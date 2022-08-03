 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Task and Purpose) Hero Reporter asks Marine war hero what it's like to wear the Congressional Medal of Honor. Other than the weight it adds to his already prodigious brass balls, that is   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
14
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real question is why have the libs dishonored the country by refusing to give President Trump a Medal of Honor

/s
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: The real question is why have the libs dishonored the country by refusing to give President Trump a Medal of Honor

/s


MoH has to be recommended by the recipient's command chain, so I guess we're still waiting for the paperwork from Putin?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some really just untenable positions these guys were put in. Recommend Jake Tapper's The Outpost.

Guy definitely earned himself some Golden Spurs.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: The real question is why have the libs dishonored the country by refusing to give President Trump a Medal of Honor

/s


Is there a medal of horror?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean, politicians they had to work for years to get where they are. Generals even more. Actors, actresses, athletes - they worked their whole lives to be where they are, and they're incredibly impressive, and here I am, you know, I did a few stupid things on a very bad day that ended up helping some people and now I'm in the presence of giants."

Interesting take.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The 36-year-old Marine Corps and Army veteran.."

Wow, a real-life Marine Corps Soldier.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: The real question is why have the libs dishonored the country by refusing to give President Trump a Medal of Honor

/s


Way to shiat in a thread with the initial post.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is the "Congressional Medal of Honor." An act of congress created a society of "Medal of Honor" recipients, called the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. That is where the confusion started. The individuals in the Congressional Medal of Honor Society have all received Medals of Honor, not Congressional Medals of Honor.

The War Department and later the Defense Department nominates a list of recipients that is sent to the Commander in Chief. The list is approved by the President as Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, usually presented by the President to the individual or his surviving family members in the White House.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't believe the hell he went through to earn that. Now the weight he has to bear representing that honor.

And here we are biatching about it on Fark.

I don't have good karma but if I ever get some it's yours sir.

/I won't ever get good karma.
 
jmr61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: The real question is why have the libs dishonored the country by refusing to give President Trump a Medal of Honor

/s


You should be embarrassed to have typed those words.

I know, welcome to FARK and all but seriously, FU.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The attack led to one of the bloodiest battles of the war in Afghanistan and resulted in the deaths of eight American soldiers, 27 casualties, and 150 enemy combatants killed.

and for what?
 
cb1234
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"resulted in the deaths of eight American soldiers, 27 casualties, and 150 enemy combatants killed. "

good grief, it's like the Taliban was trying to blow ITSELF up. Oh, wait...
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
During the battle, Carter raced into the open to treat Mace, then returned to his position of cover in order to coordinate a rescue, before once again running into the open to carry the wounded man to safety. Afterward, Carter again ran through enemy fire, this time to retrieve a radio from a fallen soldier

Run, Ty, run.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
MoH recipients are a breed apart. You have guys like this guy, and many others. One of my favorite stories is that of Daniel Inouye, who went on to be Senator from Hawaii. Because of his Japanese-American heritage, he couldn't fight in the war initialy, though he witnessed the horrors of Pearl Harbor as a senior in HS.

Eventually, an all Japanese-American army unit was established to fight in the European theatre. The details of what he did are summarized pretty well on his Wikipedia page.

Basically he was about to toss a grenade when his arm was struck locking the live grenade in his hand and severing it from him. He then told his platoon to stay back, less the the grenade explode, pried that grenade from his own amputated fist and through it into the bunker, killing the germans there. He continued to fight on, and only subsequent injuries to his leg took him down. Had to have the rest of his arm amputated without painkillers because he already been given morphine and they worried his blood pressure would drop too much.  At the time, were he not Japanese-American, he probably would have been awarded the MoH.  That (thankfully) was rectified by Bill Clinton.

The way we treated our own citizens during that war was atrocious, and the fact the someone like Senator Daniel Inouye not only stood by this country, but kept serving it for the rest of his life is a testament to his character.

Like I said, these MoH recipients are a breed apart.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.