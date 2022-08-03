 Skip to content
(Consumer Reports)   USDA will no longer allow salmonella flavoring in your Chicken popsicles   (consumerreports.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, nanny state! what's next? No more chicken sushi?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Biden depriving the children of chicken nuggets?

/we already did this with baby formula. Hope they cleaned up that factory before starting production back up.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what I'm hearing is that the government was totally cool with selling salmonella-filed chicken before now.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, you have it backwards. Once we remove salmonella from the food supply, chicken sushi will be on all the menus. The foodies will go wild.

Raw chicken is more environmentally friendly than cooked. So all the planeteers will love it too. Everyone wins!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: So what I'm hearing is that the government was totally cool with selling salmonella-filed chicken before now.


Fun Fact: there is an acceptable level of rat shiat and cockroach shiat in your food and that level is not zero.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Improved labelling did not help?

It's all over the farking box and the bag around the chicken, in bold red font

At some point we just have to let people get really sick or die from thier own stupidity
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean it actually was allowed before?

Glad I've been vegetarian since I was 16
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/woman-shares-medium-rare-chicken-9602226
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: So what I'm hearing is that the government was totally cool with selling salmonella-filed chicken before now.


There still OK with selling it, they're just not allowing as much salmonella as they did in the past.

Going to have to go to the next country or the underground for your trans fats and salmonella fix now.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Consumers often aren't aware that these frozen chicken products are raw and need to be cooked."

Yeah, I think we're going to need a citation for that one. Who's getting paid for this new ruling and why can't they justify it without this kind of ludicrous babble? Is the argument truly that people are eating frozen nuggets straight out of the freezer?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: austerity101: So what I'm hearing is that the government was totally cool with selling salmonella-filed chicken before now.

Fun Fact: there is an acceptable level of rat shiat and cockroach shiat in your food and that level is not zero.


Neither of those things are salmonella.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: "Consumers often aren't aware that these frozen chicken products are raw and need to be cooked.

Is the argument truly that people are eating frozen nuggets straight out of the freezer?


Yes, they're eating raw nuggets.   If it comes in a bag or a box, there's a percentage of the population that's too stupid to know it needs to be cooked first.

More's the pity.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ok hold up... "No LONGER allow?"... ? ..... ????
 
