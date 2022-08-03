 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Oops! Alex Jones' attorney accidentally sent a copy of his entire phone history to the prosecution and when notified didn't claim anything was privileged and THEN hilarity ensued, text by text   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
262
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

4382 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Aug 2022 at 2:11 PM



262 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine if he had effective counsel... I know... I joke
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, he got the death sentence? At a civil trial?1 Wow, his lawyer must really suck.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is delightful. More of this news please.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if the plaintiff's attorney has been watch Only Murders in the Building?

"I know what perjury is. I did a production of 12 Angry Men once. But with women. 12 Angry Women. One of the sisters from Hamilton was in it. This was years before Hamilton. I know what perjury is. < quietly> I don't."
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
INeedToGetNewLawyers.gif
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That cross examination was some of the most riveting tv I have witnessed. Holy shiat Jones is about to cry the entire time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's even worse than just getting copies of the texts..  The defense attorney gave them THE ENTIRE PHONE.

Earlier Jones claimed to have never used email, ever, and the phone is full of emails.

The plaintiff's attorney is under no obligation to retain the phone or keep it out of the DA's hands.  It was freely offered by the defense.

During recess, this happened:

"You know what no one's talking about... What happens when this phone goes to law enforcement?!" -garbled- "Tucker"

Good.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Imagine if he had effective counsel... I know... I joke


Effective? He's SUPEReffective! That's a lotta bang for the buck.

I mean, hoist by his own petard and all, but quite effective.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some days in 2018, InfoWars was making $800,000 a day"

Every Republican would be tempted to be a publicly evil asshole for that kind of cash, so many just do it for free now anyway.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jones' Attorney Reynal.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelson - ha ha
Youtube kdOPBP9vuZA
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.


Plausible deniability at its finest.....
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude claimed he's broke. He also claimed he couldn't find any relevant emails.
The lawyers then show his emails bragging about pulling down 800k A DAY.
And the jury that decides his financial fate was also shown an Alex Jones text saying they were blue collar idiots who didn't know what planet they're on.

Alex Jones is sooooo Farked.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.


Planned mistrial.

Buying time for the client.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image 425x494]


I doubt it. Jones was ordered to turn all of that information over, then he lied and swore it didn't exist. Jone's lawyers then lied, because they clearly had all the information as well.
This isn't a case of 'accidental disclosure' so much as 'accidental compliance'.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image 425x494]


Depends on the context.  If the family's lawyers believed these were tendered in response to a broadly worded request or were tendered as possible evidence to be introduced at trial, and the family's lawyers reasonably believed that opposing counsel's intention was to (potentially) introduce those documents and/or (potentially) use those documents at trial, then the family's lawyers would be in the clear.

Usually the "inadvertent disclosure" rule covers things like privileged communications, like if Jones' attorney accidentally disclosed an email chain between Jones and his attorney.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image 425x494]

I doubt it. Jones was ordered to turn all of that information over, then he lied and swore it didn't exist. Jone's lawyers then lied, because they clearly had all the information as well.
This isn't a case of 'accidental disclosure' so much as 'accidental compliance'.


and I just found the video.  The lawyer for the family claimed he did notify Jones lawyer and his lawyer did not claim privilege.
https://twitter.com/LawCrimeNetwork/status/1554878549319946242?t=XYZCEw2XjeKP337YuA5oiA&s=19

His lawyer also did not object at all when this was presented.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.


Dunno, man. I've been reading along for the past couple days and this Reynal person seems like, at best, an idiot.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

oneunderscore__: Wow. Sandy Hook parents' lawyer is revealing that Alex Jones' lawyers sent him the contents of Jones' phone BY MISTAKE. "12 days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me a digital copy of every text" Jones has sent for years. "You know what perjury is?" the lawyer asks.


This is what happens when your lawyers hate you almost as much as the people who took you to court.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will make me giggle uncontrollably for the remainder of my lunch hour...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
InfoSurrender
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure hope there wasn't any evidence of criminal actions on that cell phone.... otherwise going broke will be the least of Alex Jones's problems!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This "accident" was clearly a false flag operation conducted by the U.S. government, George Soros and the Illuminati...
 
sniderman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ImpendingCynic: I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.

Planned mistrial.

Buying time for the client.



I don't think they're remotely that clever.
 
Bf+
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As despicable as Alex Jones is, I understand that there are despicable people in the world and there always will be. What I DON'T understand, and what truly frightens me, is the existence of millions of followers who not only think he's someone worth listening to, but who give him money. Lots of money, apparently. Seriously, America, WTF?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone needs to get a empty barrel, with shoulder straps at one end, for him to wear when this is over.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image image 425x494]


They did notify. Defense counsel then did nothing.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image image 425x494]


They did notify them. Jones' lawyer never responded.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that those whole trial is just a concerted effort to give Jones an aneurysm and get him off the face of the planet.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want to see this trial as a stage play performed by Monty Python
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait, he got the death sentence? At a civil trial?1 Wow, his lawyer must really suck.


As I said a few days ago: "While the death penalty doesn't appear in civil trials all that often, it turns out there's a loophole that allows it." And for my next two wishes, Mr Genie. . .
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is perjury still a crime in 2022? Or is that another "crime" that doesn't matter anymore?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: As despicable as Alex Jones is, I understand that there are despicable people in the world and there always will be. What I DON'T understand, and what truly frightens me, is the existence of millions of followers who not only think he's someone worth listening to, but who give him money. Lots of money, apparently. Seriously, America, WTF?


It's a cult.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are saying this violates HIPPA and that the lawyer can be sued for Grant Theft RICO.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: blastoh: can the family lawyers get in trouble for not notifying Jones' lawyer that they had this information even though they got this info from his lawyers?
[Fark user image 425x494]

Depends on the context.  If the family's lawyers believed these were tendered in response to a broadly worded request or were tendered as possible evidence to be introduced at trial, and the family's lawyers reasonably believed that opposing counsel's intention was to (potentially) introduce those documents and/or (potentially) use those documents at trial, then the family's lawyers would be in the clear.

Usually the "inadvertent disclosure" rule covers things like privileged communications, like if Jones' attorney accidentally disclosed an email chain between Jones and his attorney.


My understanding was they also waived privilege over the information upon notification that the plaintiffs' atty rec'd the information.  That, effectively, made all of that information admissible...
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Based on the time period mentioned by the lawyers, this includes everything leading up to and including J6.

A lot of people are going to calling asking for a copy of that phone.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sometimes small luckys happen.
 
red230
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't know that I believe that this was an accident.


Yep, sounds like some sort of conspiracy. If only there was a show that loved to talk about those kind of things.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I accidentally texted the wrong girlfriend like 15 years ago.  My TV was broken afterwards but I didn't end up in jail.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: People are saying this violates HIPPA and that the lawyer can be sued for Grant Theft RICO.


You left out the Suave.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, is this a weird situation where justice has just *stopped*? 
Or, did a meteor hit in late 2015 and my ticket to the pearly gates was denied?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks, Dark Brandon!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is Giuliani now representing Jones?
 
Displayed 50 of 262 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


