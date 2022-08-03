 Skip to content
(Metro)   Dozens of earthquakes strike after volcano starts erupting near capital city of Reykjavik in Iceland   (metro.co.uk) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yiks..., that's kinda close to the old Naval Air Station @ Keflavik & even closer to the old transmitter site @ Grindavik .....k/dar
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, who's been throwing shiat at Baldur?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DAR: yiks..., that's kinda close to the old Naval Air Station @ Keflavik & even closer to the old transmitter site @ Grindavik .....k/dar


I was one of the last civilians to leave NASKEF in 2006.  Drove out the gate, which was padlocked behind me, just as the American flag was being lowered and the keys to the property were handed over to the Icelandic government.

It was really weird to see what was once a thriving base that housed 20,000 troops be reduced to a ghost town.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL TO ME!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Hold on to your butts."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Relax.  It's just Satan opening the Hell Maw to receive Alex Jones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Relax.  It's just Satan opening the Hell Maw to receive Alex Jones.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
]

markie_farkie: ghost town


Maybe not so much.....from the Wiki page....

In 2016 the United States began preparations to establish regular patrol rotations at the base,[14] and in 2017 announced its intention to build new hangars to house Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft.
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Viking Kittens(tm) are on their way.
Viking Kittens
Youtube ApxnAr6pRt0
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DAR: yiks..., that's kinda close to the old Naval Air Station @ Keflavik & even closer to the old transmitter site @ Grindavik .....k/dar


It's looks to be just a bit north of last year's crater, probably the best case scenario for Grindavik and the local infrastructure. Hopefully it keeps to that area and is just another pretty 'tourist eruption'.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as it's not spewing ash causing Europe to enter a mini Ice Age while flights get cancelled, I don't care.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Northman finally made it to the Gates of Hell.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: As long as it's not spewing ash causing Europe to enter a mini Ice Age while flights get cancelled, I don't care.


It's been 100+ for eternity here in Dallas this summer. I'd welcome a mini Ice Age for a few decades!
 
Cache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I says to God, "Hey God, gobal warming, pandemics, Word War 3... is that all you've got?"

At least I got an answer.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Icelandic volcano trifecta in play?
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fleurergtinstackenblokenowntemgllebinglotinglobin is the name of my Bjork/Chris Gaines cover band.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yall MFers Need Odin.jpg
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL TO ME!


Get ready for a flood of "one volcano spews out more CO2 than mankind has in the last 1,000 years" posts by your insane relatives on the facebooks.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Earthquakes and a volcano erupting near Reykjavik?

So... a day that ends with "y" again?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"dozens" of earthquakes? - There was over 10,000 detected in just the last weekend.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: "dozens" of earthquakes? - There was over 10,000 detected in just the last weekend.


834 dozen earthquakes...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah-ah, ah!We come from the land of the ice and snow
From the midnight sun with the lava flow
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ouch. That's not good.

\Good luck, Reykjavik.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [Fark user image image 498x280]


Well, you have to cook it by the book.

/yeah!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prince - Housequake (Live at Paisley Park 12/31/1987) [Official Video]
Youtube em6h7OhEdQY
 
monstera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
sooo...the earthquakes strike because the volcano erupts...jeeze...attention whores much?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hundreds of metal bands scrambling to get over there to get their pictures taken in front of it.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL TO ME!

Get ready for a flood of "one volcano spews out more CO2 than mankind has in the last 1,000 years" posts by your insane relatives on the facebooks.


just tell them to stop reading "fake news" and leave it at that.

/pigeon-chess logic applies
 
