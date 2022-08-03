 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Still reeling from being owned by Nancy Pelosi, China sends huge fleet of 27 aircraft barreling into Taiwan airspace - forcing the island to scramble jets amid invasion fears   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Republic of China, Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Political status of Taiwan, Taiwan's defence zone, Kuomintang, South China Sea, People's Liberation Army  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sabre rattling intensifies*
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China doesn't like looking weak.  LOL
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Huge fleet of 27."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And invasion... with 27 planes.

Yes, please hype this more.

Jesus Christ.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: China doesn't like looking weak.  LOL


Too late.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Biden should offer to officially recognize Taiwan's sovereignty if China does it again. Let them decide between backing down or losing a huge diplomacy chip.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

revrendjim: You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.


No boats needed, they'll swim over using the cover of night.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.


How about growing the economies in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America? They'd love the income and don't have pointless plans to dominate the world.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Biden should offer to officially recognize Taiwan's sovereignty if China does it again. Let them decide between backing down or losing a huge diplomacy chip.


Could even try to find a way to make Taiwan the official government of China in the UN again, taking away mainland China's veto on any Security Council actions against it.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.


Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

revrendjim: You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.


Soviet-Designed An-2 Biplanes Are South Korea's Secretive Aggressors (thedrive.com)
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Boojum2k: Biden should offer to officially recognize Taiwan's sovereignty if China does it again. Let them decide between backing down or losing a huge diplomacy chip.

Could even try to find a way to make Taiwan the official government of China in the UN again, taking away mainland China's veto on any Security Council actions against it.


Those sound like preludes to war.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Boojum2k: Biden should offer to officially recognize Taiwan's sovereignty if China does it again. Let them decide between backing down or losing a huge diplomacy chip.

Could even try to find a way to make Taiwan the official government of China in the UN again, taking away mainland China's veto on any Security Council actions against it.


And take Russia out of the Security Council while we're doing that. In the modern world they have no more place there than Argentina (apologies to Argentina, btw)
 
cb1234
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market


https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/28/chips-act-passes-house-approves-280-billion-bill-to-boost-microchip-production-and-counter-china/?sh=712384ea2bfd
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Million man swim
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market


https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1058770506/samsung-says-it-will-build-17b-chip-factory-in-texas

https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-plans-new-chip-manufacturing-site-ohio-report-2022-01-21/

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tsmc-says-construction-has-started-arizona-chip-factory-2021-06-01/
 
DaShredda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
China saw how effective zerg rushing bodies and steel are against highly mobile, dedicated people with technology.
 
drwonderbrook
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.


Biden did that

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/08/02/biden-signs-china-competition-bill-to-boost-us-chip-production.html
 
Maktaka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

revrendjim: You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.


Even in 1944 they couldn't hide it. The Nazis knew D-day was coming, they saw the fleets, they had spies reporting on troops being gathered in England. But Allied counterintelligence and double-agents were really, really good at what they did and convinced the Nazis that D-day would happen both later and further north, that the Normandy invasion was a feint to draw away defenders from the true landing zone. Dumb farking Nazis bought the lie for nearly two weeks after troops had landed.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cb1234: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/28/chips-act-passes-house-approves-280-billion-bill-to-boost-microchip-production-and-counter-china/?sh=712384ea2bfd


yesyes.gif
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1058770506/samsung-says-it-will-build-17b-chip-factory-in-texas

https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-plans-new-chip-manufacturing-site-ohio-report-2022-01-21/

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tsmc-says-construction-has-started-arizona-chip-factory-2021-06-01/


kylo_ren_moar.gif
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

revrendjim: You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.


In the olden days, Greek fire can take care of the incoming boats.

Of course, today, Taiwan can use natural gas since it burns on water with the same results.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.


Manufacturing isn't coming back to the US until wages here are cheaper than wages overseas. That's going to happen and it's going to be ugly.
 
cb1234
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cb1234: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/28/chips-act-passes-house-approves-280-billion-bill-to-boost-microchip-production-and-counter-china/?sh=712384ea2bfd


Don't ask me why GOP largely voted against it. I mean good grief people pass stuff that makes sense rather than just sh*ting on anything the opposition tries to pass.

Between that and all these stupid executive orders flying around. Both sides are a bunch of spoiled adult children.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The number of aircraft they chose was peculiar, until I looked and found the number 27 is also the provincial telephone code for WUHAN province.  Which, of course, is clear proof that Taiwanese wet markets are fueling chemtrails and Hillary's push to have same sex marriages to electric cars.  They're in it with the Aliens, Stuart! I swear to GOD! The Scottish SUN told me! You know what? I like you.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

physt: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Manufacturing isn't coming back to the US until wages here are cheaper than wages overseas. That's going to happen and it's going to be ugly.


Except your wrong.
3 of the biggest chip manufacturers are building US chip fabs.
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market


See the CHIPS act....
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1058770506/samsung-says-it-will-build-17b-chip-factory-in-texas

https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-plans-new-chip-manufacturing-site-ohio-report-2022-01-21/

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tsmc-says-construction-has-started-arizona-chip-factory-2021-06-01/


But that means China cannot steal design secrets or reverse engineer things anymore.  Think about China.

/was really looking forward to my ClayStaycation 6.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: cb1234: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/28/chips-act-passes-house-approves-280-billion-bill-to-boost-microchip-production-and-counter-china/?sh=712384ea2bfd

yesyes.gif


encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.comView Full Size


We were good at it once.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.


lot more than you'd think has moved back a lot faster than anyone could have predicted. Lockdowns, corruption, and the growing bullshiattery of the CCP (Xi is a lot more of a tyrant than Deng/Jiang/Hu). Labor and materials mean it can't be done overnight, but faster than they moved to China.  And if Mexico had a better grip on their cartel issues, they'd be getting most of that transfer.

I know some industries are moving production lines from China to Colombia (in particular).  Youthful working age population along with 2-3 million Venezuelan expats of working age. Which should make Colombia's incoming (Lula-level left) president interesting.  Heck, Brazil might bring back Lula himself.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A childish bully demanding others acknowledge them as a real threat.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Twenty minutes after China *does* decide to invade, Taiwan will have no airstrips. Whatever planes they managed to get into the air will be the only planes they get into the air and they won't have decent places to land.
 
trialpha
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really wish the world would just stop pussy footing and just outright say "fark you China. Taiwan is a free, separate country, and we will defend it against your bullshiat"

Alternatively, just give them nukes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

How about growing the economies in Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America? They'd love the income and don't have pointless plans to dominate the world.


Maybe some kind of partnership that cover the Pacific?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of their annual fuel budget was wasted on that maneuver.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Herr Flick's Revenge: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1058770506/samsung-says-it-will-build-17b-chip-factory-in-texas

https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-plans-new-chip-manufacturing-site-ohio-report-2022-01-21/

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tsmc-says-construction-has-started-arizona-chip-factory-2021-06-01/

But that means China cannot steal design secrets or reverse engineer things anymore.  Think about China.

/was really looking forward to my ClayStaycation 6.


TSMC is a Taiwanese company.
Depending on your political view, they are Schrodinger's China.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Xi mad. Xi big mad.

Good.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 275x183]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

physt: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Manufacturing isn't coming back to the US until wages here are cheaper than wages overseas. That's going to happen and it's going to be ugly.


The US has the 2nd highest manufacturing output in the world behind China, more than Germany, Korea and Japan (#3, 4, and 5) combined.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: revrendjim: You can't do a cross-channel invasion with aircraft. You need boats. Lots of them. It's difficult nowadays to organize that without being noticed. It's not 1944.

No boats needed, they'll swim over using the cover of night.


Swimming 100 miles does tire one out......
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cb1234: cb1234: flappy_penguin: Lumber Jack Off: Sure would be nice if we shifted a lot of our manufacturing back to North America (or at least our southern neighbors if corps really don't want to make thatcommitment) so that we can kindly tell China to fark off and mean it.

Yeah wtf the US should spend a couple hundred billion and moonshot a bunch of chip fabs. Tons of jobs and stable domestic supply that could also sell to the export market

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/28/chips-act-passes-house-approves-280-billion-bill-to-boost-microchip-production-and-counter-china/?sh=712384ea2bfd

Don't ask me why GOP largely voted against it. I mean good grief people pass stuff that makes sense rather than just sh*ting on anything the opposition tries to pass.

Between that and all these stupid executive orders flying around. Both sides are a bunch of spoiled adult children.


They voted against it because they are spoiled children who don't want Biden to get credit for doing anything good.

"Both sides" had always been a lie people use to justify voting for Republicans because they feel icky about the letter "D".
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and GQP are applauding China for standing up to Pelosi.   I tell ya, Nixon would be proud.
 
extrafancy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fukushima should have alerted the world community that Japan was close to developing Kaiju technology.  If they would share that with the Taiwanese, I will look forward to watching poorly translated newscasts of the inevitable battle.
 
