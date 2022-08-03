 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Modern English, The B-52's, and Camouflage. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #376. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
46
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.


also, i've been be-stickered.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by, but...

2nd follow-up on the surgery is mid-show, so I'll try to post the playlist when I get home. However, Twitter is getting very needy, and may not let me scroll that far back without logging in - which gives them my telephone number, which they can share with all their 'partners' for endless spam messages that might be important to me.

socalnewwaver: i've been be-stickered.


Beats being Bedazzled any day.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everybody.


jasonvatch
I don't think I've ever given twitter my phone number. It asks now and then but it's never been demanded I don't think.
But it's fun when I do get cold calls from overseas numbers. They get really stumped when faced with someone speaking Hungarian to them.
I've had 3 companies allegedly looking to "expand their operation" in Hungary call me & yet they wonder why some rando answering the phone in Hungary doesn't immediately speak English.
Conversely, I wonder why they don't speak Hungarian.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello everybody.


jasonvatch
I don't think I've ever given twitter my phone number. It asks now and then but it's never been demanded I don't think.
But it's fun when I do get cold calls from overseas numbers. They get really stumped when faced with someone speaking Hungarian to them.
I've had 3 companies allegedly looking to "expand their operation" in Hungary call me & yet they wonder why some rando answering the phone in Hungary doesn't immediately speak English.
Conversely, I wonder why they don't speak Hungarian.


Perhaps not. But I won't try until later - I *might* be able to scroll back on the first visit, but after that it insists on a login to continue.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: Hello everybody.


jasonvatch
I don't think I've ever given twitter my phone number. It asks now and then but it's never been demanded I don't think.
But it's fun when I do get cold calls from overseas numbers. They get really stumped when faced with someone speaking Hungarian to them.
I've had 3 companies allegedly looking to "expand their operation" in Hungary call me & yet they wonder why some rando answering the phone in Hungary doesn't immediately speak English.
Conversely, I wonder why they don't speak Hungarian.

Perhaps not. But I won't try until later - I *might* be able to scroll back on the first visit, but after that it insists on a login to continue.


Good luck & good luck with the surgical follow up too
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
present!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 2nd follow-up on the surgery is mid-show, so I'll try to post the playlist when I get home.


If you want I can post it today, make your life a little easier?

Hope the Dr says "All clear!".
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes denizens.
On time today...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: If you want I can post it today, make your life a little easier?


That would be nice. Thank you!

Pista: Good luck & good luck with the surgical follow up too


NeoMoxie: Hope the Dr says "All clear!".


Should be OK. I just want to stop the 12 eye-drops-per-day.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: present!


what did you get?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x278]


that's like nine fark headlines right there
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: Hello everybody.


jasonvatch
I don't think I've ever given twitter my phone number. It asks now and then but it's never been demanded I don't think.
But it's fun when I do get cold calls from overseas numbers. They get really stumped when faced with someone speaking Hungarian to them.
I've had 3 companies allegedly looking to "expand their operation" in Hungary call me & yet they wonder why some rando answering the phone in Hungary doesn't immediately speak English.
Conversely, I wonder why they don't speak Hungarian.

Perhaps not. But I won't try until later - I *might* be able to scroll back on the first visit, but after that it insists on a login to continue.


Incognito mode? I just played around a bit and it seems to be a bit random about how far back you can scroll after a page reload. I think Twitter qualifies for https://www.reddit.com/r/assholedesign/
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bit of warm up music anyone?
Zombina and the skeletones - Nobody likes you when you're dead
Youtube 7MggJ2DjLKk
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: jasonvatch: Pista: Hello everybody.


jasonvatch
I don't think I've ever given twitter my phone number. It asks now and then but it's never been demanded I don't think.
But it's fun when I do get cold calls from overseas numbers. They get really stumped when faced with someone speaking Hungarian to them.
I've had 3 companies allegedly looking to "expand their operation" in Hungary call me & yet they wonder why some rando answering the phone in Hungary doesn't immediately speak English.
Conversely, I wonder why they don't speak Hungarian.

Perhaps not. But I won't try until later - I *might* be able to scroll back on the first visit, but after that it insists on a login to continue.

Incognito mode? I just played around a bit and it seems to be a bit random about how far back you can scroll after a page reload. I think Twitter qualifies for https://www.reddit.com/r/assholedesign/


And best wishes for your surgery followup @jasonvatch.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 12 eye-drops-per-day.


Ack! Hopefully that gets booted out of your daily regiment. The only thing I can reliably do that many times a day is drink coffee. I don't even check my email that much. :/
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Bit of warm up music anyone?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7MggJ2DjLKk]


Counterpoint:
Cop Shoot Cop -- Everybody Loves You
Youtube vJPT5txegBU
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you wordle?

Lol wut?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: Bit of warm up music anyone?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7MggJ2DjLKk]

Counterpoint:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vJPT5txegBU]


and I also forgot about cop shoot cop
So much forgotten scene
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
oh preempt me do they think they will
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oswaldo Diaz!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks TF fairy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
Present.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.


Do you have a CD/ optical drive in your pooter already?
That should do it without any need for additional gizmos & junk
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.


I bought an external drive quite cheaply at micro center. Does the job.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.

Do you have a CD/ optical drive in your pooter already?
That should do it without any need for additional gizmos & junk


no, just a bunch of small and smaller rectanglish holes to plug shiat in
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.

I bought an external drive quite cheaply at micro center. Does the job.


you put a cd in the CD-ROM drive plugged into your computer and windows takes over and makes mp3s?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.

Do you have a CD/ optical drive in your pooter already?
That should do it without any need for additional gizmos & junk


and if not, external optical drives are cheap.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.

I bought an external drive quite cheaply at micro center. Does the job.

you put a cd in the CD-ROM drive plugged into your computer and windows takes over and makes mp3s?


Well, i rip to FLAC. but yes. You can do it via whichever media player you already have on your system
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thanks
Cool
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Disco is killing rock and roll, btw
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Anyone here have a CD ripper or system for doing it that they believe works well?
100s of CDs and now a car without a CD player.
I am not rebuying all this shiat and I want to listen to it again.

I bought an external drive quite cheaply at micro center. Does the job.

you put a cd in the CD-ROM drive plugged into your computer and windows takes over and makes mp3s?


Makes whatever format you want to rip it to really
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark that Falcon still sounds farking wonderful
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Disco is killing rock and roll, btw


especially the italo varient
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
especially the italo varient


thumbnailer.mixcloud.comView Full Size
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Your show is always on when I'm already listening to WFMU.  I'm going to have to start alternating.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Church Service!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes denizens.
On time today...


I'll take your late place... ~sigh~ Life has not agreed with KUCI the last couple of days. Hopefully, it won't notice I'm back here again...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
