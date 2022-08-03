 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ukraine nuclear plant out of control. Not great, not terrible   (msn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way Russia is letting outside agencies into the plant. They're holed up in the plant because they can lob artillery out, but the Ukrainians can't shoot back because of the risk of rescue reactor damage.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey whats the worst that could happen.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure they've got this.  When's the last time something bad happened at a nuclear plant in Ukraine?
 
Calehedron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Check the SPC charts, it's probably just a WECO violation.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If we have to relive the '80s again, can we at least have some good videos on MTV?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if only there were nuclear reactors that could not melt down, like LTS reactors or something.   You could have them all over the place and no need for fossil fuels ... oh wait.   Never mind.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia is using the plant as an ammo dump and shooting artillery from it.

So this is entirely intended by the Putin regime.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: If we have to relive the '80s again, can we at least have some good videos on MTV?


I'm sure that 99 Luftballoons, Melt With You, and the Safety Dance will be relevant all over again at this rate.
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice to be reminded why nuclear power isn't such a great idea.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm expecting a lot of glowing reviews from Russian troops based on past performance.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cdn.comedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe something good will happen.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe this is how Russia will go nuclear since their own missiles have a history of turning around back at the launcher.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Maybe this is how Russia will go nuclear since their own missiles have a history of turning around back at the launcher.


Putin thinks spreading radioactive contamination as a "Fark you" won't count as a WMD attack as far as NATO is concerned. He's very likely wrong.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: ImpendingCynic: If we have to relive the '80s again, can we at least have some good videos on MTV?

I'm sure that 99 Luftballoons, Melt With You, and the Safety Dance will be relevant all over again at this rate.


You haven't noticed that they're already popular again?

And the Safety Dance was never irrelevant, what did you think it was about?

Sadly also always relevant
Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Official Music Video)
Youtube aGCdLKXNF3w
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: No way Russia is letting outside agencies into the plant. They're holed up in the plant because they can lob artillery out, but the Ukrainians can't shoot back because of the risk of rescue reactor damage.


I bet this is also why they occupied the Chernobyl site at the beginning of the war, they intended to use it as a nuclear shield that the Ukrainians would be too afraid to bomb. That is until they started stirring up the contaminated soil and realized that maybe people weren't kidding about that whole "massive risk of radiation overexposure" thing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point it's like Putin is trying to beg the world to save him from Ukraine

Guys if you don't help me kick this guy's ass I'm going to tip this damn boat over and we'll all get wet
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only we had a fine man like Frank Grimes to send in to fix the problem


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Uncontrolled_Jibe: ImpendingCynic: If we have to relive the '80s again, can we at least have some good videos on MTV?

I'm sure that 99 Luftballoons, Melt With You, and the Safety Dance will be relevant all over again at this rate.

You haven't noticed that they're already popular again?

And the Safety Dance was never irrelevant, what did you think it was about?

Sadly also always relevant
[YouTube video: Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Official Music Video)]


Also:

Sting - Russians
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs


Although now I'm not sure how much they love their children...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Putin is dying.   We are about to find out what farks, if any, he has left to give.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can I Play With Madness (2015 - Remaster)
Youtube wv8x_auvL7Q
 
