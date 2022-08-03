 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, 300,000 tires   (wral.com)
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You telling me a state whose motto is based upon beach pollution did this?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everett WA knows what to do what 300,000 tires.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember when the tire farm caught on fire. Took them months to put it out.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I remember when the tire farm caught on fire. Took them months to put it out.


Sounds like a plan. Let's dump them all at Mar-A-Fraudo and let republican tears extinguish the fire.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hard to believe corporations and businesses that would be as cheap and uncompassionate as they can legally be to their employees would also be OK with shiatting all over the planet too.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rudemix: Hard to believe corporations and businesses that would be as cheap and uncompassionate as they can legally be to their employees would also be OK with shiatting all over the planet too.

Those tires appear to have drifted from an artificial reef created by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Marine Fisheries, the agency tasked with protecting the state's marine and estuarine resources.

...

The Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) said it placed more than 600,000 tires off the North Carolina coast in the 1970s and early 1980s, but said it discontinued the practice in 1983.


Not a random business, but the agency charged with protecting the ocean created this situation. Unintended consequences and all that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting wheely tired of this.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I remember when the tire farm caught on fire. Took them months to put it out.

Sounds like a plan. Let's dump them all at Mar-A-Fraudo and let republican tears extinguish the fire.


300,000 tires seems excessive when one and some gasoline will do.
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look, first you people didn't want the tires, then you people wanted to create an artificial reef, I just figured I could kill two birds with one stone. Or in this case, two fish with one tire. A tire on the land is worth two in the brine.

Ah, just forget it.


vudukungfu: You telling me a state whose motto is based upon beach pollution did this?


Ah, so that's what "Esse quam videri" means? I skipped latin class a lot...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: You telling me a state whose motto is based upon beach pollution did this?


Yeah, I'm left wondering if they really did this with the best of intentions for an artificial reef, or if this was actually a favor to a friend who had a shiatload of tires that needed to be disposed of.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
only 299,999 more to go, sir

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
