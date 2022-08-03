 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Wealthy Hamptons residents are being asked not to water their lawns so much due to a drought and an ensuing water shortage. This will go over well   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officials are urging homeowners in the Hamptons to ease up watering their lawns -- especially when it comes to those sprawling estates that consume hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping.

If your estate requires hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping, your taxes should be crushing to the point where you can no longer afford said estate. These assholes need to start jumping on the natural/native landscape bandwagon, and some financial bludgeoning may be just the tool to convince them.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are absolute trash. Everyone knows the real display of obscene wealth is sprawling, native meadows and swamp lands. That is how you signal your superiority to the Jones' - you're so flush with cash you can afford to take care of bugs.

/f*ck lawns
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as I asking another thread dealing with water shortages and not watering lawns.  How long before the HOA start fining people.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suffolk County Water Authority Chairman Patrick Halpin

There's a name I've not heard in a long, long time.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: These people are absolute trash. Everyone knows the real display of obscene wealth is sprawling, native meadows and swamp lands. That is how you signal your superiority to the Jones' - you're so flush with cash you can afford to take care of bugs.

/f*ck lawns


If I had that much land, I'd probably try and plant some pollinator flowers that would grow without assistance.  No maintenance and does a needed service to the local environment.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.


Seriously... it isn't that hard.  Increase cost as usage on a single family home increases.  It won't be long until you can build a fully functioning desalination plant to cover the usage.  Plus maybe it will help sea levels by a very small amount.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortescue, bring my fainting couch and smelling salts AT ONCE! I'm feeling a touch of the vapours.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, shouldn't we be summering in Newport rather than remaining on Long Island? Who does that? Eww.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the uber-wealthies should all pitch in for a desalinization plant.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just plant these instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This Plant Can Live for More Than 1,000 Years
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just call the manager and get the filthy pleb who requested such things fired and blacklisted.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing the wealthy are known for, it's putting the needs of others above their own wants.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quinzy: loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.

Seriously... it isn't that hard.  Increase cost as usage on a single family home increases.  It won't be long until you can build a fully functioning desalination plant to cover the usage.  Plus maybe it will help sea levels by a very small amount.


My town already does this.  One rate for the first x gallons, then a higher rate for the next tier, etc..  I had a second meter installed for outside water (so I wouldn't get charged sewage on irrigation water, sewage charge is derived from metered water usage), and that comes at a higher charge as well (but still less than the sewage charge).

They instituted an irrigation restriction (only before 6am, alternate days) but from the look of the lawns I've driven past, like me almost everyone is just not watering and letting the grass go dormant.  The exceptions are clearly noticeable.

Now can someone explain why, living in the non-arid northeast I can't have a shower with decent water flow?  Oh yeah, because a bunch of assholes want to live in a desert causing national plumbing code standards to be written for their misuse of water.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how else will they easily express their contempt for the little people?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the voluntary "no mow May" promoted in my town this Spring, which was meant to help pollinators and reduce emissions, it seemed like the homeowners who diligently poison, fertilize, and water their lawns are the least likely to alter their environmentally destructive routine.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the problems is that a LOT of the Fabulous Hamptons' water is supplied by privately owned wells.  And privately owned wells are notoriously hard to meter.  The overuse of water from wells will drop the water table to dangerous levels, affecting all.  F*ck rich assholes.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Just plant these instead.

[Fark user image 850x478]

This Plant Can Live for More Than 1,000 Years


that thing looks like a Edvard Munch painting.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water consumption will double, because we're a country of "you can't tell me what to do" f*cksticks.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: educated: These people are absolute trash. Everyone knows the real display of obscene wealth is sprawling, native meadows and swamp lands. That is how you signal your superiority to the Jones' - you're so flush with cash you can afford to take care of bugs.

/f*ck lawns

If I had that much land, I'd probably try and plant some pollinator flowers that would grow without assistance.  No maintenance and does a needed service to the local environment.


They'll still need a little maintenance. Just got done with two weeks straight of 95-100°F days & everything besides trees & ivy died. I've got a rose bush that I'm trying to nurse back to health that's taking more attention than a sick baby.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: as I asking another thread dealing with water shortages and not watering lawns.  How long before the HOA start fining people.


The Hamptoons, they are the HOA.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BilliamJ: jumac: as I asking another thread dealing with water shortages and not watering lawns.  How long before the HOA start fining people.

The Hamptoons, they are the HOA.


How is "The Hamptoons" notthe name of an animated series lampooning the ultra-rich in America?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: Quinzy: loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.

Seriously... it isn't that hard.  Increase cost as usage on a single family home increases.  It won't be long until you can build a fully functioning desalination plant to cover the usage.  Plus maybe it will help sea levels by a very small amount.

My town already does this.  One rate for the first x gallons, then a higher rate for the next tier, etc..  I had a second meter installed for outside water (so I wouldn't get charged sewage on irrigation water, sewage charge is derived from metered water usage), and that comes at a higher charge as well (but still less than the sewage charge).

They instituted an irrigation restriction (only before 6am, alternate days) but from the look of the lawns I've driven past, like me almost everyone is just not watering and letting the grass go dormant.  The exceptions are clearly noticeable.

Now can someone explain why, living in the non-arid northeast I can't have a shower with decent water flow?  Oh yeah, because a bunch of assholes want to live in a desert causing national plumbing code standards to be written for their misuse of water.


I currently live in a house with a slab foundation (which sucks for many reasons).  I'm looking to relocate with a requirement that my next house have a basement.  My plan will be to install a grey water tank to capture drainage from sinks, the dishwasher, washing machine, and the shower/bathtub.  All that discharge is relatively clean and needs minor filtering.  The grey water can be used for outside faucets and the toilets.  There is no reason we should be using pristine drinking water for toilets.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suffolk County Water Authority Chairman Patrick Halpin said that seven-hour period "puts the whole system at risk," adding that nearly 70 percent of the tower's water is used on lawns.

I'm thinking there are some misplaced priorities here.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

educated: These people are absolute trash. Everyone knows the real display of obscene wealth is sprawling, native meadows and swamp lands. That is how you signal your superiority to the Jones' - you're so flush with cash you can afford to take care of bugs.

/f*ck lawns


I make sure to add in any conversation about my summer property in NH the extreme hardship of having half my residential plot unbuildable due to wetlands preserve restrictions.  I got a virtue-signaling chub just thinking about it now.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.


I don't think rich people would blink at that. Water meters are digital now, I'm sure the city can tell pretty easily who isn't cooperating. I say when there's a drought, every home is allocated a certain amount. Once a home hits, say, 120% of that amount for the month, the city comes and shuts off the water. No discussions, no fines. Just no more water until they come around the next month to open it back up. Anything less and they'd ignore it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Just plant these instead.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

This Plant Can Live for More Than 1,000 Years


"You call this living?"

Here all week.  Try the veal.
 
hsburns30
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is crazy!  They are "wealthy Hampton residents", the rules don't apply to them!  Rules apply to the poor, the way God intended.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Priapetic: Quinzy: loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.

Seriously... it isn't that hard.  Increase cost as usage on a single family home increases.  It won't be long until you can build a fully functioning desalination plant to cover the usage.  Plus maybe it will help sea levels by a very small amount.

My town already does this.  One rate for the first x gallons, then a higher rate for the next tier, etc..  I had a second meter installed for outside water (so I wouldn't get charged sewage on irrigation water, sewage charge is derived from metered water usage), and that comes at a higher charge as well (but still less than the sewage charge).

They instituted an irrigation restriction (only before 6am, alternate days) but from the look of the lawns I've driven past, like me almost everyone is just not watering and letting the grass go dormant.  The exceptions are clearly noticeable.

Now can someone explain why, living in the non-arid northeast I can't have a shower with decent water flow?  Oh yeah, because a bunch of assholes want to live in a desert causing national plumbing code standards to be written for their misuse of water.

I currently live in a house with a slab foundation (which sucks for many reasons).  I'm looking to relocate with a requirement that my next house have a basement.  My plan will be to install a grey water tank to capture drainage from sinks, the dishwasher, washing machine, and the shower/bathtub.  All that discharge is relatively clean and needs minor filtering.  The grey water can be used for outside faucets and the toilets.  There is no reason we should be using pristine drinking water for toilets.


Be sure your insurance company has a rider, otherwise you may not have coverage if the equipment ever fails.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When my uncle had his house built he had a huge tank installed under his lawn. This collects rainwater. In the more arid times of the year (Nov through Feb, June through Aug) his irrigation system only draws from this tank and keep his garden (small lawn, mostly shrubs and grasses native to Catalonia) lush.

My parents, in UK never water their lawn and have water butts for the plants. It's not rained in two months where they are, their lawn is yellow. Dad doesn't care, it'll recover. He's worried about his vegetable patch.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Just plant these instead.

[Fark user image 850x478]

This Plant Can Live for More Than 1,000 Years


looks like it's in dire need of watering
 
AnyName
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA "encouraging customers to water lawns every other day"

I'm in central Texas and when I had a house w/ a normal lawn I watered twice a week.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.


Like Governor Pete Wilson in California over-watering his estate in San Diego during drought and cheerfully paying fines for over-use. The rich don't care. They just 'pay' more for their water. "Let 'em drink cake!"
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Save that water and ship it to the California Desert Almond Growers Association.
At your own expense of course.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Suffolk County Water Authority Chairman Patrick Halpin said that seven-hour period "puts the whole system at risk," adding that nearly 70 percent of the tower's water is used on lawns.

I'm thinking there are some misplaced priorities here.


Hamptons townships are notorious for having no priorities beyond keeping their wealthy summer residents happy, to the point where more than one township went farking broke rather than do anything to raise revenue, including enforce their own zoning and building ordinances.

We had an amazing place out between Montauk and East Hampton that we summered in that we bought for under a $100k in 1976, in a tiny beach community that had "ironclad" restrictions on building on the dunes or splitting lots.  There were around 120 homes in a 1/4-square mile development.  20 Years later, when we sold, there were at least 250 homes in the exact same area plus a small road extention into a land trust that was supposed to be an inviolable natural preserve for plovers and the like.  Not long after that the township declared bankruptcy: All the money to skirt those laws didn't go into the public kitty but into the city manager's back pocket, and his building department officials.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I once owned a small lawn, for a bit over seven years.

Now I begrudgingly pay a giant corporation to maintain one.

I still say: if you have a real grass lawn, you're a farking idiot.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know what happens when you run out of water? You move and your property is almost worthless so you have no equity. Trucking water in when gas is 5 bucks a gallon ain't gonna happen. But hey, at least your lawn is pretty.
 
Artist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
World class xeriscaping at Longwood gardens....sorry for the pic size, best example of what it looks like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
When this was first planted, lots of open areas that had Zen like pepple gardens inbetween the plants, didn't take long to fill in.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Officials are urging homeowners in the Hamptons to ease up watering their lawns -- especially when it comes to those sprawling estates that consume hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping.

If your estate requires hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping, your taxes should be crushing to the point where you can no longer afford said estate. These assholes need to start jumping on the natural/native landscape bandwagon, and some financial bludgeoning may be just the tool to convince them.


Many of their property taxes are over a hundred of thousand a year.
The problem has nothing to do with the amount of water available on the island, it's a storage issue.
A water tower with a million gallon capacity, these people are rich, put up another water tower and the problem is solved.
A million gallons a day added is not a big draw on our aquifers, part of that returns through the ground.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Quinzy: loudboy: Water bills need to increase exponentially for these residential over-users. Make it hurt to be a greedy ahole.

Seriously... it isn't that hard.  Increase cost as usage on a single family home increases.  It won't be long until you can build a fully functioning desalination plant to cover the usage.  Plus maybe it will help sea levels by a very small amount.


Or just put in a private well, the island sits on 3 aquifers
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Now can someone explain why, living in the non-arid northeast I can't have a shower with decent water flow?


if you have a pair of needle nose pliers or tweezers, remove the shower head and locate the little flow restrictor and yank that out.

How To Remove a Water Restrictor from a Showerhead
Youtube vE87Vq-Xefc
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to mess with rich Hamptonites, tell them they can just pump water out of the ocean to water their lawns for free.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: Priapetic: Now can someone explain why, living in the non-arid northeast I can't have a shower with decent water flow?

if you have a pair of needle nose pliers or tweezers, remove the shower head and locate the little flow restrictor and yank that out.

[YouTube video: How To Remove a Water Restrictor from a Showerhead]


Or, living in the northeast, you have old rust constricted steel water pipes.  Or poor municipal supply pressure.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Although we do not have a lawn, trying to get a couple dozen fruit and nut trees started requires weekly watering. Everything is on drip systems, though, which means we have very tight control over how much water each tree gets - typically five gallons a week.  Not much total and once they are established, we won't water as often.

Time to shift to the next circuit.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Officials are urging homeowners in the Hamptons to ease up watering their lawns -- especially when it comes to those sprawling estates that consume hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping.

If your estate requires hundreds of thousands of gallons of water for landscaping, your taxes should be crushing to the point where you can no longer afford said estate. These assholes need to start jumping on the natural/native landscape bandwagon, and some financial bludgeoning may be just the tool to convince them.


There should be some sort of progressive pricing, like $0.01/gallon for the first 1000 gallons/month, then $0.10 for the next thousand, then $1.00 and so on.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
