(The Daily Beast)   Co-pilot who fell from plane during in-flight emergency deliberately jumped, a fact we know from his fellow pilot who safely landed the plane   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the second young person to jump out of a plane.Young woman jumps from a plane
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

kwize.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd be afraid if he jumped and didn't hit the ground. Like if he just stayed there and gravity stopped working.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: This is the second young person to jump out of a plane.Young woman jumps from a plane


Maybe it's one of them TikTok challenges?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHY did he jump Mr. Pilot? Or should I say mr. BANE!?!?!

cinepremiere.com.mxView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]


"might"

???
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]


I guess if they were going fast enough, there's a chance he achieved heliocentric orbit...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's some kind of panicky mindset that thinks that jumping out of a plane from great height is somehow a better option than being in the plane that crashes.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The only thing that makes sense is if the guy freaked out and committed suicide, either because he realized his career was in jeopardy after pranging it on and losing the gear, or because he thought it was a better way to go than a crash landing. I find the first option more likely.

There are other possibilities that either make less sense or are unlikely, but without more info, this seems to be the most likely scenario.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???


I wonder if any bodies of water nearby. Or is water also referred to ground in aviation?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He should have jumped slowly.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe flying just wasn't his "thing."
 
payattention
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???

I wonder if any bodies of water nearby. Or is water also referred to ground in aviation?


There is a lake nearby, but if he landed where I think he did, he was off by a few hundred yards.

/my family is from there
//he landed about a mile from the ancestral estate
///used to walk to the country store right past the point of... well.. you get the idea.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He jumped?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, did they have chutes and he just panicked and forgot to put it on? Weren't they on approach when he bailed? Don't think you even have time for the chute to open below a certain altitude.

So weird. I want to know the whole conversation. NOW, or I'm outta here!
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

payattention: Get Rich or Try Dyin': thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???

I wonder if any bodies of water nearby. Or is water also referred to ground in aviation?

There is a lake nearby, but if he landed where I think he did, he was off by a few hundred yards.

/my family is from there
//he landed about a mile from the ancestral estate
///used to walk to the country store right past the point of... well.. you get the idea.


They originally searched a neighborhood pond over a mile from where he landed. Why? Bigger lakes were miles away.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaIFLR8xLJY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

Or...stay with me here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???


Well, he could land on another airplane...
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he was aiming for a back yard pool.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Am I a bad person because I laughed at the following line from TFA: "Lynch said from the few years he's known Crooks, it feels out of character for him to jump from a plane without a parachute?"
 
eKonk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah....that's it....he tripped...and uhh...fell out--- no, JUMPED, he JUMPED OUT! On his own! I swear, I tried to stop him! But he overpowered me. I definitely didn't push him out!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
or
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If he survived:

Man: Where is this?

Kids: Earth. Welcome!

Eraser Junkyard Scene
Youtube jfK0tgASoco
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next week, Supreme Court Shadow Docket rules 7-2 pilots have no obligation to land the plane.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's some kind of panicky mindset that thinks that jumping out of a plane from great height is somehow a better option than being in the plane that crashes.


I've actually been in a plane packed with skydivers when it lost an engine. Everyone chose to ride the plane down rather than risking having to walk back to the DZ.  Extremely uneventful.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yellowjester: thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???

Well, he could land on another airplane...


Well what you do is fall until you're about 8 feet from the ground, then you are close enough to jump from there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's some kind of panicky mindset that thinks that jumping out of a plane from great height is somehow a better option than being in the plane that crashes.


You're assuming that the surviving pilot was telling the truth.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': thealgorerhythm: Ivo Shandor: They add: "His copilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

[kwize.com image 425x223]

"might"

???

I wonder if any bodies of water nearby. Or is water also referred to ground in aviation?


Looks like a reservoir just before the threshold of 5L... but that's crazy when you see it. And the ILS/approach lights jut out into it, giving a tiny space to work with... And where he was found is a loooooooog way away from any approach I see...

He just wigged out.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gblive
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The plane was used for parachuting tours.  They were on a training flight with only the two pilots when the incident happened.  The plane has a rear ramp for the parachutists which was opened when it landed at RDU.  The side doors of this plane cannot be opened in flight (you would take them off before the flight if side egress was needed).  It is likely that the co-pilot went to the rear ramp to take a look at why the right wheel did not come down, he was not secured, and the airflow took him out the back of the plane.  This is more likely than him deliberately jumping.  The following video provides information in good detail about this incident.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBh2IQPwc8o
 
lilfry14
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Loud bang is heard
2 scenarios:
 1. co-pilot freaks out and jumps.
 2. co-pilot goes to investigate, opens door to take a look and slips/ is sucked out/falls out and pilot is trying to cover his butt.

I'm going with option 2.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bill Burr - Animation - Helicopter Bit
Youtube S9ZSzuj1UpA
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: Yeah....that's it....he tripped...and uhh...fell out--- no, JUMPED, he JUMPED OUT! On his own! I swear, I tried to stop him! But he overpowered me. I definitely didn't push him out!


Seems like a lot of work to push someone out of a pilot/co-pilot's seat. You'd have to unbuckle them, drag them out of their seat, open the door, and then force them out of the door.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Am I a bad person because I laughed at the following line from TFA: "Lynch said from the few years he's known Crooks, it feels out of character for him to jump from a plane without a parachute?"


On a positive note, he's never going to do something out of character like that again.
 
radinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if the landing gear is within arms reach of a door, and he might have stuck a leg out to kick the stuck landing gear loose.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did he not have an inflatable rubber raft handy?
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: That's some kind of panicky mindset that thinks that jumping out of a plane from great height is somehow a better option than being in the plane that crashes.

You're assuming that the surviving pilot was telling the truth.


Have you ever ridden in one of those type of planes?  You can't forcefully push someone from the plane and still keep the plane flying.  Especially the young, able-bodied man in the pictures.
 
