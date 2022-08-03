 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Priest bearly made it out alive then the authorities came with donuts   (whdh.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Connecticut, Sunbeam Television, Copyright, All rights reserved, Hartford, Connecticut, WHDH-TV, WLVI-TV, Bill Priest  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 9:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local news later interviewed the bear.  He had heard priests were into cubs and sincerely regrets the confusion.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought this story was going to go in a totally different direction...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Love Bug (1969) Thorndyke and The Bear
Youtube HPG56orE31o
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT FEED OR INTERACT WITH BEARS. They have to kill bears that humans feed because the bears get aggressive and hurt (eat) people who do not feed them.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trap baited with donuts? Is the bear named "Clancy Wiggum"?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The power of Lays compelled him.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All these visits and videos, yet Priest can't confirm what the Pope or a bear does in the woods?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: All these visits and videos, yet Priest can't confirm what the Pope or a bear does in the woods?


I did not know that bears engaged in systematic cover-up of pedophile priests
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would not bug me if bears took over.
 
pheelix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they catch the bear, they'll sedate, tag and rerelease it into the wild.

Bullshiat. That's just what they tell children and some adults who can't handle the cold hard truth about what happens to bears that become a threat to people.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't normally "escort bears out my front door "

/ balls of steel
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the donuts were to attract police to shoot the bear?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The bear ate an entire bag of marshmallows


let's hope Mr. Priest did not feed the bear marshmallows like this:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pheelix: If they catch the bear, they'll sedate, tag and rerelease it into the wild.

Bullshiat. That's just what they tell children and some adults who can't handle the cold hard truth about what happens to bears that become a threat to people.


Yeah, they ship the bears to Mexico and they are trained to cage fight Russian expats.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sadly, all they trapped were some off-duty cops, with a bear outside angry that the cops scarfed his donuts.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.