 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Alex Jones is back on the stand for part two of his testimony. Will he be held in contempt for yesterdays nonsense? Will he and his attorney be sanctioned? Tune in and find out   (youtube.com) divider line
21
    More: Live  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 10:23 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Plaintiff's attorney has a shiat-eating grin on his face.
 
undernova
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DESTROY HIM
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I physically cringe at the sound of his voice.  Can't listen... although what I tuned in to was a nice foundation to refresh recollection, a skillful objection based upon prior rulings and evidence, and a ruling made with appropriate judicial temperament.  The only thing that looked weird (besides Jones) was that the sidebar was held in the well (right in front of the bench).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: Plaintiff's attorney has a shiat-eating grin on his face.


He's really looking forward to cross examining this turd of a man.  How many times will the judge remind Jones that he has to tell the truth?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Plaintiff's attorney has a shiat-eating grin on his face.

He's really looking forward to cross examining this turd of a man.  How many times will the judge remind Jones that he has to tell the truth?


I'm guessing 5-10 before he's threatened with contempt.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I physically cringe at the sound of his voice.  Can't listen... although what I tuned in to was a nice foundation to refresh recollection, a skillful objection based upon prior rulings and evidence, and a ruling made with appropriate judicial temperament.  The only thing that looked weird (besides Jones) was that the sidebar was held in the well (right in front of the bench).


The voice is fine.  The TONE is awful.  The general quality of his voice could sound like anything from Powers Booth or Tom Waits.  Instead, he chose the general affectation of "chain smoking high-school football coach".
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reynal can't even get two questions in without an objection, or the judge having to intervene.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, he's claiming he's the VICTIM of the weaponization of media/information???  Ah, because Clinton. Of course.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: west.la.lawyer: I physically cringe at the sound of his voice.  Can't listen... although what I tuned in to was a nice foundation to refresh recollection, a skillful objection based upon prior rulings and evidence, and a ruling made with appropriate judicial temperament.  The only thing that looked weird (besides Jones) was that the sidebar was held in the well (right in front of the bench).

The voice is fine.  The TONE is awful.  The general quality of his voice could sound like anything from Powers Booth or Tom Waits.  Instead, he chose the general affectation of "chain smoking high-school football coach".


I do not have the words to express how offended I am to hear Alex Jones compared to Tom Waits.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nope. Can't stand his voice. Just like any other evangelical grifter.

Will tune in if he gets nailed.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is he still going for the "my poor larynx" sympathy bid?
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, people made a big issue about you lying about dead kids huh?
You're such a victim.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I had to tune in to something with Alex Jones live I would prefer it be his execution. All done legally of course.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: BeesNuts: west.la.lawyer: I physically cringe at the sound of his voice.  Can't listen... although what I tuned in to was a nice foundation to refresh recollection, a skillful objection based upon prior rulings and evidence, and a ruling made with appropriate judicial temperament.  The only thing that looked weird (besides Jones) was that the sidebar was held in the well (right in front of the bench).

The voice is fine.  The TONE is awful.  The general quality of his voice could sound like anything from Powers Booth or Tom Waits.  Instead, he chose the general affectation of "chain smoking high-school football coach".

I do not have the words to express how offended I am to hear Alex Jones compared to Tom Waits.


Even as oblique a comparison as that was, I sincerely apologize for even bringing the names up in proximity to one another.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, NOW you don't want to talke about Sandy Hook.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone should autotune Jones.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: The general quality of his voice could sound like anything from Powers Booth or Tom Waits.


*Smacks BeesNuts hard in the face*
Keep Tom Waits' name out yo farkin' mouf!
 
sid244 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alex Jones "I'm Kinda Retarded"
Youtube ufOgTllmr1E
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Republicans abandon their own when they get in trouble.
I can't wait for Tucker Carlson to be abandoned.
 
huma474
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He should have gotten extra sanctions on him for the shait he pulled after court was dismissed yesterday. Video didn't stop immediately after session was dismissed yesterday and he started antagonizing the families on the way out.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i have nothing but pity for everyone in that room save for him and his lawyer.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.