 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   Restaurant starts a new trend forcing diners to talk to their partners   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Mobile phone, Telephone line, English-language films, historic Fort Worth Stockyards, new Italian restaurant, Telephony, Jacket, IPhone  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 2:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline six months from now: Asshole restaurant closes with little fanfare.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should go ahead and ban children as well.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
wearethemighty.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like to go out to eat by myself and I take my phone with me. If they don't want my money that's their loss i guess.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thanks for letting me know not to ever come to your restaurant

(see also: coffee shops and stuff with cutesy NO WIFI signs)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the food good? If yes, I'll go. If I'm dining alone, I'll bring a book or a newspaper.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm okay with that as long as my server shows me pictures of cute cats being adorably feisty.
 
patrick767
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And a "men must wear jackets" rule? lol... no.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I worked in a new bar in 2001. The owners didn't want a TV in the bar because they wanted people to talk to each other. Outstanding idea that worked really well for a few years until everybody had phones. The blonde chick still works there. She says now people sit down and take their phones out and there is not much conversation.

/met some interesting people there over the years
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a plus for the restaurant too.
Server comes by to take your order...whoops sorry, we were looking at our phone.
Comes back, takes the order, then when the order comes, they spend twice as long
on the meal, because they have to take selfies, talk/text someone, read (insert social media)
and on and on.  Thus, the restaurant can't seat as many people for dinner, and lose money.
Ban the phone, and people will get in and out faster.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're meeting someone there and they bail or need to reschedule at the last minute, I guess you sit there for an hour wondering the whole time if they texted you.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Policy seems to be working. Here's a photo of their dinner rush from last night. Note that noone is violating the rule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door.

Well you guys can go fark yourselves.
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Screw you, subby. I'd HAPPILY go there.

Really miss Perry's, in downtown Chicago. WONDERFUL sandwich shop, and they had a "No cellphones" sign, and would ring a LOUD bell if they saw someone using one, and ask them to hang up or step outside. They had a sign, too, "if you need to use your cellphone while eating, perhaps you should go to a more upscale restaurant."

NONE OF YOU MORONS ARE CAPABLE OF HAVING AN ACTUAL CONVERSATION WITH THE PERSON ACROSS THE TABLE FROM YOU. You freakin' text is far more important than the person you're there with.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Then the patrons will realize how long they've been waiting for service, start bothering the staff, and then phones will be allowed again.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If there is a market, why not? But if there is no market for it then I hope they're smart enough to drop the idea instead of letting it run the restaurant into bankruptcy and cost everyone their jobs.

After the first week they should ask the personnel to ask if it's the client's first time, just to monitor return business.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A while ago I went to a restaurant that proudly advertised its "screen ban" (phones, Kindles, pads, pods, laptops, games).

Nearly every table had one out anyway.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not to make customers talk to who they are with, to make them focus more on eating faster so they leave quicker so they can turn the table over for the next people... same reason a lot of restaurants are designed to have ambient noise levels that make it hard to have a conversation.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: I like it.


parents of young children wont go unless they bring the kids with them.

no doctors or lawyers either.

anybody who works "on-call" shifts.

no cops (not great, not terrible)
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.