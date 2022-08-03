 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Have you ever fired your AR-15 up in the air at the mall and gone 'ahhh'? Have you ever gone back to the same mall the next day whilst wearing the same clothing and gotten arrested?   (azfamily.com) divider line
    Nathaniel Anthony Vensor  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, I really need to know more about this, "The Hat Club"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hasn't done a Mall Pop?  You haven't done a Mall Pop?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he would have had the AR-15* when he was younger he could have been taught not to do that, so clearly the answer is more guns at a younger age


*This is what Republicans actually believe
 
swankywanky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, he won't be able to legally own a firearm again, and because gun laws always work, we're now totally safe from him, at least.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
gray-kpho-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This House Party reboot is a bit much


gray-kpho-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
#commitment

First one definition, then another....
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*checks statute of limitations*

...
No.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up for his list of accomplishments:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vensor fired 30 rounds at the man and into the air

And hit nothing?  Was he auditioning to be a cop?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, he won't be able to legally own a firearm again, and because gun laws always work, we're now totally safe from him, at least.


But how will he resist tyrannical government overreach now??
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was there a bowling alley to advertise?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He then drove off with his girlfriend before the police arrived, detectives said.

Wait, you can just drive off?
Why don't more criminals try that?
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's absolutely insane.

Who goes to a mall two days in a row?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No Subby, I've never felt the need to discharge weapons in public.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, he won't be able to legally own a firearm again, and because gun laws always work, we're now totally safe from him, at least.


Laws don't work.
That's why we should get rid of all laws.
Especially any laws preventing abortion, for example.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm stunned that he made such a dumb mistake.
He sure LOOKS like he makes good life choices.
<snert>
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 Farkin hell can only imagaine what he's been through before al this. "Mr. america try to hide the product of your savage pride
The useful minds that it denied" frank zappa
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, he won't be able to legally own a firearm again, and because gun laws always work, we're now totally safe from him, at least.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


(artist rendering of any cops in this situation)
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The two brain cells in this guys head are fighting pretty hard for only 19 years old. Sure glad we dont have these kinda people in red sta-----oh wait.....
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have you ever fired your AR-15 up in the air at the mall and gone 'ahhh'? Have you ever gone back to the same mall the next day whilst wearing the same clothing and gotten arrested?

I have...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tintar: man, I really need to know more about this, "The Hat Club"


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Who hasn't done a Mall Pop?  You haven't done a Mall Pop?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Mall Pop?  Mall Pop?  Three Mall Pops.
 
valkore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't afford to live in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe or Mesa? Choose beautiful Chandler, AZ!

Or Gilbert.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alex10294: Well, he won't be able to legally own a firearm again, and because gun laws always work, we're now totally safe from him, at least.


Excellent work, professor.

Now see if you can get to the bottom of the internet shiatposter who knew too little.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: That's absolutely insane.

Who goes to a mall two days in a row?


I would... If they had all the fun arcades, bookstores, food court, and other stuff that these places had in the 80s and 90s before I was old enough to drive a car. (I miss Seaview Square Mall, had the fun arcade on the second level before it got demolished, and that weird beehive entranceway to the bank in the mall; on that note, I miss Belmar Playland too) Now thanks to Simon Property Group, most of the malls got redesigned into "upscale" no matter what the area demographic was, and are shutting down because having only a mall filled with only stores for the wealthy is unsustainable.
 
valkore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"Could he BE any stupider?"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 267x392]

I'm stunned that he made such a dumb mistake.
He sure LOOKS like he makes good life choices.
<snert>


Patrick Mahomes is taking last year's playoff loss hard.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: He then drove off with his girlfriend before the police arrived, detectives said.

Wait, you can just drive off?
Why don't more criminals try that?


Most criminals don't have girlfriends handy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: Begoggle: He then drove off with his girlfriend before the police arrived, detectives said.

Wait, you can just drive off?
Why don't more criminals try that?

Most criminals don't have girlfriends handy.


Especially girls with their own car, AK- 15, and can give good hickeys like this man is sporting. She's a catch.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Who hasn't done a Mall Pop?  You haven't done a Mall Pop?


Caul Blart: Mall Pop?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey, we've all had lousy cars, but I never felt the need to get "Chevette" tattooed on my arm.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To save time anytime someone gets a face tattoo they should just be arrested as soon as they walk out of the tattoo shop and put in prison for 10 years. You know, as a precaution.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mock26: To save time anytime someone gets a face tattoo they should just be arrested as soon as they walk out of the tattoo shop and put in prison for 10 years. You know, as a precaution.


Tattoo Parlor to Prison pipeline?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Vensor fired 30 rounds at the man and into the air

And hit nothing?  Was he auditioning to be a cop?


Or a Stormtrooper. Or a member of The A Team.
 
robxiii
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't think additional gun laws will help, because this guy was breaking like 20 different laws

Now before you sarcastically say lets just get rid of all laws, I just think we need to buff the shiat out of our current ones, like swing that pendulum almost to the extreme.  "one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor "    Caught with a gun as a felon?   TWENTY years, no chance of parole during that time.   We're going way too easy on these morans
 
