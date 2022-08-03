 Skip to content
(AP News)   11 injured as large fire breaks out at warehouse outside Moscow. Polonium not suspected. Yet   (apnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's be a real shame if it spreads uncontrollably for days...
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Moscow should look for a cease fire?

/bada bing
//try the steak folks
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it interesting that a fire, with no fatalities, makes worldwide news.

No wonder people are getting stressed and overwhelmed with the constant barrage of news!

/:)
 
The Wolfman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody give Bezos a HIMARS unit?
 
wardameagle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making way for a glorious new tractor factory!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon burns down one of their shipping warehouses and, once again, Russia has to copy us.

Not an original thought in a single one of their tanks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it was a weapons factory or some factory that supplies equipment to the Russian military.
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it interesting that a fire, with no fatalities, makes worldwide news.

No wonder people are getting stressed and overwhelmed with the constant barrage of news!

/:)


...except for the headline saying "1 killed, 13 injured in massive fire" but I'm sure rubles make for good folding money
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wardameagle: Making way for a glorious new tractor factory!


And in the lighter side of the news, hundreds of capitalists are soon to perish in shuttle disaster. *gunshot*
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There goes whatever documentation it was....
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the article:  "RIA-Novosti news agency reported that investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause."

Rise up, Russian people tired of the oligarchs.
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope it was a weapons factory or some factory that supplies equipment to the Russian military.


Even better, Russian version of Amazon. Which probably hurts more, since its likely where conscripts and families were ordering all the crap the military wasn't providing
 
