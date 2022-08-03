 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%. See, that's why you don't use active yeast in your stuffing   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason the first thing I thought of was a turkey exploding in the oven.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, it's jokes like yours why the place is now called Türkiye. I hope you're happy for helping to spoil it for the rest of us.
 
Tymast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time for more taxcuts and more guns
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's no place called Turkey!!!

/This will not end well
//Like deep fried turkey
///Triple digit inflation incoming
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are they blaming it on Biden, too?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All this talk is making me Hungary.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brandoooonnnn!!!
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Active yeast in stuffing?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to go beat the shiat out of the Kurds again.

/it would have been the same plan if there had be no inflation.
 
