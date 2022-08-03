 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Rector of Moscow university put under house arrest. No word if he damn near killed her   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got moved from jail to house arrest, so that's good for him, I'm sure he'll be totally fine and won't die mysteriously.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA: maybe he's not under arrest for embezzlement, but for having been caught. I mean, this is a kleptocracy after all
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting to hear what the boys in Boise will say...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US and English use "Rector" as an ecclesiastical term to denote the managing priest of a parish.  Is this a Brit usage or one of those European things that everyone else uses except the US for academic titles?

In fact, in the US the word may be misunderstood as "rectum" a term near to the SCROTUS in the body politic.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's common knowledge only Putin and his cohorts are allowed to embezzle.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rector....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So defenestration?  Falling down an elevator shaft? Polonium poisoning?
 
germ78
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Students at the University getting too uppity?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The US and English use "Rector" as an ecclesiastical term to denote the managing priest of a parish.  Is this a Brit usage or one of those European things that everyone else uses except the US for academic titles?

In fact, in the US the word may be misunderstood as "rectum" a term near to the SCROTUS in the body politic.


It's why in the US we don't use words like "tit-bits" or call people "asses" without some kind of bowdlerization, too.

But yeah, I think "rector" is a position in some UK and European universities, not necessarily an ecclesiastical thing.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rector got rekt for either 1) trying to exercise academic freedom or 2) not passing some coin upstairs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rector? I hardly know 'er....
 
Denjiro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: DNRTFA: maybe he's not under arrest for embezzlement, but for having been caught. I mean, this is a kleptocracy after all


Yeah, it being Russia, it's not about stealing, but who you stole from and how much.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: DNRTFA: maybe he's not under arrest for embezzlement, but for having been caught. I mean, this is a kleptocracy after all


Depends who he embezzled from, probably.

Or which other hands in the cookie jar found his hand.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Double secret probation.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I made subby's mom take it in the rector one time.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice headline.

This reminds me of a line from the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film pronounced noticeably emphatically. It goes something like "I live in a rectory which ABUTS the chapel."

I've always wondered if the director instructed the actor to say the line that way as a sort of juvenile joke.
 
