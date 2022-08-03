 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   A good party is based around entertainment: pin the tail on the donkey, clowns and magic tricks, driving an SUV around in the backyard crushing lawn furniture and pinning someone against the garage, or maybe a bouncy castle   (kiro7.com) divider line
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh. Everett. I was going to go with Renton or Kent.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My parties always have a cock magic show.

No one ever comes back for a second party.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Followed by live music from the band King Missile.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They are so not inviting him back.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ahh, Wednesdays.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SOMEONE was mad about getting stuck making the jungle juice.
 
