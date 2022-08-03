 Skip to content
(NPR)   Robinhood cutting a quarter of its workforce on news that between crypto and NFT "investors," real estate speculators, gold hoarders, and payday lenders there just aren't that many financially illiterate Americans left to grift anymore   (npr.org) divider line
    Fail, Initial public offering, Monetary policy, New York City, Stock exchange, online brokerage Robinhood, Google, high-profile initial public offering, Inflation  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, back to Televangelism...
 
bronskrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How Redditors Exposed The Stock Market | The Problem With Jon Stewart | Apple TV+
Youtube bP74RBTE8kI


Interesting stuff on how places like RobinHood works
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's like there aren't anymore honest crooks out there.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The GameStop saga was fun as hell to watch.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Am sure there's an wxplaination but how does robinhood "grift" investors?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
hmmm...I think this conveys a similar sentiment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Should probably change the name of the company at this point.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Am sure there's an wxplaination but how does robinhood "grift" investors?


Same as Uber.

RobinHood lost $3.69 billion in 2021.
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who?  And why the f*ck should I care?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: jaivirtualcard: Am sure there's an wxplaination but how does robinhood "grift" investors?

Same as Uber.

RobinHood lost $3.69 billion in 2021.


3.69 billion here, 3.69 billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: Who?  And why the f*ck should I care?


Then why did you click the link?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Amateur investors" = rubes ripe for fleecing.
 
Markus5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: Who?  And why the f*ck should I care?


This has been one of your better contributions to a thread. Congrats.
 
