On this day in history, in 1846, the Donner Party encountered their first delay, brought about by a lack of seating near the barbecue
13
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer long pig to regular pig because even if it's medium rare, there's no risk of trichinosis.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [thelibraryladiesdotcom.files.wordpress.com image 640x809]


[i.pinimg.com image 736x890]


I eat lunch at the Donner Party camp on HW-89 every time I am driving by.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look guys, I was upset when I said eat me. Just, just put down the fork ok, cmon man I was only kidding!
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not much there, but there is a pretty nice, short trail and places to eat.

It's a bit eerie seeing the tree stumps as they are between 6-7 feet tall.  That was the snow level where they were able to cut them down at.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Donner party was delayed in getting seated, so they got some free appetizers.
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
GaperKiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fat boy: [cdn.shopify.com image 600x600]


Funny story, when I was 16 or so we stumbled upon the Donner Family Reunion at a picnic area near where they camped that winter. They were indeed having a BBQ.
 
Lish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We eat the slow ones."
 
