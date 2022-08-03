 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1958, the Nautilus traveled under the North Pole, finally allowing Santa's elves access to high quality exercise equipment   (history.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Arctic Ocean, USS Nautilus, nuclear submarine Nautilus, Submarine, Dwight D. Eisenhower, world's first nuclear submarine, North Pole, first undersea voyage  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, on a month-to-month basis. This level of training ain't cheap....
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice headline, subby.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 The worst part of the journey was the giant squids that breed in antarctic waters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the same sub that's stationed in CT, that's tourable?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Is this the same sub that's stationed in CT, that's tourable?


If only there were some sort of information in the article about the sub's fate ....

Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1982, the world's first nuclear submarine went on exhibit in 1986 as the Historic Ship Nautilus at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Connecticut.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.