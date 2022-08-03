 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   It's really, really embarrassing to admit you are a victim of a scam, but going public may help others. It may also be the only way to shame your bank into doing the right thing   (nj.com) divider line
    PSA, Confidence trick, Fraud  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm voting this up because people need to be aware of this stuff. PayPal allowed a credit card with a different address added to My PayPal account. II was away on vacation for a month and when I got back I ordered sushi and it Ask if I wanted to use my Chase sapphire card and I don't have a Chase sapphire card. It took so long to get it removed. I couldn't remove it using the app for some reason. So I had to use my laptop. I called Chase and they were not very concerned. But it was apparent that someone had stolen a card and was getting ready to use it .I told Chase that they would be out of a lot of money. This did not face them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to take away from an important story about being very aware of fraud like this.

But every time I've ever received a call from the Fraud Prevention Line at my bank or Credit Card.  The transaction has already been blocked, and they are just confirming it.  There has never been a time limit I have to meet to protect myself.  Heck the transaction is so blocked, that I end up having to submit the card a second time.

A big part of the phish/vish is to present a sense of urgency.  You must act NOW to prevent something from happening.  If you don't do that, you're screwed.  That urgency puts your brain into a different mode of oh crap, I must do what they want now.


And since we're talking about personal interactions with phishing.  Someone attempted to phish me into giving up my credentials for my Steam account last week.

[nscsb]
I received a Steam friend request from someone.  I accepted it because I figured they were wanting to have a conversation with me.  Oh yes, they did.

The chat was basically, "OMG I'm so sorry, I accidentally reported your account as participating in cheats, etc and Steam is going to BAN your account!"

They included a screen shot of a message from Steam about how the ban request had been accepted and I, the person who was reported had 3 hours to appeal the ruling or I would be IP banned.  And how was I supposed to appeal the ban?  Go to Discord and message [Steam] Kelly xxxxxx to plead my case.

I didn't go to Discord to plead my case with the referenced Steam employee.
I did block, unfriend, report to Steam, the person who was running the scam.

Now, I suppose it's possible that the person I reported was also a victim of a phish and Kelly was bouncing from that account to try and get into mine.  But that's on them.  Not me.

[/nscsb]
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reporter doesn't bother explaining what a Zelle is.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"These scammers are very professional and sophisticated," she said. "They read from the same script the bank does, so they're practically indistinguishable from a bank representative."

The scammers are probably employees who have access to customer info, know the script, and want to make a little extra $$ on the side. Not hard to spoof callerID.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex financial adviser had scammed me once. He was arrested for stealing over $100,000 dollars from his clients claiming he was executor of a will....any way, before I knew he was scamming me, I had handed him a check for $5k to be rolled into one of my 401k's or whatever.

Chase bank cashed the check that he forged. When I got the police involved, they told me I would have to sue him myself to get that $5K back. I wanted to go after Chase for cashing the check that he forged. I got their legal department involved and then...silence.  They didn't want to be bothered. Oh, what a hassle.

In the end, the FDIC gave me back all the money he took from my 401k's. I think he served 6 months in jail. White collar crime, due to a nasty cocaine and oxy drug habit that I was un-aware of at the time.

Lesson learned.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Her bank calls her? The entire point of banks NEVER calling you to clarify things is so people don't fall for this shiat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?


I am a member of the National Institutes of Health Credit Union, and I can indeed use Zelle. It's even part of their banking app.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"She asked to speak to a supervisor, but she was refused"

She suspected fraud and just accepted she could not speak to a supervisor?

The bank did NOT do the right thing.  She authorized the transaction, it's her faulty.   If she went to an ATM and took out cash and was the victim of fraud you would not expect the bank to give it back, why should they here?

She looks old enough to understand fraud and young enough to understand technology and should be able to avoid this, it's really not hard.

I get 20 calls, texts and emails a day about my amazon account locked, my bank account locked (usually wrong bank)  a receipt for my order (I never ordered) just download this "document", if you didn't order $836 from us click HERE.

If you get a call or email and they don't have your name it's fraud.
If they do, hang up and call the number on their website because it may be fraud and they got your name and info from you downloading something like an idiot
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's another tip:  use a credit union, not a bank.  Banks are way unfriendlier.

cwheelie: Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......


Disputing the charge would revert the charge to Zelle, not the bank--so it's not an issue of the bank being responsible.  They refused to honor the dispute despite the obvious fraud--then did an about face when they got pinged by a news department.  That in itself speaks volumes.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?


It's the big banks seeing Venmo useage take off and deciding they'd rather have that market to themselves thank you very much. It should have been quashed by antitrust regulators, but we don't do that anymore in the US unless you really piss off ALL the politicians.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$1K??  Good heavens.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......


Yeah. The 'right thing to do' here is not be stupid enough to fall for one of these scams.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Here's another tip:  use a credit union, not a bank.  Banks are way unfriendlier.

cwheelie: Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......

Disputing the charge would revert the charge to Zelle, not the bank--so it's not an issue of the bank being responsible.  They refused to honor the dispute despite the obvious fraud--then did an about face when they got pinged by a news department.  That in itself speaks volumes.


Seller's TOS specifically states once you send the money you are SOL on recourse. It's peer to peer, and not meant for e-commerce.

The app and the website warn you before sending money that you should essentially triple check the recipient info. If you send it to the wrong person, whoopsie doodles you're screwed.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Zelle's

WTF autocorrect?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?

I am a member of the National Institutes of Health Credit Union, and I can indeed use Zelle. It's even part of their banking app.


My credit union had it, dropped it and brought it back.
I HATE cash apps, it just allows people to hit you up for cash without having to look at you while they ask for another $200 for food for their kid (drugs)  just $250 for rent (drugs) and just $50 for drugs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abox: $1K??  Good heavens.


I know, right?  There just isn't a good ROI from scamming Millennials.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Her bank calls her? The entire point of banks NEVER calling you to clarify things is so people don't fall for this shiat.


I get texts from my bank and my credit card. I also get texts from scammers for various banks all the time. If it seems legit I check the bank or cards app or call the number on the card to see what is going on.

I had attempted fraud twice and numerous other texts when the "suspicious activity" was actually legitimate purchases. (my cc asks me to text back "yes" if i made the purchase.)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: My ex financial adviser had scammed me once. He was arrested for stealing over $100,000 dollars from his clients claiming he was executor of a will....any way, before I knew he was scamming me, I had handed him a check for $5k to be rolled into one of my 401k's or whatever.

Chase bank cashed the check that he forged. When I got the police involved, they told me I would have to sue him myself to get that $5K back. I wanted to go after Chase for cashing the check that he forged. I got their legal department involved and then...silence.  They didn't want to be bothered. Oh, what a hassle.

In the end, the FDIC gave me back all the money he took from my 401k's. I think he served 6 months in jail. White collar crime, due to a nasty cocaine and oxy drug habit that I was un-aware of at the time.

Lesson learned.


At least you got something back. 401k contributions come out of your pay check or your employer. I don't know if you can directly contribute.

/ An IRA or a Roth IRA are the ones that you can directly contribute to every year. And $5,000 is usually the yearly limit.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?


Except... NFCU certain has Zelle as an option in their app.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Here's another tip:  use a credit union, not a bank.  Banks are way unfriendlier.

cwheelie: Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......

Disputing the charge would revert the charge to Zelle, not the bank--so it's not an issue of the bank being responsible.  They refused to honor the dispute despite the obvious fraud--then did an about face when they got pinged by a news department.  That in itself speaks volumes.


It does, it was worth 1k to avoid bad press.
The bank had 0 fault in this and she was 100% at fault.  She not only authorized the transactions she performed the transaction herself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got a call from social security about how they detected someone was fraudulently using my SSN and I needed to pay a fine or go to jail.

"Wait, you determined someone *else* is fraudulently using my number"
"Yes sir, that is why you must pay a fine."
"Because of someone else?"
"Yes sir.  The cops are on their way right now to arrest you, unless you pay the fine right now."
"Because of someone else using my number, and you are aware it's someone else, but are going to arrest me. "
"Yes sir. Your number is your responsibility sir."
"And the cops will be here any minute?"
"Less than 5 minutes sir."
"I'll wait."
"Uh...what?"
"I've never been arrested before, I've always wanted to know what it's like."
"Sir! They will take you to jail for very long time.  You don't want this. "
"Actually I do.  I've been farking your sister here for the past few months, but she's gotten really fat and even more ugly and I'm tired of looking at her.  I rather be in jail. "
"....fark you sir." *click*
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: iheartscotch: Her bank calls her? The entire point of banks NEVER calling you to clarify things is so people don't fall for this shiat.

I get texts from my bank and my credit card. I also get texts from scammers for various banks all the time. If it seems legit I check the bank or cards app or call the number on the card to see what is going on.

I had attempted fraud twice and numerous other texts when the "suspicious activity" was actually legitimate purchases. (my cc asks me to text back "yes" if i made the purchase.)


I have had actual fraud 4x.  2x on Amex, they called for me to verify transactions out of the country, I said no.  They declined the transactions and sent me a new card.  2x bank card got skimmed at a gas pump, bank called to verify charges, everything reversed.
They provide all the information I just say no that was not me.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I used to pay my landlady with Zelle through my credit union. Piece of cake, went right into her account, and she didn't have to do anything special like deal with a separate app.

Then dumb people like this chick started getting scammed and wah wah wah, it's all Zelle's fault. Now my credit union doesn't offer Zelle any more and I have to mail checks, like some kind of Neanderthal from the 19th century. Thanks to the post office, this year I've already had to pay to cancel two checks that never arrived. Wow, a real improvement to quality of life there.

So fark this chick. I agree with BizarreMan, real banks block payments then notify you.

/If it involves money and a "support person" needs you to do something for them, it's a scam.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle


What? I use a credit union and use Zelle.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Her bank calls her? The entire point of banks NEVER calling you to clarify things is so people don't fall for this shiat.


Everyone says this but....

One Saturday morning I received a phone call. It was super suspicious and scammy. They wanted me to confirm who I was by answering and questions. Naturally, I assumed it was a scam and refused. But I like wasting time so I start asking him to verify who he is and blah blah blah.

As it turns out, I had recently moved and when I moved I switched banks too. I had an autopay setup with my old bank I'd forgotten about.

The guy in the phone was 100% legit. It just took a bit for me to realize it. He was actually with the company that I hadn't paid in months, not since my move. And he was calling as a last attempt before reporting my account delinquent.

They had mailed stuff to my old address and I never got it.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?

I am a member of the National Institutes of Health Credit Union, and I can indeed use Zelle. It's even part of their banking app.


Interesting

Sounds like things may have changed

It was a while ago but someone wanted to send me a payment by Zelle and I couldn't get it to work because my account was with a Credit Union
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imma guess that Zelle gets pushed by banks because it's cheaper for them, but when something is cheaper, it's also very often worse, and maybe more scammable.

Wells Fargo keeps asking me to use Zelle, and I keep ignoring them.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She asked to speak to a supervisor, but she was refused.

I would advise not ignoring the giant flaming "SCAM" sign next time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: She asked to speak to a supervisor, but she was refused.

I would advise not ignoring the giant flaming "SCAM" sign next time.


The giant flaming SCAM sign was "Hi, I'm calling you from <insert name of bank>"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Lsherm: IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?

I am a member of the National Institutes of Health Credit Union, and I can indeed use Zelle. It's even part of their banking app.

My credit union had it, dropped it and brought it back.
I HATE cash apps, it just allows people to hit you up for cash without having to look at you while they ask for another $200 for food for their kid (drugs)  just $250 for rent (drugs) and just $50 for drugs.


On the plus side, it sounds like their drug habit is winding down a little...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I worry about my parents falling for crap like this since they are old. Luckily they don't use cash apps for banking. I read the TOS on Zelle and was like farkkkkk no. Banks love it, because it saves them money and all the burden is on you. fark up, tough shiat bye bye money. Someone hack your zelle, maybe we'll get your money back in a few weeks if we feel like it. Most major banks do free wire transfers now. Yes, it's not rapid speed, but you won't get farked in the ass like this moran if you screw up.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I used to pay my landlady with Zelle through my credit union. Piece of cake, went right into her account, and she didn't have to do anything special like deal with a separate app.

Then dumb people like this chick started getting scammed and wah wah wah, it's all Zelle's fault. Now my credit union doesn't offer Zelle any more and I have to mail checks, like some kind of Neanderthal from the 19th century. Thanks to the post office, this year I've already had to pay to cancel two checks that never arrived. Wow, a real improvement to quality of life there.

So fark this chick. I agree with BizarreMan, real banks block payments then notify you.

/If it involves money and a "support person" needs you to do something for them, it's a scam.


I agree, a real bank takes care of it.

My cc was skimmed at a gas station and I didn't know about it until I got a new cc in the mail. I called and asked why the new card, and they said someone tried to charge $360 at a gas station. They declined the charge and gave me a new card number.

This is why the bank is at fault - they know these scams are going on, they see them every day, but they don't do anything about it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can someone explain this a bit. Did they convince her that sending money was how you cancelled an existing transaction?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: ...

This is why the bank is at fault - they know these scams are going on, they see them every day, but they don't do anything about it.


They care instantly when it's their money or you owe them money. That's why they love these cash apps. It's go fark youself apps.

Cream dolla dolla bill ya all
 
RatBomb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The rep insisted the call was legit and and the clock was ticking to stop the transaction. She asked to speak to a supervisor, but she was refused.


And that's when you hang up.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is not directly on point, but screw PNC bank. My dad banked with them, and when he developed dementia and I had to take over paying his expenses, they were an absolute nightmare. I provided them a valid power of attorney (which I know was valid because I've been an attorney for decades) that they continually refused to accept for a series of ever shifting reasons. The real reason was that I moved him to Louisiana, where I live.  Since there are no PNC banks here, I was trying to close out his accounts and they didn't want to lose his business.

When they arbitrarily  refused to honor a five figure check I wrote to start his nursing home care, I frigging lost it. I haven't screamed into my phone that much before or since.

When he finally died, there was still some money in his checking account (I'd moved everything else to a medicaid trust) that I didn't worry about... until they started billing $20 monthly for maintaining an insufficient balance. I sent them his death certificate, which wasn't sufficient. They wanted me to go through probate, which I get, but which wouldn't have made sense for a couple hundred dollars in a checking account. So I went to an ATM, withdrew everything i could in cash, and let the fees eat the rest down to a negative balance.

THEN they honored the power of attorney. After he was dead, when they knew it was no longer valid, to dun me for growing the negative balance.  On the account they refused to close.

It gave me great satisfaction to tell them that if they wanted to collect the money against the estate, they could always open his succession as a creditor, but oh by the way all his money is in a trust you can never touch.

And that was the last I heard from them. Guess they found a way to close his account without probate papers after all.

So yeah. Eff PNC bank. Bank with them at the peril of your sanity.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: iheartscotch: Her bank calls her? The entire point of banks NEVER calling you to clarify things is so people don't fall for this shiat.

Everyone says this but....

One Saturday morning I received a phone call. It was super suspicious and scammy. They wanted me to confirm who I was by answering and questions. Naturally, I assumed it was a scam and refused. But I like wasting time so I start asking him to verify who he is and blah blah blah.

As it turns out, I had recently moved and when I moved I switched banks too. I had an autopay setup with my old bank I'd forgotten about.

The guy in the phone was 100% legit. It just took a bit for me to realize it. He was actually with the company that I hadn't paid in months, not since my move. And he was calling as a last attempt before reporting my account delinquent.

They had mailed stuff to my old address and I never got it.


This company doing this is exactly why people fall for scams. Like the lady in TFA said, he sounded legit.

The correct thing to do, for anyone else reading this, is to hang up and call the company back yourself using a phone number you already have for them.

After resolving the issue, let them know that calling and asking questions is exactly what scammers do and they should create a different process.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Zelle is a cooperative effort between major banks

If you use a Credit Union as your financial institution, you cannot use Zelle

Maybe a good thing?


Absolutely incorrect. My bank is BECU and I use Zelle at least once a month.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you get a call from someone claiming to be from your bank and you are suspicious, and you should be these days, thank them and hang up.Look up the number of your bank and call them yourself.
If you aren't the one who initiated the call you can never be sure who's on the other end.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Not to take away from an important story about being very aware of fraud like this.

But every time I've ever received a call from the Fraud Prevention Line at my bank or Credit Card.  The transaction has already been blocked, and they are just confirming it.


This.  It's always been "We've put this transaction on hold; if you say it's legit, we'll release it."
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: DragonIV: Here's another tip:  use a credit union, not a bank.  Banks are way unfriendlier.

cwheelie: Sucks for her, but not sure how the bank is responsible......

Disputing the charge would revert the charge to Zelle, not the bank--so it's not an issue of the bank being responsible.  They refused to honor the dispute despite the obvious fraud--then did an about face when they got pinged by a news department.  That in itself speaks volumes.

Seller's TOS specifically states once you send the money you are SOL on recourse. It's peer to peer, and not meant for e-commerce.

The app and the website warn you before sending money that you should essentially triple check the recipient info. If you send it to the wrong person, whoopsie doodles you're screwed.


Ah yes, I got debriefed on this system from my youngest kid.  At first she hadn't heard of it, then she was like, "Yeah, nobody uses it--it's terrible.  No MFA, no special characters in the password, nobody I know is using that trash."  They all use Venmo or CashApp.

I think she's gonna be all right.  :D
 
Cheron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Evolution. Everytime we see through a sophisticated scam the scammers iterate and improve their scams.

At some point we will all get caught. I sell phishing insurance, I take crypto
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This line cracked me up:

"He knew Landi's full name, home address and phone number."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we getting to the age where people are that unfamiliar with phone books!?!

And did she really get scammed into sending a transfer with "reverse" as the memo?  Are people this easily scammed?

fark, why am I dicking around with this honest living nonsense?  Shoulda known better when a friend on HS talked a chick into bed by saying "Don't worry, you'll still be a virgin."

Aside on Zelle:
Everyone is biatching about Zelle, but the point of it is that it IS non-reversible. Say you buy a motorcycle as a private sale - cashiers checks can be forged. Thousands of dollars from an ATM or bank teller is risky. Zelle let's you do it all digitally without worrying about them pulling some shiat that gets the money clawed back. It's the equivalent of paying someone in cash. If I pull  $1000 in cash from an ATM, and give it to a person because they scammed me, is my bank responsible for sending the goons out to bash their kneecaps?

If you wouldn't hand/mail someone an envelope full of cash, don't send them a Zelle.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A perfect example of how tech has expanded too fast and gotten away from us...  saw the potential issues coming for a long time, coupled with the ease of being distracted and the total lack of common sense present in today's population.   I have a flip phone for communication, a PC for online business, a camera for photography, and I do my banking in person.   There are no video screens in my cars,   no GPS to tell me to drive into the visible body of water ahead of me.   I control my life via reality and common sense.  Humans don't learn anymore, they have phones for that, controlled by bots.  Scams work because of that. Humans are gullible because they don't think.  They allow emotions to control their actions, with no consideration or care of consequences.
   Don't see this changing any time soon.   Barnum & Bailey were / are correct.. suckers are everywhere, without the intelligence to avoid scams, and they will not accept the reality they face.  Easier to just believe what they hear and pay the price for their stupidity, which affects all of us.  Scams exist because they work.  They don't work on me because I have and use the capability of thinking and understanding reality.
 
