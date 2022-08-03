 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia accuses US of 'direct involvement' in Ukraine war, while the Biden administration only says "I'm not touching you, I'm not touching you" over and over while snickering   (aljazeera.com) divider line
59
    More: Followup, Ukraine, Russia, Kiev, Ukrainian grain, Russian language, Ukrainian language, Soviet Union, Ukraine war  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 9:44 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
Nobody cares Vlad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm pretty sure our weapons say MADE IN USA on them and we already told you we sent them.

Great police work there, Lou.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop Invading yourself! Stop Invading yourself!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If we were to become "directly involved" the Russians would know it for certain. There would be a loud announcement.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps the US should accuse Russia of 'direct involvement' in the Ukraine war?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If Russia didn't want their people and materiel to get exploded by Ukrainians armed with US and other NATO member munitions, then Russia should remove its people and materiel from an area populated by Ukrainians armed with US and other NATO member munitions.

blackmantappingsideofhishead.mp3
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They are desperately trying to rebut the obvious fact that Ukraine is kicking their ass. If you are getting fought to a standstill by a country a tenth your size, you are a goddam laughingstock.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I learned the correct response to this on the schoolyard playground: "I know you are but what am I!"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pootin better hope we don't do more than provide weapons and targeting Intel, because he's already losing. Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gee Russia maybe you shouldn't have rolled in to another country like you owned the place when you clearly didn't.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: They are desperately trying to rebut the obvious fact that Ukraine is kicking their ass. If you are getting fought to a standstill by a country a tenth your size, you are a goddam laughingstock.


Especially if you get to pick the time of the invasion, the method of invasion, invasion locations, make the first strike, etc etc.

They set the table for this war.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.


Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: They are desperately trying to rebut the obvious fact that Ukraine is kicking their ass. If you are getting fought to a standstill by a country a tenth your size, you are a goddam laughingstock.


I agree, it seems they're sort of blaming their lack of success on U.S. involvement.

But it may be more than that. They may be trying to drum up support from 'other countries' to get 'directly involved'.

It may not go anywhere but no matter how you slice the rhetoric, it seems like war drumming.

/Unless another country does get involved
//Then maybe another
///'Then allied responses from others even...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: blackmantappingsideofhishead.mp3


What exactly does that sound like?  I can't find that one on any of the mp3 stores.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russia can just end this war whenever it wants.  It doesn't have to be there.  That's the really stupid and obvious thing about this.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.


Russia sent 'little green men' last time around. This time we sent 'bigass bombs and rockets.' It's the same thing, really.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dear Pooty,
Is the Kremlin on fire? Then we aren't directly involved.
Sincerely,
The U.S.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.

Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.


But we are still very good at blowing the shiat out of things.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Russia is the big sad bully in the corner of the playground looking for a fight.
Simple as that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: disaster bastard: blackmantappingsideofhishead.mp3

What exactly does that sound like?  I can't find that one on any of the mp3 stores.


It's sounds like anyone else tapping their head, you racist.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.


Direct US/NATO involvement would end up with New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles as a smoking radioactive depopulated nuclear wasteland.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.

Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.


I wasn't making a serious suggestion. I was referring to how, in the run up to the Crimean occupation and Ukrainian invasion, there was an amassing of Russian troops in the region and they used the lame excuse, "Who, us? We're just here on vacation."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suck a bag of dicks potato boy.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell a noted English fictional detective that there's a distinct lack of feces.

Next week, Russian intelligence may discover where large ursines defectate.

And in a month or two, they may discover the religious affiliation of the man in the funny hat that lives in Rome.
 
Zenith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pot Kettle Black methinks
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: And in a month or two, they may discover the religious affiliation of the man in the funny hat that lives in Rome.


Waldo? You found Waldo?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.

Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.


Whether or not the US has total or no involvement in Ukraine, the US will not fix any of its problems.

Americans can't even decide on what its problems are.  Half of Americans are mostly concerned about boys undergoing thousands of dollars of surgery and hormone treatments in order to dominate in the lucrative world of girls' high school track and field.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Private_Citizen: Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.

Direct US/NATO involvement would end up with New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles as a smoking radioactive depopulated nuclear wasteland.


I would seek out vengeance for Boston.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not the first time Vlad.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vlad,

Would you rather we gave them long-range HIMARS and DIDN'T retain veto power over what they can shoot them at?  You know, these Vietnam era rules of engagement won't last forever.  You can't shoot and scoot over the 17th parallel and expect them to turn away every time.  YOU started the undeclared war and Ukraine has every right to smash in your front door and kick your paper tiger ass.  At some point, you will be so weak, avoiding provocation won't matter to anyone but your starving, brainwashed boomers.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: drjekel_mrhyde: Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.

Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.

I wasn't making a serious suggestion. I was referring to how, in the run up to the Crimean occupation and Ukrainian invasion, there was an amassing of Russian troops in the region and they used the lame excuse, "Who, us? We're just here on vacation."


I thought the political line was that those were pro-Russian Ukrainians. Never heard the "tourists" spin.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poor Vlad
He needs to take a breather. He should go outside onto the patio and get some sun. Get some fresh air. Listen to the birds.

I hear the AGM-114R9X Hellfire missiles are beautiful this time of year
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
... says the country who's spent the last century sabotaging the world by-proxy.
 
Zenith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Private_Citizen: Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.

Direct US/NATO involvement would end up with New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles as a smoking radioactive depopulated nuclear wasteland.


Sure, Jan
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russia can just end this war whenever it wants.  It doesn't have to be there.  That's the really stupid and obvious thing about this.


Well... not really. Once you start a war it's inherently difficult to stop. That is why we go to great pains begging and pleading NOT to go to war unless it is the absolute last option we have. If Putin withdraws he has to admit he is not some mythical Russian demigod. He's not going to do that ever.

Bush could have ended Iraq after the insurgency was absolutely kicking the f*ck out of us to the tune of 150-200 dead per month... but rather than pull out, he doubled down... it was.... "effective" in a sense. We only lost another 1,000 dead after that. Yay, victory. But it's all about the old men who start these wars...

"Russia" could obviously end it whenever they want... Putin, being in charge of the military, will never relent.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zenith: Pot Kettle Black methinks


Well, technically it's identified as an unjust invasion when the invaded country does not have oil.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Private_Citizen: Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.

Direct US/NATO involvement would end up with New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles as a smoking radioactive depopulated nuclear wasteland.


How? Because the Russians can't even invade their next door neighbors without stabbing themselves in the dick.
Odds are their nuclear arsenal is as depleted as everything else in that country.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That hasn't been a secret, at least what the Russians are claiming in that article. The US started sharing certain relevant intelligence with Ukraine a while ago. It wasn't even big news when it was announced and discussed openly in the media at the start of the War of Russian Aggression. So what's the point? *reads more* Oh, they want to imply the US is targeting civilians with missiles and bombs that those crafty nazi Ukrainian underlings keep firing from Russian forces. Yeah, good luck Putin.
 
lefty248
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Pootin better hope we don't do more than provide weapons and targeting Intel, because he's already losing. Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.


NATO would immediately gain air superiority. Everything else would fall like dominos.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Ragin' Asian: The US should've sent several thousand troops to the region on "vacation and R&R" for plausible deniability.

Why? We can't even fix our own farking problems.


You have done your duty to the Motherland. Go home and receive your vodka ration.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
do it motherfarkers.  do. it.  impotent chickenshiat murderers.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The fun part is that Ukraine's making Afghanistan look like a summer vacation.

Russia's accomplished in just four months while attacking Ukraine more than what they did in a decade of occupying Afghanistan.

Russian casualties in Afghanistan? 14,453 dead, 53,753 wounded. Material losses included 451 aircraft (including 333 helicopters), 147 tanks, 1,314 IFV/APCs, 433 artillery & mortars, and 11,369 cargo & fuel tanker trucks. Over 10 years.

Russian casualties in Ukraine? Hard to tell, but we're estimating 15K dead, 45K wounded as of 2022-07-20. Material losses are estimated by this site to include 189 aircraft (including 49 helicopters & 102 UAVs), 923 tanks,1,968 IFV/APCs (and other vehicles), 467 artillery, mortars, and support vehicles (including radar & jammers), 11 naval vessels, 3 trains, and 1,378 trucks, vehicles, and Jeeps. Over 4 farking months.

Russia's fast approaching the numbers the USSR put up in Afghanistan, in less than a 20th of the time. This is, clearly, unsustainable.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*five months
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No shiat. Next.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lefty248: Private_Citizen: Pootin better hope we don't do more than provide weapons and targeting Intel, because he's already losing. Direct US/NATO involvement would be a rout for the orcs.

NATO would immediately gain air superiority. Everything else would fall like dominos.


This. The only thing that could slow NATO is tactical nuclear weapons, but that would kind of defeat his goal of getting the industry and farming that Ukraine provides.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Paul Baumer: They are desperately trying to rebut the obvious fact that Ukraine is kicking their ass. If you are getting fought to a standstill by a country a tenth your size, you are a goddam laughingstock.

I agree, it seems they're sort of blaming their lack of success on U.S. involvement.

But it may be more than that. They may be trying to drum up support from 'other countries' to get 'directly involved'.

It may not go anywhere but no matter how you slice the rhetoric, it seems like war drumming.

/Unless another country does get involved
//Then maybe another
///'Then allied responses from others even...


Russia has been trying to get Belarus involved from the get-go. Even the idiot in charge there is smart enough to stay out.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.