(Al Jazeera)   Ukraine-Russia grain deal could expand into ceasefire, Putin ally Gerhard Schroeder says. Then he went on to speak about Leprechauns and the magical powers of crystals   (aljazeera.com) divider line
17
262 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 11:05 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shut up and go back to playing your piano Schroeder.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the deal where they keep blowing up grain shipments?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, an ally of Putin, says that Moscow wants to negotiate a solution to the conflict.

That deal being that Ukraine surrender all the territory that Russia is unjustly occupying?

I'm thinking Ukraine is not going to agree to those terms.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russia: the hero of the world.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin apparently recently lost use of his right arm, a ceasefire seems unlikely before whatever he has finally gets to him. Until then, it's all about Putin's legacy and glory for Mother Russia and shiat.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Russia: the hero of the world.


Certainly the hero to white supremacists and fascists worldwide.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who all seen the leprechaun, say yeah!
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Germany should strip Schroeder of his citizenship, and drop him off at the nearest Russian border.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A ceasefire would be incumbent on both sides on accepting certain realities.
1. Ukraine would have to accept Russia keeps what it has occupied.
2. Russia would have to accept that Ukraine is joining NATO.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Putin apparently recently lost use of his right arm


strained bicep while wrestling a bear, nothing to see here
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I were a Ukrainian, I think I'd see a legitimate Russian interest in a ceasefire as an admission they're about to get routed and step up the counter-offensive.  But most likely it would be a deception so they can kill any Ukrainians dumb enough to trust them.

Russian forces can have a ceasefire any time they want, by simply going back to Russia.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If a Putin official told me the sun was coming up tomorrow, I'd prepare for eternal mists or darkness.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The terms:
1) Russia fucks off, gets where it's going, and fucks off again.
2) Putin falls backward onto a knife.

There you go, ceasefire.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, technically, Russia running out of bullets would be a cease-fire.

https://nadinbrzezinski.medium.com/logistics-collapse-945984f5d48e

"Ukraine is likely going to end in very Russian way. It's starting to look like the armies of Vladimir Putin will go home on foot, leaving a lot of equipment behind. Why? They are facing a logistics collapse like that seen by the armies of the Tzar in 1917, after the Summer offensive."
 
Zenith
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
is a minion an ally?
 
alienated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: A ceasefire would be incumbent on both sides on accepting certain realities.
1. Ukraine would have to accept Russia keeps what it has occupied.
2. Russia would have to accept that Ukraine is joining NATO.


Lol NO @ #1 . The orcs can fark right off.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Germany should strip Schroeder of his citizenship, and drop him off at the nearest Russian border.


And the US should do the same for Rams Paul. POS won't even support US veterans.
 
