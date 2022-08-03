 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   While China tantrums and attacks the ocean, the largest ever joint military drills are being held between the US and Indonesia. Including Japan bringing giant robots and Australia bringing a small box with something inside that's moving   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not mock Australians bringing small boxes that contain things that are moving.  Given everything that goes on in that continent, it is likely lethal (and cost a lot of hardy souls to GET it into that box).
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
China is concerned, aka known as the Susan Collins syndrome.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The thing in the box has a mana bar, enrage timer and gothic choir
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spoiler: It's a drop-bear.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not the largest ever joint military drill  subby, just the largest for that particular exercise.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Do not mock Australians bringing small boxes that contain things that are moving.  Given everything that goes on in that continent, it is likely lethal (and cost a lot of hardy souls to GET it into that box).


And now it's pissed.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'll know they're serious when they shake the box
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Crikey, don't make eye contact! We've only got so much neutronium for containment... don't piss it off."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The thing in the box could probably kill half the Asian continent all by itself. Then it would climb out of the box.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well for the love of all things living, Don't release it!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Do not mock Australians bringing small boxes that contain things that are moving.  Given everything that goes on in that continent, it is likely lethal (and cost a lot of hardy souls to GET it into that box).


I mean, they just found eight thousand new species of ants, like, a couple of days ago. And that's only because they took the time to look. There's no telling what else is roaming out there.

I wouldn't visit Australia without a Landmaster and some guy with three unlikely names on the turret.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: It's not the largest ever joint military drill  subby, just the largest for that particular exercise.


Indonesia just wants six pack abs.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: It's not the largest ever joint military drill  subby, just the largest for that particular exercise.


The article uses similarly bad English.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, the robots and whatever is in the box all have tentacles.
 
cranked
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
