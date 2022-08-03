 Skip to content
(NYPost)   That's some fine sending of sexually explicit messages to children Mr. California 'Detective of the Year'   (nypost.com) divider line
12
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he'd known how laws or police procedures worked...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If only he'd known how laws or police procedures worked...


Behavior like that seems compulsive. Makes me wonder if part of the treatment isn't similar to how they treat people with OCD or things like that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I was uh....detecting?"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pleas down to go away with some community service and a seminar, since it's no longer on his record no reason he can't keep policing.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is no sex in the champagne room.
 
aperson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's always the ones you'd most expect.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see they found out on a Friday, but waited till Monday to start investigating Detective Diddler.

Great work there, yep. Real urgency.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Misdemeanor? This country sucks
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Misdemeanor? This country sucks


Seriously.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once and for all, txt messages are only good for sending addresses and requests for Fresca. Conversations will always be butchered at best, and sexting leaves a nasty trail.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, is facing a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18

It's a crime to annoy teenagers? We're all going to jail!
 
