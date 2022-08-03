 Skip to content
(Dutch News)   No need for Dutch rudders as these shrimp fishers get some head   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They caught the crews toilet?

Not sure I understand.  DNRTA
 
cb1234
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lt Dan approves
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's incredibly cool, I don't care who y'arr.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've done that voyage in Sea of Thieves 🤔
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Mermaid (Lyrics) - Great Big Sea
Youtube UDhCgAoggX8
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they save the location? Divers might want to take a look.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shrimp fishing. I guess that's one way to get ahead.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heeft iemand een idee van de tijd waaruit deze stamt ?

Well there's one guy with an idea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
