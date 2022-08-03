 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Man faces deportation after being caught masturbating in his car alone and not in the company of others as is the proper etiquette in Australia   (indy100.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Risk assessment, Dr Grant Blake, Psychology, Sex offender, council worker, risk assessment, court case, separate clinical psychologists  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Australia have scenery like in the picture? Because that looks more like the Rockies (or perhaps Austria)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the council member looking at this man's member?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?


Uh...... Yahoo Serious?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what kind of park is this? If the dude pulled over for a wank on a scenic lookout, weird sure, but I guess not that concerning. If he was in a city or neighborhood park rubbing one out, that's much creepier.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia goes a little overboard finding people who do that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [quickmeme.com image 396x306]


well played
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that a fap? This is a fap.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?


Nigel Farage?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?


Hugh Jackman?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to be caught alone.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The man's lawyer, Dinesh Loganathan, has since challenged the finding after two separate clinical psychologists - Dr Grant Blake and Dr Emma Collins - argued the man had a very low risk of reoffending"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight...
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
petuniapup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ol' Crank and Wank is a time honored tradition here in the States.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "The man's lawyer, Dinesh Loganathan, has since challenged the finding after two separate clinical psychologists - Dr Grant Blake and Dr Emma Collins - argued the man had a very low risk of reoffending"

Riiiiiiiiiiiight...
[y.yarn.co image 400x215]


in other words:

"After spending a week in jail, he'll never be able to fap alone again"
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it his car, or the delivery company's car?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Persnickety: You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?

Uh...... Yahoo Serious?


He knows better, don't bite.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the proper etiquette for Australian public masturbation? asking for a friend.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Does Australia have scenery like in the picture? Because that looks more like the Rockies (or perhaps Austria)


I don't mean to come off as snarky, but Australia's a continent.

I thought Australia was founded exactly so people could do this sort of thing without being hassled.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey,
Nothing brings people together closer quite like collective shame....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kind of a jerk off thing to deport someone over. Dude was probably just living in communal housing for immigrants, and thought his car would be the most private place for some me time.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deport me!?" he ejaculated.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Australian. You want to laugh at us for this dumb shiat?   Go ahead.  We deserve it, FFS.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: I'm Australian. You want to laugh at us for this dumb shiat?   Go ahead.  We deserve it, FFS.


Well, most of us are in the states. So, no mockery. But, We're sorry for the last few decades....
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Fark, I am disappoint.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Persnickety: You know who else was caught masturbating alone in his car in Australia?


Me?
Oh, you said Australia, not America
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was busted whacking his billybong while his billy boiled singing, "Stroking Matilida. Stroking Matilida. Shooting Roos in the loo with Matilida you'll see."
 
groverpm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: So what is the proper etiquette for Australian public masturbation? asking for a friend.


You do it in parliament, of course. Sure, you'll get fired when video of the incident is published but no police record.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: So what is the proper etiquette for Australian public masturbation? asking for a friend.



Punchline to a bad Aussie joke - "Well you can't expect a one-legged man to catch a kangaroo"
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So I imagine they decided that Australia didn't have room for yet another wanker.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pfft! So much for the home of Thunder Down Under.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Recoil Therapy: Does Australia have scenery like in the picture? Because that looks more like the Rockies (or perhaps Austria)

I don't mean to come off as snarky, but Australia's a continent.

I thought Australia was founded exactly so people could do this sort of thing without being hassled.


I know Australia is a continent, I just have never seen mountain ranges/scenery like that in any pictures that I've come across over the years.  So I was wondering why there is a stock photo of what looks like the Rockies in a story about some dude cranking one off in Australia
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's why Australians wait until they're at an Outback Wankhouse
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: That's why Australians wait until they're at an Outback Wankhouse


So that's why they developed Bloomin' Onion technology.
 
princhester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Ragin' Asian: Recoil Therapy: Does Australia have scenery like in the picture? Because that looks more like the Rockies (or perhaps Austria)

I don't mean to come off as snarky, but Australia's a continent.

I thought Australia was founded exactly so people could do this sort of thing without being hassled.

I know Australia is a continent, I just have never seen mountain ranges/scenery like that in any pictures that I've come across over the years.  So I was wondering why there is a stock photo of what looks like the Rockies in a story about some dude cranking one off in Australia


Not entirely sure what picture you mean.  But if it's the one showing a white SUV it's not Australia because it's left hand drive.

We do have some scenery a bit like that but not with coniferous forest.
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Man faces deportation after being caught masturbating in his car alone"

Was he in the carpool lane?
 
