(NYPost)   It turns out injecting a combination of oil, benzyl alcohol, and lidocaine directly into your muscles might be deadly. Who knew?   (nypost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wtf?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Expands the definition of boob job.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also voted for Trump.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All you really need is some hot dogs and beer.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
well one fewer now.   only about 100 million left to go.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


body dysmorphia? 

creepy
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Synthol? That's why I don't trust anything from the replicators and only drink Sorian brandy.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Expands the definition of boob job.


Based on the scarring, looks like traditional boob job is in play also.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Life model for Rob Liefeld?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bodybuilding is as idiotic as competitive eating.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 615x768]

wtf?


Wher leg day, wher
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really wish they'd stop calling these people bodybuilders. It's like calling someone who gets liposuction an exercise enthusiast.
 
davynelson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
aaauuugghhhh anything for attention huh

/i injected lidocane once that i stole from the ER
//din do nuffin'
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honestly, I wouldn't have thought this guy would have made it to 55 being that stupid.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

