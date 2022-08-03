 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSN Wichita)   I thought hemorrhoid cream was supposed to relieve the burning   (ksn.com) divider line
9
    More: Ironic, Smuggling, Dustin Burnett, Wichita, Kansas, Sedgwick County, Kansas, Electric charge, counts of official misconduct, County, counts of unlawful sexual relations  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 8:35 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It made going through the hole easier.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oblig

Frank Zappa - Ring of fire
Youtube X5OJOKpBtfg


still, you will get better results from Anusol.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Penitentiary H
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's flammable?!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His plan feels pretty good on the whole.  I wonder what his other preparations where?
 
RonRon893
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad they stopped selling Preparation G. It had C4 in it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's one of the deputies who abetted the whole thing?

His elevator doesn't leave the basement, looks like.
 
harrywonkas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But the better question is how is his Bhole doing? Is it still flaming,?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.