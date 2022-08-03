 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida's new 'Don't Tread On Me' license plate stirs controversy. Let's help them design a new one   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, U.S. state, Confederate States of America, Florida, United States, Southern United States, Tampa, Florida, Georgia, Flag of the United States  
953 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 8:20 AM (45 minutes ago)



Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $25 fee (tax) applies to the NO STEP ON SNEK plate.

So, you know, mouth breathers can be stigginit to Big Gubmint while they protest taxes by paying an extra $25.
Fark user image
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Plates strongly supported by the Burmese python lobby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, we have those here in Virginia. My mother has one.
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tread on Me?
i.kym-cdn.com
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can use this to better represent the kind of people who will get the plates.
Fark user image
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Were all the Punisher skull plates taken? No offense to your mom...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only controversy is that the media reports that there is a controversy.

This plate screams "I have a bunch of unsecured firearms at my house, please burglarize me when I am away."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker's mom?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
funds from the plate will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.

If they had any honor, they would donate every single penny of that to school lunches or after school mentoring programs or something.

Do not take that money.

Do NOT profit from racist, treasonous assholes.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was told that my boots were made for walking.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With a properly Pantone matched decal, you could easily modify it to say, "Don't Read To Me".
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
DeSantis is a big fish in a small pond, and he'll be surprised how little his Florida flexin' will help his political career outside the state. Jeb Bush was the Florida Governor, and on the national stage, he didn't amount to much.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nah, give it to Ukraine.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

These plates are warning signs that the driver at best has an attitude problem, and is quite likely to be packin' heat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DeSatan is the angry aggrieved white man that maga chuds respond to. Jeb was pretty milquetoast.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's just one snake promoting another.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would be a good design for supporters of women's health care freedom. They should use that on their messaging.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suggest the liberals take that symbol away from the RWNJs.  So get the plate and couple it with Fark Trump bumper sticker.  For extra mind blowing goodness.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am in swampy Orlando for a Sales conference...in August. They need a plate that says "Don't Sweat on Me."
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yeah, but he had the handicap of being, you know, Jeb.

/JEB!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DeSantis meanwhile has claimed on Twitter that the plate is intended to send a clear message to out-of-state cars, "'Don't Tread on Me' or Florida."


Trust me nothing says "Do Not Touch" then having a Florida license plate, there is no need to add a rattle snake to it.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LongBent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: DeSantis has repeatedly painted Florida as a safe haven for freedom and minimal government intervention

Unless you are pregnant, non-religious, black person, woman, camera, etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bold move for a state doing a lot of treading as of late.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Where all the "don't cum on me" plates taken?  No offense to his mom.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would pay $25 more for a Florida license plate with simulated black mold, $50 for the real thing, because I am impatient when I want something authentic.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't Tread on Me*

*Certain restrictions may apply

/Florida Pro-Choice, I've got a great new logo for you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Don't Tread on Me!!   i'll kill an entire classroom of 3rd graders to keep muh gunz!"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The wingnuts stole Pepe, so it's only fair.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user image
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've had those here in Virginia for years, and this is the only time I saw one on a car and I didn't immediately assume the driver was a douchebag.
Fark user image
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Lot of porn shot in FL. I think the farker above with the don't cum on me plate has the right idea.

I personally think we should switch back to the 80s and none of the stupid plates should exist. The pro life ones are the worst, never seen a person with one who wasn't a shiat driver ironically.
 
