Day 161 of WW3: Mykolaiv rocked by explosions from airstrikes. UKR welcomes Turkish arrival of 1st grain shipment to leave Ukraine since 2/24. First train departs under Donetsk mandatory evacuation. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
70
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Family Code of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, Russian state news agency TASS  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also in the news: OMGOMGOMGZOMFG "The US Treasury has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputed girlfriend as part of measures targeting Russian elites to punish the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine." The horror, the horror...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...


Good morning. Can't help you on the syrup.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Also in the news: OMGOMGOMGZOMFG "The US Treasury has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputed girlfriend as part of measures targeting Russian elites to punish the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine." The horror, the horror...


he's gonna get an ANGRY PHONE CALL and no action for a while. but then at his age he probably doesnt care about getting action any more anyway.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...

Good morning. Can't help you on the syrup.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: at his age he probably doesnt care about getting action any more anyway.


Judging by his last few public appearances, a good firm handshake would probably be too much action for him.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking at the totals....there's like at least a baker's dozen tanks and IFVs and a whole company of orcs getting ground up daily.

how can they keep that going?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Also in the news: OMGOMGOMGZOMFG "The US Treasury has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's reputed girlfriend as part of measures targeting Russian elites to punish the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine." The horror, the horror...


PLEASE?!! I   promise, I can dispense syrup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Not sure I want to tap into my strategic maple reserve..

/the French stuff
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 23 to July 29. Ukraine's offensive in Kherson Oblast is under a media blackout, so the information isn't flowing as freely as it once was on the Ukrainian side. As for Russia, even more war crimes. Shocking, I know.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjabif you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...

[Fark user image 425x566]
Not sure I want to tap into my strategic maple reserve..

/the French stuff


you're hired son.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*wakes up halfway, yawns, opens a beer, adds maple syrup*

hum, wife was up early, McButt & Lucinda were up even earlier?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
  The night before last, in spite of media blackout, Medic gave a stellar vision of the front line. Thanks. We, apart from ua command, have the clearest insight into the battle lines. Of course, he was careful to acknowledge what was purely speculative on his part, but I was enthralled. I missed much of yesterday and caught up about 9pm edt. An otherwise drab day, thanks Tintar for your major contributions. The thread still ended up being a long one. Glad to hear folks are healing. remember your vitamin C. Being in an ascorbic state is important for well-being. There is a lot of post stuff for me this am. I hope it doesn't boar. Bore? Never mind. There's something to talk about.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The defenders of Ukraine showed how well the Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drone works in terms of the positions of the occupiers!

In the video, a joint operation of the scouts of the 28th separate mechanized brigade. knights of the Winter Campaign, USN and drone.

It was possible to eliminate two Russian army soldiers and wound three more. After the drone attack, the positions of the Russian army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were covered with shots from an 82-mm mortar.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the Azov regiment as a terrorist organization.

The court hearings were held behind closed doors, and the trial itself took place at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
❗❗ The UN does not respond to requests from the Ukrainian side regarding the explosion in the Olenivska colony

, OmbudsmanDmytro Lubinets said: "We have communication with the ICRC, we have a worse situation regarding the UN. Letters, requests I send. He did it on the first day immediately after the tragedy. I personally did not receive any signal, even an unofficial one. I can publicly confirm this."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Azov reacted to the recognition of a "terrorist organization" in Russia

Ukrainian defenders claim that this is how Russia is trying to "justify" the mass murder of Azov prisoners of war in Olenivka.

"After the public execution of prisoners of war of the Azov regiment in Olenivka, Russia is looking for new pretexts and explanations for its war crimes. Russia's Supreme Court recognized the Azov regiment as a "terrorist organization." We call on the U.S. State Department and authorized bodies of other states that consider themselves civilized to recognize Russia as a terrorist state! For many years, Russia has been proving this status through its daily actions. Every day, its army and special services commit war crimes. Indulging in these crimes or silence is complicity! The whole world must unite against the terrorist state," Azov said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, Ukraine doesn't have enough problems at home. They turn their attention to Taiwan:

What's happening in Taiwan right now:

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi flies to Taiwan. The flight has drawn stern warnings from Beijing and growing concerns in Washington.

China's ruling Communist Party considers self-governing democratic Taiwan its territory - despite never ruling it - and does not rule out the use of force to "reunite" the island with mainland China.

For decades, Beijing has sought to isolate Taipei on the world stage, ranging from pushing back its diplomatic allies to blocking its entry into international organizations. Any move that gives Taiwan a sense of international legitimacy causes sharp rejection from China.

China sharply condemned the potential visit, vowing to take "decisive and forceful measures" if it takes place. Last week, China's Defense Ministry repeated the threat, warning: "If the U.S. insists on its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by."

Nancy Pelosi's plane will land at Taiwan's Sunshan Airport around 17:00-18:00 Kyiv time. He entered taiwan's PVO zone. This is an air zone that China considers its own. Taiwan Air Force fighters accompany the Pelosi board.

Media reports that an hour ago, China closed the skies to civilian aircraft in the direction of the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, camouflage covers from anti-aircraft guns were removed at the airport in Taiwan. Taiwan has introduced a second level of anxiety. The tension is rising.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank you fasahd, as always, for the continuing updates. you and everyone else keeping these threads alive really do provide more information than I could ever hope to find alone.

that's truly sickening about UN in re Olenivska.

wishful thinking: if the US could simply liquidate Vova as the leader of a terrorist state, and I bet na russia would even thank us rather than bring reprisals.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main things about the situation in Taiwan:

The plane carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Tuesday night. Pelosi became the tallest American politician to visit the island in the past 25 years. Now she and her team are heading to the hotel.

Pelosi made the first statement that her visit was "a testament to the U.S. commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy." The visit is in no way inconsistent with the longstanding policy of the United States, which is governed by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

China's Foreign Ministry has already condemned The Visit of Nancy Pelosi. The ministry said it was sending "wrong signals" to forces seeking Taiwan's independence.

The Chinese army announced the exercises on August 4-7 and released a map. It shows that this is the complete encirclement of Taiwan.

Why is this important for Ukraine?
Tensions between the United States and China affect the whole world, including the situation in Ukraine. China has not officially condemned Russia's actions, but has not announced its support for Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Like, Ukraine doesn't have enough problems at home. They turn their attention to Taiwan:

❗What's happening in Taiwan right now:

▪Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi flies to Taiwan. The flight has drawn stern warnings from Beijing and growing concerns in Washington.

▪ China's ruling Communist Party considers self-governing democratic Taiwan its territory - despite never ruling it - and does not rule out the use of force to "reunite" the island with mainland China.

▪ For decades, Beijing has sought to isolate Taipei on the world stage, ranging from pushing back its diplomatic allies to blocking its entry into international organizations. Any move that gives Taiwan a sense of international legitimacy causes sharp rejection from China.

▪ China sharply condemned the potential visit, vowing to take "decisive and forceful measures" if it takes place. Last week, China's Defense Ministry repeated the threat, warning: "If the U.S. insists on its own course, the Chinese military will never sit idly by."

▪ Nancy Pelosi's plane will land at Taiwan's Sunshan Airport around 17:00-18:00 Kyiv time. He entered taiwan's PVO zone. This is an air zone that China considers its own. Taiwan Air Force fighters accompany the Pelosi board.

▪Media reports that an hour ago, China closed the skies to civilian aircraft in the direction of the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, camouflage covers from anti-aircraft guns were removed at the airport in Taiwan. Taiwan has introduced a second level of anxiety. The tension is rising.


ugh, that reminds me - someone in yesterday's thread had mentioned the very real possibility of quislings among the Taiwanese. and let's hope Taoyuan has not only those AA but also anti-missile arms ("vampire, vampire!" is... let's just say, a call you do never want to hear)
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1554775390123687937

#Ukraine: Rare footage of no less than four M142 HIMARS in action, firing 24 M31A1 GMLRS unitary rockets at Russian targets. This footage is notable not just for the quantity but also the daytime usage of HIMARS. Note the Ukrainian soldier with possible MANPADS to the left.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: https://twitter.com/UAWeapons/status/1554775390123687937

#Ukraine: Rare footage of no less than four M142 HIMARS in action, firing 24 M31A1 GMLRS unitary rockets at Russian targets. This footage is notable not just for the quantity but also the daytime usage of HIMARS. Note the Ukrainian soldier with possible MANPADS to the left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.


Disturb the Serb
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a list of these threads and a somewhat functional thread search feature.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air defense shot down seven of the eight Russian cruise missiles that were fired at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea region at about 17:00.

Air Command "South" reports that at about 17:30 on August 2, cruise missiles of type X (Kh-101, Kh-555) were shot down in the sky over the Nikolaev region. Their launch was carried out with the help of Russian strategic missile carriers-bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160 from the northern part of the Caspian Sea.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of the morning

📍Nikolaev

Powerful explosions sounded in Nikolaev at about five in the morning. There are arrivals. In one of the districts of the city there was a fire, in the other - a destroyed supermarket.
Rescue services are working.

📍Kharkiv
at 03:55 and at 03:56 Kharkiv heard two explosions. In the first case, arrival in the Kholodnogorsky district of the city. Previously, there were no casualties and fire. On the second arrival, an infrastructure facility in the Novobavarsky district was damaged. No casualties or fire. Only destruction.

📍Dnipropetrovsk region At night, the

enemy fired artillery at two communities - Zelenodolsk and Apostolovskaya. In the Apostolic without sacrifice and destruction.

In Zelenodolskaya, they kissed directly on the village of Bolshaya Kostromka. A kindergarten and a church were affected there. Damaged power line. A village without light.
People were not injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian defenders will receive 20 Fly Eye

reconnaissance drones in Ukraine delivered the first control complex and four Fly Eye drones. Today they will go to the front line to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In total, the Army of Drones raised more than 755 million hryvnias through the UNITED24 platform. For the first 260 million of this amount, contracts were signed for the purchase of two control stations and 20 Fly Eye drones, 78 Matrice multicopters, as well as two ground systems for 20 Warmate kamikaze attack drones.

By the end of August, it is planned to close the first task - to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones.
 
arte1953 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.


If (and only if) you are not wearing a cardiac monitor......
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]


I always wonder if low tank kill numbers are because the Ukrainians are running low on javelins, or because the Russians are running low on tanks.  I notice the numbers occasionally spike dramatically, so I always assume that is around the time new javelin and NLAW shipments come in.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.

Disturb the Serb



He left. Got in his place an absolutely gorgeous young man from Heilbronn who speaks the thickest schwaebisch i have ever heard, its hilarious. He sounds like this clip

the serb guy was hilarious. he added "ovitch" to everything humorously, and it rubbed off on me.

i woke up in the morning and the first thing he says "guten Morgenovitch, Kollegovitch." And then he watched me open a beer and says "ah yes, time for Beerovitch."

so when i get home tomorrow i'll ask the wife to take off her clothesovitch so we can have sexovitch.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...


God blessed Michigan with some fine syrup. Grade A Dark Amber? Grade B? What's your pleasure?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The procedure for obtaining a driver's license has changed in Ukraine

From now on, you can choose a driving school, listen to a theoretical course of lectures and get a certificate of theoretical training in a driving school, which is valid for 1 year. At the same time, the internal exam is canceled.

It is allowed to pass a theoretical exam in any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

For practical classes, Ukrainians can choose any other driving school in any city, regardless of where the theoretical course of lectures took place. After training, pass the internal practical exam and get a certificate of completion of practical training of drivers in a driving school, which will be valid for 2 years.

It is allowed to pass a practical exam and obtain a driver's license at any service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...

God blessed Michigan with some fine syrup. Grade A Dark Amber? Grade B? What's your pleasure?



i'm personally all about Grade B, but we can have a vote when everyone's here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Note the Ukrainian soldier with possible MANPADS to the left.


Antibiotics will clear that up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.


lol we are putting cameras in all our patient rooms
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha do battle with their most notorious opponent - Corona Chan! - in today's exciting episode:

"How Green is My Mucus," or "Phlegm at 11!"

Seriously, COVID sucks. It's knocked Mrs. Guilty down for the count, and I'm just hanging on. Had a uncontrollable full-body shiver last night that scared the crap out of me.

Stay safe, and have a great day!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Hello, everyone, and welcome to
Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!
Boris and Natasha do battle with their most notorious opponent - Corona Chan! - in today's exciting episode:
"How Green is My Mucus," or "Phlegm at 11!"
Seriously, COVID sucks. It's knocked Mrs. Guilty down for the count, and I'm just hanging on. Had a uncontrollable full-body shiver last night that scared the crap out of me.
Stay safe, and have a great day!


acccck stay safe Doctor!

wishing you a speedy and complete recovery!
 
turboke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.

Disturb the Serb


He left. Got in his place an absolutely gorgeous young man from Heilbronn who speaks the thickest schwaebisch i have ever heard, its hilarious. He sounds like this clip

the serb guy was hilarious. he added "ovitch" to everything humorously, and it rubbed off on me.

i woke up in the morning and the first thing he says "guten Morgenovitch, Kollegovitch." And then he watched me open a beer and says "ah yes, time for Beerovitch."

so when i get home tomorrow i'll ask the wife to take off her clothesovitch so we can have sexovitch.


I just came at from your housovitch and she isn't wearing any. ;)
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Hello, everyone, and welcome to
Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!
Boris and Natasha do battle with their most notorious opponent - Corona Chan! - in today's exciting episode:
"How Green is My Mucus," or "Phlegm at 11!"
Seriously, COVID sucks. It's knocked Mrs. Guilty down for the count, and I'm just hanging on. Had a uncontrollable full-body shiver last night that scared the crap out of me.
Stay safe, and have a great day!


good ta see yas!

/please feel better
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tintar: thank you fasahd, as always, for the continuing updates. you and everyone else keeping these threads alive really do provide more information than I could ever hope to find alone.

that's truly sickening about UN in re Olenivska.

wishful thinking: if the US could simply liquidate Vova as the leader of a terrorist state, and I bet na russia would even thank us rather than bring reprisals.


We'd be greeted as liberators? Sure, Jan.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Sword and Shield: Father_Jack: <pours beans into coffee machine, runs rinse cycle, sets up little breakfast area and plugs in waffle iron>

Hi harlee, nice to see you. Do we know any canadians who could hook us up with some real maple syrup for these waffles? All this crap is just hfc...

God blessed Michigan with some fine syrup. Grade A Dark Amber? Grade B? What's your pleasure?


i'm personally all about Grade B, but we can have a vote when everyone's here.


Grade B or [cary grant dot jif]

/eh, I'm really not too picky s'long as it's the real deal
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Father_Jack: Hospital Living: Living a life of quiet masterbation.

lol we are putting cameras in all our patient rooms


Didn't make a difference at the hospital I worked for.

Teenager, on a 72 hour cardiac monitor. Monitor starts going nuts out of nowhere, and I knew damn well why, but a fellow resident went to check it out. Indian woman, very sheltered.

Come back red as a tomato.

"I checked on our patient in 2119 with the cardiac monitor that started reading abnormally."
"Ok, and?" I'm desperately trying to suppress laughing. I know what's next.
"He was masturbating!"

So later I went and had a man to man chat with the lad. If he was going to jerk off, let someone know so we wouldn't bust in thinking his heart went haywire.

The next day- "Hey Dr S&S... remember what we talked about?... I think it's time again."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
The Bestest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Finland/Sweden NATO scorecard:

Ratification submitted to NATO (9): Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia
Ratified and signed, but not yet formally submitted (10): Albania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro
Ratified by legislature, but not yet signed by Head of State (2): Belgium, France
Passed at least one legislative body, but must pass another (1): Italy
Not yet voted upon by full legislative body (8): Czechia, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, US

Ratification passed France's National Assembly and now heads to Macron's desk.
Debate begins in the US Senate today at 1:30 EDT. A vote is possible today, but both Rand Paul and Dan Sullivan are proposing amendments that could potentially slow things down.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.
We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab
What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.
Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.
We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.

Quoted from Esion Modnar in response to the never ending troll problem

The word of the day is infamy.
I want Ukraine to win because it is the right thing. I will celebrate bigly when they win. If they lose, I will grieve for them and humanity.

There are people, however, (you know who you are) who want the orcs to win. Why? Just so they can be right. On an internet forum among thousands of internet forums. And it would feed their soul. What sorry soul is fed on such meager fare?

If you are going to feel joy at the agony and despair of people who don't deserve it, and hope for their defeat, the least people can do is keep it to themselves.

Smile bravely and tsk-tsk at Ukraine getting defeated, its people murdered and plowed under, all the while tittering to yourself: "I WAS RIGHT!" Congratulations. Why don't you print it on a t-shirt, too?

Being a sociopath does not bring infamy, but it sure doesn't hurt.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 850x307]

I always wonder if low tank kill numbers are because the Ukrainians are running low on javelins, or because the Russians are running low on tanks.  I notice the numbers occasionally spike dramatically, so I always assume that is around the time new javelin and NLAW shipments come in.


I don't think they're low on shoulder-fired antitank systems.  The US alone has sent more Javelins than the Ukrainians claim destroyed armored vehicles, and there are plenty of those being blown up by non-Javelin means.   And I don't think infantry are the primary means of demise for armor at this point -- more of that is happening by artillery and drones now.

I would expect most of those spikes to happen when Major Ivanovitch can't stall his superiors anymore and actually has to go through with a tactically unsound advance.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:
* Rumors of poor morale among Russian troops in the Special Military Operation are false. While some Western sources have intercepted messages wherein conscripts claim, to wit, "We've had nothing but maggoty bread for three stinking days!" High Command has seen fit to introduce a situation where meat is back on the menu, boys.
* Video purporting to show that Vladimir Putin cannot use his right hand are false and are simply CIA deepfakes, just like the faked videos of him ugly crying to Morrissey songs or tantruming in the Duma after being told it was impossible invade Gondor.
* While the strength of the electromagnetic containment field separating Brian Blessed memes from crazy Russian dashcam videos has dropped to dangerous levels, an unexpected reprieve has come from the direction of the My Little Pony fandom. Wait, I may have that wrong. Uh, My card reads: Twilight Sparkle cosplayers have killed two thousand four hundred Russian conscripts in the-Wait! Wait! Cameras off! This does not go out on air! Blyaat
* Russian naval midwatch rations do not include Purple Drank.
* The Bashir Assad outbreak in Ivangorod has reached dangerous levels, following an incident in which he was fed after midnight and then allowed to come into contact with water. Local security forces have been mobilized but are however being slowed by confusion and target misidentification brought on by the 'Critters' movie franchise, the 'Ghoulies' movie franchise, and the 'Munchies' franchise which didn't even farking attempt to take itself seriously in any goddamn way at all. A horde of amateur movie critics are frothing at the mouth and moving in. We expect high casualties and hold out hope for few survivors.
* The nuclear-powered 'tsunami torpedo' has in fact been successfully tested in a St. Petersburg swimming pool and has produced measurable effects. It may not have been a full sized Olympic swimming pool but it still knocked Dr. Sergei Ivanovich's drink right out of his hand. Work continues to improve the warhead effects, possibly by introducing some of the fluid draining from Rudy Giuliani's scalp into the fission process.
 
