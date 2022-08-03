 Skip to content
(Independent)   Enjoy your cancer rain   (independent.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chocolate Rain doesn't sound so bad now does it...?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to stock up on beer then
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer my rain to be chubby.


khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://phys.org/news/2022-08-pfas-antarctica-tibetan-plateau-rainwater.html

While I don't doubt this PFAS shiat we've put into the environment is ubiquitous, it's worth noting that the reason it now exceeds safe guidelines is not that we're making more necessarily, but we've just decreased what's considered to be a "safe level".

"There has been an astounding decline in guideline values for PFAS in drinking water in the last 20 years. For example, the drinking water guideline value for one well known substance in the PFAS class, namely the cancer-causing perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), has declined by 37.5 million times in the U.S.," said Ian Cousins, the lead author of the study and professor at the Department of Environmental Science, Stockholm University.

Apparently this stuff is really persistent, but the main manufacturer has stopped making it. It's probably a matter of time (not sure how long) before it's filtered out.

They have noted that the levels of some harmful PFAS in the atmosphere are not declining notably despite their phase out by the major manufacturer, 3M, already two decades ago.

Along with the idea of filtering CO2 directly out of the air, maybe a massive geoengineering project focused on filtering the water would be a good idea as well.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From the Arctic to the Tibetan Plateau, rain water is 'unsafe to drink' under current PFAS guidelines

Isn't the arctic to the tibetan plateau, at best, about one fifth of the way around the world?  how did that become the definition of the world's extremities?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khatores: https://phys.org/news/2022-08-pfas-antarctica-tibetan-plateau-rainwater.html

While I don't doubt this PFAS shiat we've put into the environment is ubiquitous, it's worth noting that the reason it now exceeds safe guidelines is not that we're making more necessarily, but we've just decreased what's considered to be a "safe level".


Why is that worth noting?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is just great. I live in California and I have no doubt that soon every rain drop will come down with a warning sign attached. It's going to be hell on windshield wiper blades, I can promise you that.

