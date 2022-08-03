 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Welp. so much for my Forever Stamp arbitrage scheme
12
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Crypto fraudsters". But you repeat yourself.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jane Doe a/k/a Lola Ferrari

Well there's your red flag right there.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Lola Ferrari


At first I thought it read Lolo Ferrari, and had a lot of questions.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you had me scared. I have a drawer full of the F-money stamps. I though TFA was going to say they were getting phased out. Phew.

Now, about crypto... (Oh snit, did I just play "Summon Linux_Yes"?)
 
Creidiki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope no one launches Brexit Coin. The Fark thread would collapse into a singularity of derp.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Silver lining....crypto bros finally read a textbook.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Crypto is Web3.0.  It's existed for 14 years.  It's an amazing and transformative technology.  Nobody believed in computers and they all said that Web1.0 would go nowhere.  That's what you hear.

However, the internet was first established in 1969 because the DoD realized that a packet switched network would be more robust than a circuit switched network.  The internet was built for war. It was instantly successful at the problem it was invented to solve.

Similarly, the web browser was created in 1993 to make using the internet easier.  After 14 years, it was 2007.  Think of all the things you used the web for at that time.

A company named Microsoft was founded in 1975.  14 years later, it was generating 2 billion in revenue selling actual products (MS Office created in 1989).  The share price rose because it was a legitimate business with an expanding capacity.  The business became more valuable.

After 14 years, crypto has:
1.  A series of outright Ponzi schemes such as this.
2.  A series of affinity scams like Lets Go Brandon Coin and Celsius.
3.  A series of pyramid schemes like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum along with over 1,700 dead coins.  These were things people put real money into that were abandoned:  https://finbold.com/number-of-dead-coins-surpasses-1700-as-scammers-flourish/
4.  A series of pump and dump schemes called NFTs which were pushed by celebrities working for Creative Artists Agency.  https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1108033471 The celebrities pumping these NFTs have ceased.  The scheme is over.
5.  A rug pull scheme.  This is where a promise is made of a legitimate business, money is collected, and the founders take the money and run.  The business that is promised is usually an NFT, a virtual world, or a video game.

But I hear Muse is going to sell an NFT that links to an advance copy of the record.  They don't need an NFT to do this.  Then can just sell an advance copy, but they're doing an NFT because that will get attention in the media.  14 years of this amazing and transformative technology and this is what we've gotten.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Crypto is Web3.0.  It's existed for 14 years.  It's an amazing and transformative technology.  <wharrgarbl>


You keep using those words. Please explain what is so amazing and transformative about crypto? So far, the only thing it seems to be good for is separating fools from their actual money, which is neither amazing nor transformative.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Rapmaster2000: Crypto is Web3.0.  It's existed for 14 years.  It's an amazing and transformative technology.  <wharrgarbl>

You keep using those words. Please explain what is so amazing and transformative about crypto? So far, the only thing it seems to be good for is separating fools from their actual money, which is neither amazing nor transformative.


It's got blockchain!  That's what plants crave!
 
