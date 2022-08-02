 Skip to content
Friendly's is getting even friendlier
18
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Original
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they serve creampies at Friendly's?

Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown chicken, brown cow
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're still in business?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, but if you ask nicely they'll give you a hand and tug you along in the right direction
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because I like ruining things for others

https://www.truthorfiction.com/jersey-mikes-how-do-you-top-your-sub-blocked-blocked-blocked-none-of-you-are-free-from-sin-tweets/
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Happy Ending Sundae has been a thing -- and a joke -- since the '90s.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It pairs well with a nice choko of Bukkake Sake.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ok I'll admit.  the first one took a min.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Friendly's.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA the Robert Kraft special.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thoreny: They're still in business?


Everyone near me has closed its doors. Took me a while to notice.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I think the Happy Ending Sundae has been a thing -- and a joke -- since the '90s.


This.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RestaurantNews1: Turn That Frown Upside Down with Friendly's Happy Ending Menu #RestaurantNews https://t.co/15lTPViYRh https://t.co/09PBnNFrKz


What the hell is that sandwich? It looks like minced chicken livers in gravy, served on foccacia bread, topped with cool ranch Doritos and mayochup.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

What the hell is that sandwich? It looks like minced chicken livers in gravy, served on foccacia bread, topped with cool ranch Doritos and mayochup.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Doritos cool ranch chopped cheeseburger. I take my dad to Friendly's every so often because he has bad taste in food and is incredibly cheap so he likes the free senior sundae. I've seen people served this "burger" and it looks more horrifying in person.

From my passing observation, as long as there's suburban little league/kids' soccer, there will always be Friendly's.
 
18 comments

