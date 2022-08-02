 Skip to content
(Twitter) NewsFlash Kansas voters choose choice
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The legislature will ram it through anyway?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Extremely good news!
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?


Yep.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The will of the people.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roe became more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

/GOP, this is not going to go the way you think
 
thirdgen [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?


Wouldn't put it past them to try, but most state constitutions require a vote of the people to amend.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not a good sign for the GOP if super red Kansas is now voting pro-choice.
Wonder how this will play out in blue PA?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Trump SCOTUS, you dun goofed!
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We'll see. Polls aren't closed yet but it's looking good.

I saw more women alone and young women at the polls today than I had ever seen. And I live in a heavy conservative county.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I didn't expect that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: The will of the people.


They already know that, and don't care. They feel utterly empowered to ignore the will of the majority - they think God is on their side.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?


That was this attempt.  It's a dead letter.  They can try again, but I think we'd see a new legislature if they try it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is KS one of those states where the legislature or governor will just go ahead with what they wanted anyway?
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dang.  You know you've over-fascist-ed when Brownbackistan says they've had enough.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it is telling that some of the movement's premises - "life starts at conception" and "the people believe we should ban abortion" - tend to fail when they are actually put on the ballot.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thirdgen: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?

Wouldn't put it past them to try, but most state constitutions require a vote of the people to amend.


So they will put in place measures to disenfranchise voteres that overwhelmingly affect Dems and then try again.

The Republican Party is a cancer on the Republic.
 
docsigma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: We'll see. Polls aren't closed yet but it's looking good.

I saw more women alone and young women at the polls today than I had ever seen. And I live in a heavy conservative county.


Same here, on both accounts. I also saw more people just voting in general than I ever have before.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Excellent work, Kansas voters. I'm bullish that liberal democracy will not only survive this dark period, but will thrive going forward.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Gotta say, I didn't expect that.


Same. Polls I saw had this being a blowout the other way.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So I have to hold off on calling it Kansass for a few more days?!?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. Holy shiat.

Relevent book. Another relevant book. Another one.

Good for Kansas.

Dorothy - What's Coming To Me (Unplugged)
Youtube Hd0GEy5nl3A
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: So I have to hold off on calling it Kansass for a few more days?!?


No, you can go ahead. There are plenty of other reasons.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Is KS one of those states where the legislature or governor will just go ahead with what they wanted anyway?


Looks like no.

"
Of the 15 Articles of the Kansas Constitution, Article 14 is the section outlining the amendment process.
There are two basic methods of amending the state constitution. However, both methods require that a two-thirds majority in the Kansas House of Representatives and the Senate are in favor of revising or amending the constitution. Also, both methods mandate that a statewide ballot be given in order to determine whether the amendment is adopted."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?


They'll try but the Kansas Supreme Court will probably biatch slap them just like the last time.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd say this, but fark yeah Kansas!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: We'll see. Polls aren't closed yet but it's looking good.

I saw more women alone and young women at the polls today than I had ever seen. And I live in a heavy conservative county.


If Dave says he's seen enough you can take it to the bank!
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?

Yep.


They can;t.  they tried, the KS SC said its unconstitutional becuase the KS constitution protects abortion.  If this has passed then yes.  But abortion is legal in KS because of this.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Excellent work, Kansas voters. I'm bullish that liberal democracy will not only survive this dark period, but will thrive going forward.

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x527]


While this is nice, the great experiment has deeply failed. I would much prefer to have the rights and privileges British citizens have than US citizens. This country is a laughingstock.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: We'll see. Polls aren't closed yet but it's looking good.

I saw more women alone and young women at the polls today than I had ever seen. And I live in a heavy conservative county.


When Dave has seen enough, it's almost as good as official. He's got a lot of experience at crunching the numbers and calling races.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Election fraud lawsuits coming in .....3....2.....
 
BMulligan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?

That was this attempt.  It's a dead letter.  They can try again, but I think we'd see a new legislature if they try it.


And anyway they're unlikely to have such a good shot at it again. They intentionally made the language vague and confusing, and set it for a vote in the primary before the midterms, when turnout is typically at its lowest. They thought they were being clever, and it didn't work out for them.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If this is Kansas supporting personal privacy and a right to make personal  health care choices this fall is looking up for basic decency and sanity
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Gotta say, I didn't expect that.


ME NEITHER.  AMAZING!!

But, yeah; the Repug scum will impose it legislatively anyway.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, that's encouraging. Hopefully we're not reading tomorrow about how Kansas is looking to take away voting rights from women.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

docsigma: Raug the Dwarf: We'll see. Polls aren't closed yet but it's looking good.

I saw more women alone and young women at the polls today than I had ever seen. And I live in a heavy conservative county.

Same here, on both accounts. I also saw more people just voting in general than I ever have before.


These comments are amazing. It's like...if a fish rode by on a bicycle I'd be like, "Okay well today is the day for it. Have fun, fishy!"
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank you Kansas!
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Not a good sign for the GOP if super red Kansas is now voting pro-choice.
Wonder how this will play out in blue PA?
[Fark user image 443x425]
/Trump SCOTUS, you dun goofed!


Fark user imageView Full Size


T'was a weird hill for them to choose to die on.  Let's see if they decide to double down,
 
Vortex Dweller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's literally less than 50% of the vote estimated to have been counted at this time.

Jus'sayin.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkDawg: jso2897: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The legislature will ram it through anyway?

Yep.

They can;t.  they tried, the KS SC said its unconstitutional becuase the KS constitution protects abortion.  If this has passed then yes.  But abortion is legal in KS because of this.


Well, I'm sure being rational people, that will be the end of their efforts.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All we are is Dust in the Wind
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Excellent work, Kansas voters. I'm bullish that liberal democracy will not only survive this dark period, but will thrive going forward.

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x527]


Well, Democracy may, but I doubt it'll be Liberal any time in the next century.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ChrisDe: Gotta say, I didn't expect that.

ME NEITHER.  AMAZING!!

But, yeah; the Repug scum will impose it legislatively anyway.


FiveThirtyEight said it would be very close. We'll have to wait for rural counties to report to know for sure, but this appears to be a shellacking.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: make me some tea: Excellent work, Kansas voters. I'm bullish that liberal democracy will not only survive this dark period, but will thrive going forward.

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x527]

Well, Democracy may, but I doubt it'll be Liberal any time in the next century.


As long as we're getting Democracy and not whatever shiat the GOP is trying to cook up, the rest is doable.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Target Builder: ChrisDe: Gotta say, I didn't expect that.

Same. Polls I saw had this being a blowout the other way.


Funny how opinions change once the curtain is drawn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Carry on my wayward sons
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
43% in, Roughly 2 to 1 against
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If this is Kansas supporting personal privacy and a right to make personal  health care choices this fall is looking up for basic decency and sanity


All pretense will be dropped and Oath Keepers / Three Percenters / Klanners will be deputized to guard every polling station to 'prevent fraud', that being minorities and registered Democratic voters stopped and threatened.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Redistrict: I've seen enough: in a huge victory for the pro-choice side, the Kansas constitutional amendment to remove protections of abortion rights fails.


The dumbasses down here in Oklahoma have been eyeing this vote.  That's going to go over down here like a turd in a punch bowl.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wow!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
