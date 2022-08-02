 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Sinners, repent: The end of the world is nigh   (nj.com) divider line
19
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can only hope.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is sheinhardt wig company dyeing children again?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it's food dye who cares.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the river I peed in last night!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Raining Blood
Youtube YUOuJJdjFHc
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't tease me with a good time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add some sugar and it's basically a creek of koolaid
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel - Red Rain
Youtube FkLTwX0duY4
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just wait until you hear about the Twinkie.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now, let my people go
Land of Goshen
Go, I will be with thee
Bush of fire
Blood, running red and strong
Down the Nile
Plague, darkness three days long
Hail to fire
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No goddammit, the end of the world is a ni-BONG!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

replacementcool: it's food dye who cares.


It's illegal.  This is what they got caught dumping, I imagine they have been dumping other stuff as well.

If a company does something like this there should be no fine, shutdown and confiscate everything.  Same with the auto shop caught dumping oil.
You never get caught your 1st time.
 
hej
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Local officials declined to immediately identify which company released the dye or say if the company would face consequences related to the incident.

I'll give you a hint...
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Local officials declined to immediately identify which company released the dye or say if the company would face consequences related to the incident."

Doesn't anyone else have a problem with this?
I get that it's "harmless" (to humans) but it's still illegal dumping. I'm guessing this soda company is one of the big ones, and therefore greased all the right palms.
 
Zroop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear lord, I know I am a sinner and fall short of the glory of god. I accept your sacrifice of your son ( WTF!!@!!) on the cross for my sins, my short comings, my falling short, as in the ancient aremeic term whereby an arrow falls short of it's target and sticks to the ground. verily, yes, farking verily I say unto thee, fark it, I am not worthy.

/where was I going with this?
 
