(MSN)   Equifax says a "coding error" caused them to issue the wrong credit scores for millions of Americans, and they're real sorry about that mortgage you got turned down for, but hey, what are you going to do? Not like you can choose not to use them, so   (msn.com) divider line
35
posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2022 at 12:05 AM



35 Comments


 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ugh. In "either direction" though so I guess there's a chance the bank is going to come take my car back because I can't afford the loan I've been paying with no issue?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Ugh. In "either direction" though so I guess there's a chance the bank is going to come take my car back because I can't afford the loan I've been paying with no issue?


Why would the bank be checking your credit mid-loan?  This would only apply to someone seeking a new loan.

/And, if you're smart you have a freeze on your accounts with the reporting agencies, so no one can check your credit without your knowledge and permission
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily pitchforks and torches are fairly cheap and you don't need to take out a loan for them.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?


In many ways, we long ago passed the threshold into a nightmarish cyberpunk world but without all the best parts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need a credit score, aint nobody gonna care if you get farked over.  Not even the politicians you vote for.  They dont care about you.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: [Fark user image image 425x212]


I like your style.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I have direct info on this! Lenders have been asked to go back through mortgages denied & approved that may have been affected by this; due to mortgages being sold to another lender or servicer pretty soon after funding, that new company takes on the liability, so they're covering their butts. Where I work has had to go back through at least a dozen that I saw & I'm one of 7 people who'd examine them. So far, correct decisions were made, so we must not have had borrowers whose scores were reported too terribly wrong if at all. Knock wood.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?


Or the fact that the situation is set up so you have to continually use credit to be rated well with credit, even if you have a long, unbroken history of paying your bills. Also, rent doesn't count toward good credit, but paying a bank interest on a mortgage does.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, could this explain why my credit score seems good enough to buy a house with zero down?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?


You can always go private lending to improve your life.
Most businesses start with owners money, family investors or private lending like angel investors.
If your talking about college loans the students credit doesn't matter so it's the parents score so it's not directly affecting your ability to improve your life.

Is the system perfect no, but if I was to open a bank I would want a way to know if the person will pay me back.  Other than collateral, payment history is the best indicator
If you feel strongly and believe enough others do as well you can start your own bank and don't use credit scores... it's a thing and people can do it.  Stop thinking things are the way they are and that's it and start innovating, go start a bank or a paypal that gives loans or a sofi type lending company.  Start small and work up like they did.

Every new app, new $ think like zelle and cash app are someone's response to fixing or improving an existing system go off and start something.

Then get rich, become a billionaire so we can all hate you and say you caused all the world's problems
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Luckily pitchforks and torches are fairly cheap and you don't need to take out a loan for them.


Most scores moved 20 points in either direction... may have cost a few people a few $ a month and saved a few others a few $ BIT they accepted that rate.
For those denied a loan over a 20 point decrease may have dodged a bullet, things are corrected and try again.

I would love to see the coding error on the legacy system which only affected certain placed.... it's probably a btrieve database being accessed by Tandy computers over 28.8k modems.   Y2022 bug hit them hard.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you need a credit score, aint nobody gonna care if you get farked over.  Not even the politicians you vote for.  They dont care about you.


The Director of the CFPB is making credit reporting errors a personal crusade.  SOMETHING might happen because of that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jebus how many times have they farked up massively and been sued?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?

Or the fact that the situation is set up so you have to continually use credit to be rated well with credit, even if you have a long, unbroken history of paying your bills. Also, rent doesn't count toward good credit, but paying a bank interest on a mortgage does.


You can now have paying your utilities added to the system.
Rent will never be added because you can fake that easy... or how do you get your mom to report you paid the $200 this month to stay in her basement.

You SHOULD be using your credit all the time.
1.  Get debt free, if your not using credit your there already.
2.  Get amazon 5% card for all amazon purchases
    Get target red card for all target purchases amd free shipping (5% off purchases)
    Get Amex you have to pay $75/yr for BUT you get 6% of all grocery stores and 3% off gas
     Get citi 2% cash back card for everything not covered above.

Push everything you can through those cards including bills like car insurance.
I literally get well over 1k back a year on just the Amex alone.
About the same for citi, easy 3k a year but YOU HAVE TO PAY IN FULL EVERY MONTH.

You save $ and build good credit.
My citi has a $40k limit and I was thinking who needs that for personal $.... mom passed away, I charged the funeral, the after party, everything... same month I paid for my vacation and mom's final bills and boom maxed it out.   Payed in full from her estate and I paid my vacation, got $800 in rewards and took my siblings out for a great dinner.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
About 10 years back I had a company check my credit report for accuracy. It was a mess. They had shiat on there like me living in one state and working 300 miles away in a different state. They also had that I'd gotten rid of my student load through bankruptcy, even though 1) you can't get rid of them that way, and 2)I've never been bankrupt. If you write and ask them to fix it, they won't because that takes work and there's no benefit for them. You have to hire a credit improvement company that does nothing but harass them and threaten lawsuits until they are willing to make the changes. That generally takes ~6 months.
 
alex10294
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?


I'm just as worried, if not more, about the ones ostensibly owned by the public, but have no actual accountability to the public.  Those ones can actually fark you up much worse.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't sue Equifax. Sue the bank for using them.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThePea: Hey, I have direct info on this! Lenders have been asked to go back through mortgages denied & approved that may have been affected by this; due to mortgages being sold to another lender or servicer pretty soon after funding, that new company takes on the liability, so they're covering their butts. Where I work has had to go back through at least a dozen that I saw & I'm one of 7 people who'd examine them. So far, correct decisions were made, so we must not have had borrowers whose scores were reported too terribly wrong if at all. Knock wood.


Oh hey. I just had to deal with this last week. So far only one investor has asked us to certify the borrower's score wasn't affected. (In my division; no idea company-wide.)
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Buying a house for your family? In this economy? lol
 
Zroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just got a loan for a house in the Hamptons, so I don't give a fark!!!!!

/ Not really
// Still shiat in a bucket.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Picture Equifax executives in the following GIF:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

First thing I thought of.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Equifax should've ceased being an entity in 2017.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Ed Willy: Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?

Or the fact that the situation is set up so you have to continually use credit to be rated well with credit, even if you have a long, unbroken history of paying your bills. Also, rent doesn't count toward good credit, but paying a bank interest on a mortgage does.

You can now have paying your utilities added to the system.
Rent will never be added because you can fake that easy... or how do you get your mom to report you paid the $200 this month to stay in her basement.

You SHOULD be using your credit all the time.
1.  Get debt free, if your not using credit your there already.
2.  Get amazon 5% card for all amazon purchases
  Get target red card for all target purchases amd free shipping (5% off purchases)
  Get Amex you have to pay $75/yr for BUT you get 6% of all grocery stores and 3% off gas
   Get citi 2% cash back card for everything not covered above.

Push everything you can through those cards including bills like car insurance.
I literally get well over 1k back a year on just the Amex alone.
About the same for citi, easy 3k a year but YOU HAVE TO PAY IN FULL EVERY MONTH.

You save $ and build good credit.
My citi has a $40k limit and I was thinking who needs that for personal $.... mom passed away, I charged the funeral, the after party, everything... same month I paid for my vacation and mom's final bills and boom maxed it out.   Payed in full from her estate and I paid my vacation, got $800 in rewards and took my siblings out for a great dinner.


This sounds like a lot of goddamn accounting just to get a sensible mortgage or auto rate
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: About 10 years back I had a company check my credit report for accuracy. It was a mess. They had shiat on there like me living in one state and working 300 miles away in a different state. They also had that I'd gotten rid of my student load through bankruptcy, even though 1) you can't get rid of them that way, and 2)I've never been bankrupt. If you write and ask them to fix it, they won't because that takes work and there's no benefit for them. You have to hire a credit improvement company that does nothing but harass them and threaten lawsuits until they are willing to make the changes. That generally takes ~6 months.


You can if it happened to be a private loan rather than a federally backed loan.  But that's a very small percentage of student loans.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: fnordfocus: Ugh. In "either direction" though so I guess there's a chance the bank is going to come take my car back because I can't afford the loan I've been paying with no issue?

Why would the bank be checking your credit mid-loan?  This would only apply to someone seeking a new loan.

/And, if you're smart you have a freeze on your accounts with the reporting agencies, so no one can check your credit without your knowledge and permission


They wouldn't be, but they probably got a notice from Equifax about this.

And credit freezes don't apply to existing creditors. Only to new applications.

Since car loans aren't "no recourse" like mortgages in my state, seems like a perfect opportunity for the bank to get a car and also make the buyer pay off the loan anyway.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: So like, I can't be the only one who has a huge problem with your ability to be able to improve your life being determined by unaccountable corporations not owned by the public, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nope.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"In my day we didn't need no 'Equifax'! You just put your testicles up on a cinder block and begged your lender to destroy them with a hammer in the event of a late payment!"

"And you liked it! You loved it! Because that's the way it was."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: AmbassadorBooze: If you need a credit score, aint nobody gonna care if you get farked over.  Not even the politicians you vote for.  They dont care about you.

The Director of the CFPB is making credit reporting errors a personal crusade.  SOMETHING might happen because of that.


Narrator from arrested development:  nothing happened.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: About 10 years back I had a company check my credit report for accuracy. It was a mess. They had shiat on there like me living in one state and working 300 miles away in a different state. They also had that I'd gotten rid of my student load through bankruptcy, even though 1) you can't get rid of them that way, and 2)I've never been bankrupt. If you write and ask them to fix it, they won't because that takes work and there's no benefit for them. You have to hire a credit improvement company that does nothing but harass them and threaten lawsuits until they are willing to make the changes. That generally takes ~6 months.


Now they KNOW your data is correct and is even more valuable to them.

You played your damn self, son.  Or daughter.  Or noghter.  Whatever you dentify as.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 259x194]

"In my day we didn't need no 'Equifax'! You just put your testicles up on a cinder block and begged your lender to destroy them with a hammer in the event of a late payment!"

"And you liked it! You loved it! Because that's the way it was."


The execs at the reporting companies should put up their testicles or lady testicles as certification that their data is correct.

If the CEO had skin (or nads) in the game, I would trust them.  Especially if we all got to see some gonads smashed with a sledge hammer.
 
