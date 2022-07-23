 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Pending offer?
68
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't even imagine how much the mold remediation would cost, but I'm guessing it would be in the thousands.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?


Yeah, looks like the roof leaked.

But moisture  + constant temperatures - air flow + time = mold.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wait, what?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?

Yeah, looks like the roof leaked.

But moisture  + constant temperatures - air flow + time = mold.


So gross.   I'd tear the place down and start over.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was rather disgusting. Thanks so much for showing me that.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?


From all of the other damage throughout the house, I'm gonna guess massive amounts of flooding
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Knock down.

The neighbors that live behind this place --

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/115-Hempstead-Rd-Williamsburg-VA-23188/75359994_zpid/
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Codenamechaz: raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?

From all of the other damage throughout the house, I'm gonna guess massive amounts of flooding


Good lord.   Notice there aren't any pics of the attic included.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?

Yeah, looks like the roof leaked.

But moisture  + constant temperatures - air flow + time = mold.


House is only 20 years old.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice of them to post the photographer's last pictures as he apparently went into a convulsive fit and died:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grow your own shrooms at home business didn't work out too well?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bathroom looks like mine after I eat Taco Bell.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a tear down and start from scratch if I ever saw one.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only moved the headstones.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pending  offer? I hardly knew 'er
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Nice of them to post the photographer's last pictures as he apparently went into a convulsive fit and died:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 622x466]


It got steadily worse until that one, like a slow burn horror movie.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal?
I don't see why this got posted.
Am I just missing something?
Oh.
That's not too bad.
You could probably rip that out.
Oh.
Oh dear.
Oh yeah that's not good.
Jesus MF Christ.
Yeah ok torch it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was I didn't know what Subby was going on about but then those mold pictures  got so bad that my asthma was starting to act up.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: Knock down.

The neighbors that live behind this place --

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/115-Hempstead-Rd-Williamsburg-VA-23188/75359994_zpid/


Exactly right.

They're going to knock it down then build nicer
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The garbage can that says "County Waste" sums it up quite nicely.

Zillow should have a separate category for uninhabitable properties.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing missing from that listing is "This listing brought to you by Concrobium - now available in bulk truck deliveries!"

But yeah, that looks like more than just a gut job.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: Knock down.

The neighbors that live behind this place --

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/115-Hempstead-Rd-Williamsburg-VA-23188/75359994_zpid/


Yeah, that price reflects its state.  It's a teardown that you hire expensive experts to remove _very_ _carefully_, and then fill the hole in the ground and start over again.

Basically, you're buying a 250K plot of land (great views, neighborhood) for 181K and then paying through your nose to clear it.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Nice of them to post the photographer's last pictures as he apparently went into a convulsive fit and died:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 622x466]


Right? That photographer deserves a Pulitzer for feature photography because that series tells a story.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tear it down.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the photographer was wearing a chemical warfare suit inside that place.
 
tjassen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvline.comView Full Size

Hai guys.... Looks like a great place to do some video restoration.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for all the bleach that Clorox could make.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: I hope the photographer was wearing a chemical warfare suit inside that place.


Strike that. A biological warfare suit.
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, Williamsburg. Very pricey area.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black mold?  Fire damage?  Portal to another dimension?
Jesus Christ, I caught a deadly respiratory illness just looking at the photos. And someone put in an offer.  I understand that the house is a tear down, but there has to be better opportunities.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghostbusters - Demilitarized Zone
Youtube AT4PT4dTL7E
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new owners will put a coat of beige paint over the mold and try to flip it on HGTV for 4x.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?

Yeah, looks like the roof leaked.

But moisture  + constant temperatures - air flow + time = mold.

House is only 20 years old.


It's doesn't take long. Let's say it was grandmas house and she passed away then her kids spent month fighting over who got it. A minor leak in a 20 year old roof and a couple months with the power turned off and you have a house completely full mold.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  The place looks fine.  I've certainly seen worse.  It's a little dated bu...WHOA!  OMGWTF!  Hard pass!  Hard pass!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fuuuu*k.  I thought that was tinsel...
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in the Bay Area California, the structure is of little value in a real estate deal.  A lot goes for 1.5 million regardless of what's on it.  (It is better if there's some kind of house there, that makes it easier for permits and utilities and such).

Contrast that with when my Dad had a new custom house built for his retirement, and he paid $37k for the lot.  I'm like - "So, less than I paid for my truck, then. Nice."
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Zombie house flipping algorithm only sees price per square foot
 
karmachameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I went from "I don't see what's so bad about this place" to "Nuke it from orbit to be sure" in about 15 seconds flat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The idea of someone living in that home (as it is and before it was put up for sale) is really depressing.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?

Yeah, looks like the roof leaked.

But moisture  + constant temperatures - air flow + time = mold.

So gross.   I'd tear the place down and start over.


I suspect that's what will happen. With all the mold in it, a buyer would have to strip is to the studs and even that may not be enough.  Our prior house was an extreme fixer and we basically removed and replaced an entire wall on the lower level. Lots of 1.2.3 Primer sealer involved in the rest of the room.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How does black mold get all over a house like that?   Flooding?   Leaky roof?   Wtf?


blastoh: wait, what?
[Fark user image 774x563]


That overturned bedside commode tells you that this house was either lived-in by someone that couldn't take care of it, or that the person that lived in it moved out of it and into assisted living and no one was around to take care of it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: The idea of someone living in that home (as it is and before it was put up for sale) is really depressing.


I don't think anyone was living in it.  I think the owner(s) were in assisted living and no one bothered to check up on the house for a very long time.
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Typical foreclosed property. Owners can't pay, and walk away. I've seen it hundreds of times.

But it's always the bank's fault.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mock26: The idea of someone living in that home (as it is and before it was put up for sale) is really depressing.


Don't worry, I'm sure they didn't live long.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Nice of them to post the photographer's last pictures as he apparently went into a convulsive fit and died:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 622x466]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.