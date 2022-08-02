 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Leaking pipes at the Overlook Hotel will be handled by Jack the caretaker   (koin.com) divider line
13
    More: Creepy, Portland, Oregon, Mount Hood, leaky pipes, U.S. Forest Service, new lawsuit, Service of process, Timberline Lodge ski area, Timberline Lodge  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I said PEX, you dolts!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fine, but what about the boiler???
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Timberline Lodge is used for a few establishing shots of the exterior, but the Overlook Hotel was based on The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO (Stephen King was disappointed by Kubrick's decision not to film there, as it inspired his story, but there wasn't sufficient snow).

Kubrick based the interior of the Overlook on the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite.  Considering most of the film takes place indoors, that's really the Overlook for most of us.

media2.firstshowing.netView Full Size

media2.firstshowing.netView Full Size

(Floor slippery when wet with blood from the elevators?)
media2.firstshowing.netView Full Size

media2.firstshowing.netView Full Size

etc...
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello? Trying to take a bath, here.

cafleurebon.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's pretty.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 411x750]


Doesn't seem committed enough
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The caretaker was busy... correcting his family. He'll get on it once he's done.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kubrick seemed to have a thing with bathrooms...Key moments in several of his films take place
in bathrooms..

Like The Shining..

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Full Metal Jacket
Fark user imageView Full Size

2001
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Eyes Wide Shut
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It's where the inner self really comes out in to the open.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Dr.Fey: Stephen King was disappointed by Kubrick's decision not to film there

King was doing a mountain of blow back then, so he can be forgiven for believing that he knew more about shooting a movie than Kubrick did.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


And the Dark Tower movie.
 
