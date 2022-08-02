 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Alex Jones takes the stand   (youtube.com)
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smears himself with his own feces in 3..2 .1..
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that guy I hope he rots penniless
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Alex. Do us all a favor and Bud Dwyer yourself, you parasite.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They gonna take all ya dollah dollah bills, yo.

/I hope he gets hit by a fleet of buses when he leaves the courtroom.
 
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like he's talking through a voice-disguiser they use when interviewing people who want to keep their identity secret.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He literally just said:

"All information is propaganda, even if it's not true."

What the actual fark?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he just got finished drinking a gallon of liquid draino.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really did?
He must have worse counsel than TFG.
Somehow.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to reach into my computer screen and pop his head open like the big pus filled pimple he is.


Too much?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man...he looks and sounds way way worse in "real life".

But hearing his own lawyers suck him off like he's some kind of documentarian and respected journalist is not something I am sure I can tolerate for more than a few minutes.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Undoubedtky he will sway the jury and the judge by stripping off his shirt, standing atop the witness box and with the booming voice of authority inform them that unless they find in his favor and each buy 5 gallon tubs of penis enhancement miracle cream, he will not be able to save them when Joe Biden and the godless Liberals come to eat their babies
 
madcitymac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debilitating stroke FTW!! Make it happen.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I'm not on that jury, or that judge.

I'm not gonna watch this. I hate the farking guy and I wish he would be arrested for the horror that these families have been put thru.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The definition of information is:

information
noun:

1. Facts provided or learned about something or someone.
"a vital piece of information"

FACTS ARE ALWAYS TRUE YOU NUMBSKULL.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he yelled at any horse poop yet?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark is he going on about agenda 21? I can't seem to go back in the stream at all.

Also, I too hope he does a bud dwyer
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is an anorectal abcess on life.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The fark is "agenda 21"?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This can only do one thing...hurt him.
His attorneys are crazy for allowing him to go up there.

Nice to see him unleashed though
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Aha - the Fox News defense.  "It's not news. It's commentary!"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

A non binding United Nations plot to... Be more sustainable.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is he really trying to argue "that bad guys edited my comments"
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know judgements in civil cases can't impose the death penalty, but surely if the last six years have taught us anything it's that what we think of as rules are actually just habits of behaviour we can move beyond whenever we choose.

I say hang the farker.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is he trying to swing this like the rather profuse coverage of his actions as it pertains to the case is somehow a slanted, inaccurate view of reality?

That's not going to go well.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Very distinctive voice... like rocks through a blender
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unlikely.  First and foremost that'd actually require America to invest in public transportation for there to be a bus to hit him.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ginger, get the popcorn!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Seriously?  Google is a thing, you know.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21

basically a sustainable development plan form the UN.  He wants to make it some nefarious liberal plot to steal your penis or something.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lmao she just told him to shut the fark up
 
Stantz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Talking about his voice?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me:  Why is the sound of his voice relevant?
Attorney:  Objection, relevance?
Judge:  Sustained.
Me:  WTF?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Woooow this judge is DONE with him haha
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lol Judge Jessica Jones is kind of my favorite.  When she's not staring off at the ceiling, she's scolding Jones for trying to talk.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UN gonna come take all yer gunz.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I really appreciate the link to this live video, but I'm not watching that asshole.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I live in New Zealand, the evil socialist government I voted for already took our guns and I'm good with that
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"As a member of the media..."

HA!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I really appreciate the link to this live video, but I'm not watching that asshole.


There's a non-zero chance he strokes out on a live stream.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

But...but...yer freedumbs!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He just pooped his pants. The shiat weasels that control his brain have jumped ship. You're on your own now, Alex.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'd love to be on that jury. Getting to tell Alex Jones, to his face, that he owes tens of millions of dollars for his lies? That's the sort of memory that lasts a lifetime.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's a real rocket genius eh
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dog.  It is dog poop he is fond of yelling at.  He should've just stuck with that.  Yelling at turds in the street is a look that suits him well.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did you go on rants?


Yes
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't see how his lawyer thinks this makes him look good.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why does he sound like a tracheotomy patient speaking through a voice amplifier?
 
