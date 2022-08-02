 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPRI Rhode Island)   You goddamn right one was hurt in a Cranston shooting   (wpri.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Rhode Island, Cranston police, CRANSTON, Providence, Rhode Island, gunshot wounds, Cranston, Rhode Island, Jack Reed, 32-year-old man  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 9:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seen fleeing the scene.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When you can't figure out which of your, you're, or yore to use I guess you just say fark it and write you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The headline is a reference to Bryan Cranston, who played a character called Walter White in a tv show called Breaking Bad. It was a good show. At one point in the show, he went by an alias called, "Heisenberg."  This name and mindset becomes is alter ego in a way, and when he is being a badass under this name, a bad guy asks, "Are you Heisenberg?"  He says, "You're goddamn right" and then he kills the dude.
 
productivity_zero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oof.  Right in the Cranston.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One hurt? I wonder if he can still use his Super Bowl ticket...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: The headline is a reference to Bryan Cranston, who played a character called Walter White in a tv show called Breaking Bad. It was a good show. At one point in the show, he went by an alias called, "Heisenberg."  This name and mindset becomes is alter ego in a way, and when he is being a badass under this name, a bad guy asks, "Are you Heisenberg?"  He says, "You're goddamn right" and then he kills the dude.


You should watch Breaking Bad. It's a good show and you so obviously haven't seen it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We dont get many Rhode Island stories
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Breaking Bad - Walt: "I am the one who knocks"
Youtube wMEq1mGpP5A
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mark Ratner: The headline is a reference to Bryan Cranston, who played a character called Walter White in a tv show called Breaking Bad. It was a good show. At one point in the show, he went by an alias called, "Heisenberg."  This name and mindset becomes is alter ego in a way, and when he is being a badass under this name, a bad guy asks, "Are you Heisenberg?"  He says, "You're goddamn right" and then he kills the dude.

You should watch Breaking Bad. It's a good show and you so obviously haven't seen it.


I binge watched it all online when I was in the special forces. Am I wrong?  Maybe he didn't kill him, but fark you buddy for disrespecting me. I was trained in gorilla warfare, and could kill you with my bear hands.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rehab Is For Quitters: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wMEq1mGpP5A]


As amazing has he is in that scene, Anna Gunn is just as good.  It's the first time she really meets Heisenberg and she's f*cking terrified.  The entire show pivots in that one scene.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just because:
Alternate Breaking Bad Ending (Malcolm in the Middle Edition) OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube oVdB36lmbII
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: Russ1642: Mark Ratner: The headline is a reference to Bryan Cranston, who played a character called Walter White in a tv show called Breaking Bad. It was a good show. At one point in the show, he went by an alias called, "Heisenberg."  This name and mindset becomes is alter ego in a way, and when he is being a badass under this name, a bad guy asks, "Are you Heisenberg?"  He says, "You're goddamn right" and then he kills the dude.

You should watch Breaking Bad. It's a good show and you so obviously haven't seen it.

I binge watched it all online when I was in the special forces. Am I wrong?  Maybe he didn't kill him, but fark you buddy for disrespecting me. I was trained in gorilla warfare, and could kill you with my bear hands.


csb:   years ago Samuel L Jackson advertised online that he would read something that someone sent in to him, but warned that trolls would be ignored, and mentioned 4chan by name.   The good posters at 4chan requested that he read the Navy Seal copypasta, and SLJ refused.    It turns out that Aaron Paul was a 4channer (big surprise there) and offered to read it instead and post it on YouTube, which he did.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Mark Ratner: Russ1642: Mark Ratner: The headline is a reference to Bryan Cranston, who played a character called Walter White in a tv show called Breaking Bad. It was a good show. At one point in the show, he went by an alias called, "Heisenberg."  This name and mindset becomes is alter ego in a way, and when he is being a badass under this name, a bad guy asks, "Are you Heisenberg?"  He says, "You're goddamn right" and then he kills the dude.

You should watch Breaking Bad. It's a good show and you so obviously haven't seen it.

I binge watched it all online when I was in the special forces. Am I wrong?  Maybe he didn't kill him, but fark you buddy for disrespecting me. I was trained in gorilla warfare, and could kill you with my bear hands.

csb:   years ago Samuel L Jackson advertised online that he would read something that someone sent in to him, but warned that trolls would be ignored, and mentioned 4chan by name.   The good posters at 4chan requested that he read the Navy Seal copypasta, and SLJ refused.    It turns out that Aaron Paul was a 4channer (big surprise there) and offered to read it instead and post it on YouTube, which he did.


Hey stud. It's guerilla warfare.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.