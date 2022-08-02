 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Recently released convict 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli now using Google Docs to find women who f*ck on the first date. And apparently he's getting offers   (dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Ponzi scheme, Martin Shkreli, Date, Request for Comments, Pharmaceutical industry, Twitter, Cease and desist, Charles Ponzi  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a mental health crisis in this country.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know there's plenty of women with no self respect who would.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: You know there's plenty of women with no self respect who would.


They'll f*ck him for the handbag offer.  Kind of a low price for a decent prostitute, but whatevs.  Maybe they're not that good in bed.

I wonder how Christie Smythe feels about this.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder which date will be the one that shanks him, and the particular reason.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am wondering how soon the trolls will figure out a way to troll. Am surprised it hasn't been some already. What method is he using to screen?

Also WTF
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: You know there's plenty of women with no self respect who would.


I'm very respectful of women.  This may explain why I'm single.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, they will FOTFD if Shkreli will pay what they charge.
 
Braggi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's hope they all plan on punching him in the face.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just putting your name on that shared worksheet will give you a chronic STD.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why are we giving this f*** stick airtime? Second question, who the hell cares?

His next date should punch him in the nose. Outside of a couple of politicians which I will not name on both sides of the aisle, he has the world's most punchable face.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
KING
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to that journalist who was obsessed with him? Christine something? I guess he at least has the good sense not to go after crazy.
 
Descartes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How is it he even has any money left?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I wonder which date will be the one that shanks him, and the particular reason.


Surprise buttstuff
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had to dust this oldie off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a story to tell. The woman who got boozed up so she wouldn't remember it and then farked an evil troll with a strap on (Let's face it, he looks like a bottom). But honestly, I don't know who you tell that story to, unless you're trying to win tickets to a concert on the radio by telling the most farked up story. Other than that, no I don't know who you'd tell that to. But people are farking weird. I think it would be cool if Shkreli died of some horrible disease because he couldn't afford the meds to treat it. That would be the most ironic perfect shiat ever.

fark that guy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This guy should be in prison for life in how he just upped the price of medications from his company for his own profit seeking that injured and/or killed sick people, but no, that was supposedly the "right thing to do"; the wrong thing was to steal money from other wealthy people.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Had to dust this oldie off:

[Fark user image image 374x600]


The oldies never grow old, ask me how I know

/lawn
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Note to self: News in the morning; porn at night.
All of these contenders for centerfold of Punchable Face Monthly make it impossible to masturbate.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's promote every douchebag possible .com
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From a link in TFA

"According to the release, Druglike will use the blockchain to aid in drug discovery and development, creating a "decentralized computing network" to provide resources for people "looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects."
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," Shkreli said in the announcement. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
Druglike claims it will release a free-to-use, web-based software to allow people to design and test drugs, although it is unclear how exactly the software will work. The people working the software will be paid in $MSI, a Shkreli-based memecoin created during his incarceration that Shkreli now claims to own."

WHAT, the ever-loving-f*ck? I thought that clown was barred from the pharma industry for forever.
 
danvon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Incels will now have another "hero" to worship.

/they probably already did.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: From a link in TFA

"According to the release, Druglike will use the blockchain to aid in drug discovery and development, creating a "decentralized computing network" to provide resources for people "looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects."
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," Shkreli said in the announcement. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
Druglike claims it will release a free-to-use, web-based software to allow people to design and test drugs, although it is unclear how exactly the software will work. The people working the software will be paid in $MSI, a Shkreli-based memecoin created during his incarceration that Shkreli now claims to own."

WHAT, the ever-loving-f*ck? I thought that clown was barred from the pharma industry for forever.


And im not sure how many people want their CADD modeling "shared".

Not wanting to "share" early drug discoveries is kind of a big deal in this field.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or be paid in Shkrelibucks for that matter
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: From a link in TFA

"According to the release, Druglike will use the blockchain to aid in drug discovery and development, creating a "decentralized computing network" to provide resources for people "looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects."
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," Shkreli said in the announcement. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
Druglike claims it will release a free-to-use, web-based software to allow people to design and test drugs, although it is unclear how exactly the software will work. The people working the software will be paid in $MSI, a Shkreli-based memecoin created during his incarceration that Shkreli now claims to own."

WHAT, the ever-loving-f*ck? I thought that clown was barred from the pharma industry for forever.


It will use "the blockchain'.

Sounds legit.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope they all get monkey pox
 
turboke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: From a link in TFA

"According to the release, Druglike will use the blockchain to aid in drug discovery and development, creating a "decentralized computing network" to provide resources for people "looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects."
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," Shkreli said in the announcement. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
Druglike claims it will release a free-to-use, web-based software to allow people to design and test drugs, although it is unclear how exactly the software will work. The people working the software will be paid in $MSI, a Shkreli-based memecoin created during his incarceration that Shkreli now claims to own."

WHAT, the ever-loving-f*ck? I thought that clown was barred from the pharma industry for forever.


That looks like English, a language I thought I was rather proficient in ... Yet the only part that makes sense to me is "it is unclear".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a Microsoft Form be better for that kind of thing? That way you can keep the responses private from other people filling out the form.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope he hooks up with a female serial killer who leaves pieces of him up and down the eastern seaboard.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This dovetails nicely with the incel cartoon slideshow thread
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But do they get a horse?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They'll f*ck him for the handbag offer.


Until they realize that every bag was handmade by him out of his prison bed sheets.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the software is free to use and the discoveries proprietary, then how will this get made and how will it make money?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Date rape accusations in 3...2...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigMax: We have a mental health crisis in this country.


Maybe it's because guys like this are made CEOs and U.S. Senators.
 
Braggi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Between pharma bro, steven miller and tucker carlson I don't know who I would punch first.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Braggi: Between pharma bro, steven miller and tucker carlson I don't know who I would punch first.


yes
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Braggi: Between pharma bro, steven miller and tucker carlson I don't know who I would punch first.


The joker, smoker, or midnight toker?  Oh, the scummy Steve Miller. Never mind...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He seems like a nice fellow. We should give him free publicity.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ShadowWolf: How is it he even has any money left?


It's self-sustaining.  There's nothing you can do to retroactively un-pay money to people who wind up being horrible.  Musk and Bezos are off in their own orbit at this point, but even paupers like JK Rowling, well she's got her money and no amount of not buying more Harry Potter crap is going to change that.

Same thing with Shkreli and someone like Alex Jones.  No matter what they'll never have to work a day job again.

Tax.  The.  Wealthy.  Lots. Like 80% like we used to do in the '50s.
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: From a link in TFA

"According to the release, Druglike will use the blockchain to aid in drug discovery and development, creating a "decentralized computing network" to provide resources for people "looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects."
"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," Shkreli said in the announcement. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."
Druglike claims it will release a free-to-use, web-based software to allow people to design and test drugs, although it is unclear how exactly the software will work. The people working the software will be paid in $MSI, a Shkreli-based memecoin created during his incarceration that Shkreli now claims to own."

WHAT, the ever-loving-f*ck? I thought that clown was barred from the pharma industry for forever.


now that's a grift...wow - something there HAS to be illegal right?
 
