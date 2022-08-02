 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Wait, what? Dude... that's false advertising   (ktla.com) divider line
7
556 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 8:39 PM



7 Comments
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kaiser Pass, Fresno County, Sierra National Forest, Elevation 9,184 feet

Yeah, that's some good elevation gain.  On the other side of the mountains (which breaks up 168), you'll end up at the same elevation but you start at 4200' in Bishop....unlike the side they mention which starts at something like 400'.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Surely one of them goes through Weed, CA.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Surely one of them goes through Weed, CA.


Choose your road wisely:

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Fonaibung: Surely one of them goes through Weed, CA.

Choose your road wisely:

[i0.wp.com image 850x509]


that's just straight up not true, plenty of weed at college.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Been to the worst, Mount Whitney. One of the most famous sections of trail is called 99 switchbacks that climb approximately 1,600 feet in 2.2 miles.
That really hurt after the 8 miles before that.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
