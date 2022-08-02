 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Al-Qaeda now facing a succession quandary after Zawahiri killing. Apparently finding a new willing No.1 is difficult since there's a huge shortage of experienced No.2s   (france24.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Osama bin Laden, 1998 United States embassy bombings, Special Activities Division, Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, Al-Qaeda franchises, Egyptian Islamic Jihad, Jihad  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 4:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have a surplus of religious a-holes, can we send them some?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We killed so many #2s that does Al Qaeda have any #2s in the wind?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does number 2 work for?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranchguy: Who does number 2 work for?


The GOP?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up, the US can't wait forever to take a giant #2 on #1
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I experienced a massive #2 this morning. I flushed twice and some of it was still sticking out of the bowl.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: ranchguy: Who does number 2 work for?

The GOP?


And number 2 STINKS
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: ranchguy: Who does number 2 work for?

The GOP?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a vid of the hit?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He could probably use the work
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently people don't like being slap chopped at 567 miles per hour.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we sponsor televised deathmatches in a Thunderdome somewhere, let's farking say it, in Saudi Arabia.

"Two number twos enter, one number two leaves" only to face the next waiting number two.  When no other number two steps up, move on to number threes.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who is Number One?
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: How about we sponsor televised deathmatches in a Thunderdome somewhere, let's farking say it, in Saudi Arabia.

"Two number twos enter, one number two leaves" only to face the next waiting number two.  When no other number two steps up, move on to number threes.


Who run barter town!!!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try Taco Bell customers - well acquainted with violent Number Twos.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I thought that all terrorists were #2s.
 
pd2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Gee, I thought that all terrorists were #2s.


Done in (*counts fingers... takes off shoes...) 19!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're going to prop one up soon enough, the war on terror must continue indefinitely, after all
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: We have a surplus of religious a-holes, can we send them some?


Definitely a Jesus void over there, lots of souls up for grab.  No liberals to worry about either.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gooch: We're going to prop one up soon enough, the war on terror must continue indefinitely, after all


Not sure if joking or trapped in 2004.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: We have a surplus of religious a-holes, can we send them some?


And they're all #2s.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't see the 24 at first. Wonder what repercussions that would have had.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apparently nobody wants to work anymore.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Gee, I thought that all terrorists were


not gov't entities

/foreign
//domestic
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Key and Peele need to do a skit for this.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LOL

Russia's soon to have the same problem.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.