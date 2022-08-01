 Skip to content
(KY3 Springfield)   Lifeguards have problem with breastfeeding woman at Missouri pool and it's not because they count that as outside food and drink   (ky3.com) divider line
41
41 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If anyone here ever sees me at a place called 'Ozark Community Center', it means I have a concussion and I'm seeking medical attention.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh FFS, it's "think of the children" time again. Look, if any of the kids see a bare breast, it's going to make them feel hungry and vaguely nostalgic, but nothing more than that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did you bring enough for everyone? No? GTFO.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Did you bring enough for everyone? No? GTFO.


More like GTTO, amirite?
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why did this woman think the lifeguards were going to breastfeed her?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But all the fat-titted Missouri men can be topless in the pool, no problem
 
JZDave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every life is sacred  until they're born, then let 'em starve!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The "Life is Fine, with a Glass of Wine" t-shirt, really makes the story.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well duh. Why would a grown woman want to be breastfed by lifeguards?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Why did this woman think the lifeguards were going to breastfeed her?


*shakes tiny nipple*
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: Well duh. Why would a grown woman want to be breastfed by lifeguards?


maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lifeguards had a hard time hiding a boner in a Speedo?
 
payattention
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: Her advice is if you see someone breastfeeding and it makes you uncomfortable, just look away.

Ma'am, I have been giving that advice for decades about a number of things in our society, yet there are just too many people who would rather look and complain and write letters and create ballot measures and support the compete eradication of said from the entire universe. So, my advice is that if you see someone doing anything that you don't like, just go build a mass of bombs and destroy the entire city. That seems to be the only thing left to do when we have these social disagreements.

/I mean, we could try the three Cs... communication, consideration, and compromise... but those are for losers right?
//Victory means leaving nothing
///This is America, and we don't compromise on anything... not even something this simple and that used to be completely normal and not worthy of attention!
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Outside food and drink? That's almost the definition of inside food and drink.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loucifer: big pig peaches: Did you bring enough for everyone? No? GTFO.

More like GTTO, amirite?


Isn't that the problem?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: puffy999: Well duh. Why would a grown woman want to be breastfed by lifeguards?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obviously the baby was having trouble breathing with its mouth obstructed.
 
susler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We see these kind of stories once in a while.  Don't breastfeeding women get some kind of support or instruction such as La Leche or lactation nurses, etc?  Why don't they make sure women know their rights.  I understand that it's hard to be put on the spot but couldn't or shouldn't she just have said "no" when they told her to move.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Breastfeeding is unnatural. Babies should only drink expensive formulas produced by giant corporations.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lifeguards are wrong. The law in all 50 States, DC and PR says it's okay
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Glance more than 30 seconds, and you're a pervert.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: Arachnophobe: Why did this woman think the lifeguards were going to breastfeed her?

*shakes tiny nipple*


Wouldn't it be more of a waggle?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if she was literally in the pool, i could see being asked to get out of the pool (for the sake of her and her baby's health) to feed, but the fact that they escorted her to the changing rooms means it was just some pearl-clutching wankers being gross degenerates.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: puffy999: Arachnophobe: Why did this woman think the lifeguards were going to breastfeed her?

*shakes tiny nipple*

Wouldn't it be more of a waggle?


*sprays milk at you*
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People who get weird about breastfeeding are ... well, weird.

Yes, I like boobs. Boobs are great. I love looking at boobs. But do these weirdos not understand context? And how something can be understood differently depending on context?

There is nothing sexual, provocative, alluring, or otherwise indecent about breastfeeding. I can happily look at boobs all day, but when it comes to breastfeeding? Nope. It's a different context. There's no sexuality there. It's simply a part of the body fulfilling its function. It's healthy and natural and not at all something that should draw a second glance.

I recently spent a few days with a group of people, one of whom was nursing. She did it openly and casually and sometimes mid-conversation.

No one batted an eye because we weren't a bunch of repressed weirdos still carrying around guilt from our equally weird religious parents.

It's silly, is what I'm saying.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Madonna and Child is the central icon of our culture. Why do Missouri lifeguards hate Western Civilization?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Misery. She should be ecstatic that the staff member (heh) that called her & responded that they were gonna train the staff on breastfeeding legality was one of the dozen or so people in the state with a bit of common sense & edjukashun past 2nd grade. Probably a transplant from somewhere with sex-ed that's more informative than "Touching your naughty bits makes baby Jesus cry because you're going to Hell."
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA: Her advice is if you see someone breastfeeding and it makes you uncomfortable, just look away.

Ma'am, I have been giving that advice for decades about a number of things in our society, yet there are just too many people who would rather look and complain and write letters and create ballot measures and support the compete eradication of said from the entire universe. So, my advice is that if you see someone doing anything that you don't like, just go build a mass of bombs and destroy the entire city. That seems to be the only thing left to do when we have these social disagreements.

/I mean, we could try the three Cs... communication, consideration, and compromise... but those are for losers right?
//Victory means leaving nothing
///This is America, and we don't compromise on anything... not even something this simple and that used to be completely normal and not worthy of attention!


Communication and Compromise. Some of our Caucasian Patrons are uncomfortable with Negroes being served at this restaurant. So everyone would be happy if you just used the Negro window out back. Why won't you meet us half way?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Boobies tag being kept under wraps?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Glance more than 30 seconds, and you're a pervert.


*glances 29 seconds*
 
Robinfro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: if she was literally in the pool, i could see being asked to get out of the pool (for the sake of her and her baby's health) to feed, but the fact that they escorted her to the changing rooms means it was just some pearl-clutching wankers being gross degenerates.


It was a couple of teenage lifeguards/staff members.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Robinfro: replacementcool: if she was literally in the pool, i could see being asked to get out of the pool (for the sake of her and her baby's health) to feed, but the fact that they escorted her to the changing rooms means it was just some pearl-clutching wankers being gross degenerates.

It was a couple of teenage lifeguards/staff members.


so the latter.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The response should be "You're a lifeguard. Keep your eyes on the pool."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: Well duh. Why would a grown woman want to be breastfed by lifeguards?


No need to kink shame.
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: People who get weird about breastfeeding are ... well, weird.

Yes, I like boobs. Boobs are great. I love looking at boobs. But do these weirdos not understand context? And how something can be understood differently depending on context?

There is nothing sexual, provocative, alluring, or otherwise indecent about breastfeeding. I can happily look at boobs all day, but when it comes to breastfeeding? Nope. It's a different context. There's no sexuality there. It's simply a part of the body fulfilling its function. It's healthy and natural and not at all something that should draw a second glance.

I recently spent a few days with a group of people, one of whom was nursing. She did it openly and casually and sometimes mid-conversation.

No one batted an eye because we weren't a bunch of repressed weirdos still carrying around guilt from our equally weird religious parents.

It's silly, is what I'm saying.


Heck, the Pope was having an audience when a baby started crying. The mother apologized and said it was the girl's feeding time. Papa Frank Hisself said "Madam, your baby is hungry. Feel free to feed her."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Big Man's Nipples of the Future | Rocko's Modern Life | NickRewind
Youtube TCGFetP7zjk
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: drjekel_mrhyde: Glance more than 30 seconds, and you're a pervert.

*glances 29 seconds*


That's all you need, right?
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: But all the fat-titted Missouri men can be topless in the pool, no problem


media1.riverfronttimes.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was it the three month old or three year old?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Oh FFS, it's "think of the children" time again. Look, if any of the kids see a bare breast, it's going to make them feel hungry and vaguely nostalgic, but nothing more than that.


Children includes people who are 17.99 years old too.
 
