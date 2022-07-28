 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCCB Charlotte)   Grand jury indicts couple on charges of blowing away EconoLodge manager over missing rabbit. Good luck with that "Magic Castle" defense   (wccbcharlotte.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Criminal law, 20-year-old Devion Brown, arrest warrants, 22-year-old Tasjah Williams, grand jury, local couple, Law enforcement terminology, Police  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 5:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well obviously that rabbit must have been shiatting 24 carat gold pellets, because otherwise a missing bunny would be a crazy reason to shoot somebody.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that place.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what ended up happening to the rabbit?
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So what ended up happening to the rabbit?


arcadeclub.co.ukView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE farkING RABBIT!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So what ended up happening to the rabbit?


Schmerd1948: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE farkING RABBIT!


It finally escaped from two mentally unstable people
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As the saying goes, "Hare today. Gone tomorrow."
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: So what ended up happening to the rabbit?


I'm not sure, but Pete Puma was seen lurking nearby.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dogs aren't dangerous!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plot twist: The rabbit was a actual sex toy
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's a picture of the hotel manager after being shot. His wife had just prepared the rabbit for dinner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what the rabbit wants you to think

Meanwhile he's on a beach in Mexico while his former owners take the heat
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The rabbit was not there because he failed to take a left turn at Albuquerque.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.