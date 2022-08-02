 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(7 News Australia)   This is supposed to be a "disturbing" act with toilet paper caught on video at Woolworths?   (7news.com.au) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, Toilet paper, treatment of a toilet paper display, Woolworths customers, Toilet, Paper, controversial Woolworth toilet paper video, Feces, similar incident  
•       •       •

1091 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With toilet paper still in limited supply for some supermarket shoppers around Australia, a video showing packs being mistreated is sure to infuriate many.

Mistreated? Surely the author knows what people are planning on using the toilet paper for...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was hoping for cartoon bear hijinx
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my word.  Oh my stars and garters.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O Brother Where Art Thou - Woolsworth
Youtube JaW0M6V85j8
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this even NEWS FARK ?? !!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on, is Australia having a toilet paper shortage again?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they hid behind toilet paper and scared people or something?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh, there's an australian broadcast network that's more addicted to pearl-clutching outrage over nothing than sky news?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a "video cannot be downloaded", I guess it's unsafe for Canadians' sensible eyes.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disturbing act with toilet paper?

Wow, just wow.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video doesn't work for me. What were they doing? Were they farking the toilet paper or some shiat?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is brought to you by Quilton toilet paper.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Video doesn't work for me. What were they doing? Were they farking the toilet paper or some shiat?


they knocked over a stack of packaged TP. that's literally it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So they hid behind toilet paper and scared people or something?


They crashed through it.  Crashed.  Through.
If you've never tried to wipe with crashed-through toilet paper, consider yourself fortunate.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH NOES! SOMETHING SOFT AND SQUISHY HIT THE GROUND!

Talk about overblown. The only thing I found even remotely interesting in that article is that Woolworth's is alive and apparently well on the other side of the planet since it's dead here.
 
disco ball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Hold on, is Australia having a toilet paper shortage again?


Well current supply chain issues keep randomly hitting seemingly unrelated things so I guess it's not so strange.

Article writer needs to learn some proper English though; infuriating is the right word, not disturbing. I was expecting someone jizzing all over the aisle or something, that would be disturbing. They get it right later, so maybe they think they're synonyms or something.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat's expensive
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the humanity!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wipe them out!
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Tom-Servo: Video doesn't work for me. What were they doing? Were they farking the toilet paper or some shiat?

they knocked over a stack of packaged TP. that's literally it.


Now that toilet paper is bruised and it's totally unusable. Nobody is gonna but bruised toilet paper.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switched to a bidet that only operates on water from Lake Meade.
Doing what I can to keep shortages from hurting consumers.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I was in advertising, we tried to land the Charmin account. It would have been an assload of money. Unfortunately, they rejected my new slogan "Charmin. It's softer than shiat!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sorry, I don't have a square to spare.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Woolworth still exists?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they stick their needle into the roll to clean it before or after shooting up in the bathroom?
 
Spego
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bat Guano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Disturbing act with toilet paper?

Wow, just wow.


Sees what you did there.
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are they banned from all Woolworth's or just the one?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marshal Tito: Are they banned from all Woolworth's or just the one?


Dunno how it is in Australia but here in NZ if you get trespassed from a chain store they'll typically apply it to every other one of their stores in the country
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You've got to be shiatting me?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.