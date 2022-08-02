 Skip to content
(Los Angeles Magazine) Kylie Jenner: "I take giant dumps on the environment by going on three-minute jet trips." Elon Musk: "Hold my latest batch of babymomma hatchlings"
33
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affluenza
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we letting them take our eyes off the prize?

Exxon Mobil loves these f*cking headlines.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just because Elon Musk is a jerk, Farkers are like "Hey, that guy's a jerk!"  Real cute, Fark.  Real cute.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Drax approves of this headline.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can we just eliminate both of them and avoid the argument?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "He notes that the data can sometimes be deceiving, as short flights are often just a result of a pilot dropping off a passenger at one airport and then parking the plane at another nearby."

I would think that's pretty obvious.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
oh look a fight over who is not the worst of the worst.


They all suck the butt's nuts, there is no honored position of, i burned the least in priavte jet fuel so get an aware or some chit.

they all suck and there is nothing redeeming about them.

sure we destroyed the earth, but for one bright moment i had the most number one pop hits, so we're all good right?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
of course she does...and you would too if you were that rich.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know anymore.  I know we could stop it if we wanted to.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we send both of them to the woodchipper?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.


While that may be the reasoning behind it, I'm not sure it (or anything) could make either of these people less terrible.

Maybe parking is cheaper at the smaller airport. But I thought they were both stupidly rich, can't they just pay the premium and reduce the grotesque waste?

Maybe the drop-off airport doesn't have storage capacity at all. Why not just fly directly to the airport that does? So these assholes don't have to commute from the smaller airport, probably an extra 30-60 minute drive.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.


Ok, but if the plane can land at the nearby (smaller) airport, then that means it could just land where it needs to park and not make two trips. If they are doing the airport hopping for the rich person's convenience, then whether or not that person is on the short flight doesn't matter. The short flight is still their fault.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're a young billionaire and you CHOOSE to spend time in Camarillo AND Van Nuys.
Suddenly my hobo life doesn't seem so meaningless or sad.
 
discoballer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The rich are choking this planet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You young'uns probably don't recall but this is how we got SUVs and pickup trucks hauling fat mericans around.

Oh, I believe it was Ahnold who extoled the joys of driving a Hummer and encouraged GM to make the civvie versions.  Around this time, someone else made the Jeep Grand Cherokee a hot item.  How hot?  Jeep said they were selling them for 5 grand over list and couldn't keep them in the showrooms.


Maybe they'll midair into each other one minute into their respective flights.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't need to hear about Kylie Jenners giant dumps
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Environmentalists and angry Twitter mobs were all set to give Jenner and Musk a firm scolding, but then Kylie shared a Pepsi and everyone was friends again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
his spacex rockets arent very environmentally friendly either (at least most of them are reusable)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.

While that may be the reasoning behind it, I'm not sure it (or anything) could make either of these people less terrible.

Maybe parking is cheaper at the smaller airport. But I thought they were both stupidly rich, can't they just pay the premium and reduce the grotesque waste?

Maybe the drop-off airport doesn't have storage capacity at all. Why not just fly directly to the airport that does? So these assholes don't have to commute from the smaller airport, probably an extra 30-60 minute drive.


Sometimes the passenger needs to be dropped off at a facility nearer to where their next appointment is.

It happens.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.

While that may be the reasoning behind it, I'm not sure it (or anything) could make either of these people less terrible.

Maybe parking is cheaper at the smaller airport. But I thought they were both stupidly rich, can't they just pay the premium and reduce the grotesque waste?


This. The rich save a few bucks on parking while the rest of us get to breathe their jet exhaust.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: FTA: "He notes that the data can sometimes be deceiving, as short flights are often just a result of a pilot dropping off a passenger at one airport and then parking the plane at another nearby."

I would think that's pretty obvious.


That's still wasteful. We get that, right? Dropping off a single passenger and parking the airplane at another airport... that's wasteful.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: OccamsWhiskers: loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.

While that may be the reasoning behind it, I'm not sure it (or anything) could make either of these people less terrible.

Maybe parking is cheaper at the smaller airport. But I thought they were both stupidly rich, can't they just pay the premium and reduce the grotesque waste?

Maybe the drop-off airport doesn't have storage capacity at all. Why not just fly directly to the airport that does? So these assholes don't have to commute from the smaller airport, probably an extra 30-60 minute drive.

Sometimes the passenger needs to be dropped off at a facility nearer to where their next appointment is.

It happens.


Hard to imagine, but maybe you have a looser idea of "needs to be". These megarich, important people are getting squeezed into other people's schedules for these travels?

FAR more likely is that they fly to the facility that maximizes their personal convenience and comfort and they don't give any shiat whatsoever about the impact that has on the world or anyone else.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Environmentalists and angry Twitter mobs were all set to give Jenner and Musk a firm scolding, but then Kylie shared a Pepsi and everyone was friends again!

[Fark user image image 425x283]


What monster shares a Pepsi?!
 
tekmo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't know anymore.  I know we could stop it if we wanted to.


The United States specifically exempted Guam and the Northern Marianas from certain labor and production regulations so they could operate sweatshops using Chinese indentured-labor while being able to export the products tariff-free and allowed to market the product as "Made in the USA."

Point being, Americans can't do much about sweatshops in China, but it'd sure be nice if the US government would resist the urge to consider this a goddam business model.

Perhaps most especially if the US FARKING LABOR DEPARTMENT didn't do that.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/08/trump-pick-to-run-labor-department-promoted-sweatshops-on-remote-us-islands/
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Elon Musk's genes are winning at the "spreading themselves around as much as possible" reverse Darwin award.

So are those of scary right wingers that have eleven homeschooled kids with matching outfits.

Losers at this game are whiny liberals who "don't want to bring up a child in a world like this".

/see the beginning scene of Idiocracy for a graphic illustration of a similar example
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tekmo: cryinoutloud: I don't know anymore.  I know we could stop it if we wanted to.

The United States specifically exempted Guam and the Northern Marianas from certain labor and production regulations so they could operate sweatshops using Chinese indentured-labor while being able to export the products tariff-free and allowed to market the product as "Made in the USA."

Point being, Americans can't do much about sweatshops in China, but it'd sure be nice if the US government would resist the urge to consider this a goddam business model.

Perhaps most especially if the US FARKING LABOR DEPARTMENT didn't do that.

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/08/trump-pick-to-run-labor-department-promoted-sweatshops-on-remote-us-islands/


Or prison labor
 
xevian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just wait until he just uses his jet do simply go up to cruising to take a shiat, and re-land.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Another Government Employee: OccamsWhiskers: loki see loki do: The short flights some noted are just for parking the jet at a nearby (smaller) airport.

While that may be the reasoning behind it, I'm not sure it (or anything) could make either of these people less terrible.

Maybe parking is cheaper at the smaller airport. But I thought they were both stupidly rich, can't they just pay the premium and reduce the grotesque waste?

Maybe the drop-off airport doesn't have storage capacity at all. Why not just fly directly to the airport that does? So these assholes don't have to commute from the smaller airport, probably an extra 30-60 minute drive.

Sometimes the passenger needs to be dropped off at a facility nearer to where their next appointment is.

It happens.

Hard to imagine, but maybe you have a looser idea of "needs to be". These megarich, important people are getting squeezed into other people's schedules for these travels?

FAR more likely is that they fly to the facility that maximizes their personal convenience and comfort and they don't give any shiat whatsoever about the impact that has on the world or anyone else.


Dead certain that they fly to where maximizes their convenience and don't give a shiat. Not more likely, certain.

This kind of bullshiat is why the average American puts out the same carbon as a couple thousand Bangladeshis. If we don't get a handle on this, we will not be able to influence a wet fart less carbon emissions from the developing world.

Should we be knuckling down hard on fossil fuel industries, hell yes. Should we be punishing all the bad faith that poisoned the debate, obviously. Should we be pressuring our government to get off the sidelines, jeezus yes. But shaming the oligarch class, and making them feel it when they are flagrantly wasteful (and not so subtly reminding them they are only billionaires if the economy still exists), this is not some frivolous distraction.

When you put off everything until the eleventh hour, you have to do everything all at once.
 
fiver5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
they paid for the plane, the maintenance, the ungodly amount of taxes, and the fuel.  who cares if they fly it around empty in circles?  some of you people.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OMG. I almost missed the daily Musk thread.


Mmmmmmmm

So Musky
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: I don't need to hear about Kylie Jenners giant dumps


If Kylie Jenner plops her fat ass down on your toilet, you better get the plunger ready.

She BEEFS.

She'll drop 5 or 6 forearm-sized logs in there with no flushes in between. Rumor has it that on the set of "Ocean's Eight" she used to shiat in the shower and heel it down the drain.
 
