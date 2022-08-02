 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Newsflash from 1598: Treason Act charges against a man caught at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day with a crossbow, as his trespass is regarded as an assault against Queen Elizabeth. Correction: I'm told we have the year wrong   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before anyone leaps in with "you can still be executed for that, you know": the last remaining capital-crime statutes, including treason, were abolished in the UK in 1998.

/There aren't any circumstances under which you can legally shoot a Scotsman, a Welshman or anyone else either, no matter where you are. Not even with a bow and arrow.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's her house? Jesus the property taxes must be insane!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANGH.

/am i doing it right?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What a berk!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's her house? Jesus the property taxes must be insane!


They own the whole country and just rent parts out to the peasants. Easier that way.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does that mean we will soon get a new head on pike on London Bridge?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The guy brought a crossbow to a castle, he's just really really into roleplay
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The UK has laws against treason?
We should try something like that here.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was jailed for five years under the section of the Treason Act after he fired blank shots at the Queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade."

"When the Queen came past riding her 19-year-old horse Burmese, Sarjeant quickly fired six blanks from his starting pistol. The horse was momentarily startled but the Queen brought it under control and was unharmed"

Sources report that security had to struggle to prevent the Queen from riding her assailant down where he stood.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?


In Britain, yes, because that is how they define the term.  In the US, no, because that is not how the Constitution defines the term.  Amazingly, different nations have different laws.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Before anyone leaps in with "you can still be executed for that, you know": the last remaining capital-crime statutes, including treason, were abolished in the UK in 1998.

/There aren't any circumstances under which you can legally shoot a Scotsman, a Welshman or anyone else either, no matter where you are. Not even with a bow and arrow.


The Scots I understand, but who decided to let the Welsh off the hook?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?


*you're*

But no, that only applies at residences.  So expect those protesting outside of the Supreme Court justices houses to be arrested and charged with treason any minute now...
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: RyansPrivates: So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?

[Fark user image 552x369]


Yeah, noticed that after I posted, but alas: no edit button.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: RyansPrivates: So your telling me that if someone trespasses on the seat of government they can be accused of treason?

[Fark user image image 552x369]


(shakes tiny fists, etc...)
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We don't do that here.
You get a cupcake
 
B0redd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a result of this crossbows are probably going to be banned. I've been looking at one for a week now, I best make my mind up fast, Pull the trigger so to speak.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's her house? Jesus the property taxes must be insane!


She's a widow, probably claiming the 25% reduction for single occupancy.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'A crossbow? Guess that's a mace upside the skull instead of a shooting.'
 
